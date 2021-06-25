CMC Appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer

June 25, 2021 TheNewswire – Vancouver, B.C. CMC Metals Ltd. , ; announces effective immediately, Mr. Mark Luchinski has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer for the Company. Mr. Mark Luchinski replaces Mr. Morgan Pickering, the former CFO. Mr. Pickering has also resigned as a Director of the Company for personal reasons. Kevin Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “On behalf of the Board of …

June 25, 2021 TheNewswire – Vancouver, B.C. CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV:CMB), (Frankfurt:ZM5N), (OTC:CMCZF) ; (the “ Company ”) announces effective immediately, Mr. Mark Luchinski has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer for the Company. Mr. Mark Luchinski replaces Mr. Morgan Pickering, the former CFO. Mr. Pickering has also resigned as a Director of the Company for personal reasons.

Kevin Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors we would like to thank Morgan for his services to the Company. We are pleased to welcome Mark Luchinski to our team as CFO and consider his knowledge and experience an asset. This is another step in our efforts to reorganize the Company.”

Mr. Luchinski has over 20 years of capital market experience, having worked in both public and private sectors. Mr. Luchinski is a graduate from the University of Victoria. He is currently a Director of Marvel Discovery Corp., Operations Manager for Falcon Gold Corp., Director of Operations for R7 Capital Ventures Ltd., Director of Power One Resources Corp., and is well versed in corporate governance, compliance, and the administration of publicly traded companies.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for silver in Yukon and British Columbia and polymetallic deposits in Yukon and Newfoundland. Our silver-lead-zinc prospects include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (the “Silver Hart Project”) and the recently acquired Rancheria South, Amy and Silverknife claims (the “Rancheria South Project”). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil and Terra Nova (both in Newfoundland).

For further information concerning the CMC Metals Ltd., or its exploration projects, please contact:

Investor Inquiries: Kevin Brewer, P. Geo.

President, CEO and Director Tel: (604) 605-0166 kbrewer80@hotmail.com

