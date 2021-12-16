Resource News Investing News
Electric Royalties Ltd. is pleased to announce the signature of the definitive purchase agreement of the previously announced Rana Nickel Royalty acquisition with Scandinavian Resource Holdings and Global Energy Metals Corp. to acquire a 1% net smelter revenue royalty on four exploration licenses totaling 25 square kilometers in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Northern Norway, including the past producing ...

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signature of the definitive purchase agreement of the previously announced Rana Nickel Royalty acquisition (see news release dated October 19, 2021) with Scandinavian Resource Holdings ("SRH") and Global Energy Metals Corp. (GEMC) to acquire a 1% net smelter revenue royalty on four exploration licenses totaling 25 square kilometers in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Northern Norway, including the past producing Bruvann Nickel mine (the "Rana Nickel Project" or "Rana"). The Company will issue a total consideration of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Consideration Shares") and $100,000 cash. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a voluntary escrow lock-up agreement which provides that 50% of the common shares will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day, 25% for 8 months and the remaining 25% for 12 months. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions including TSX-V approval

Rana Nickel Royalty Acquisition Highlights

  • The Rana Nickel Project is located on the Ofoten Fjord in Northern Norway which is ice-free year-round. The area is well serviced by the country's main highway and benefits from nearby international airport facilities.
  • The project includes the past producing Bruvann Ni-Cu-Co mine which was in production from 1989 until 2002 and processed 8.2 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.52% Ni, 0.1% Cu and 0.02% Co1.
  • A historical estimate of the remaining resource is 9.15 million tonnes at grades of 0.36% Ni, 0.09% Cu and 0.01% Co above a cut-off of 0.3% Ni1. No classification of the estimate was reported. The estimate is historical in nature and does not qualify as mineral resources under CIM Definition standards and NI 43-101. A qualified person under has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating it as current.
  • Available maintained mine infrastructure includes power, roads, and conveyor from mine site to existing port facilities.
  • Large historical drill database of 3,845 holes which demonstrates compelling near mine exploration potential.
  • Underexplored property with demonstrated exploration potential and near mine exploration potential with the mineralization reported to be open in several directions.

Rana Nickel Royalty Development Update

Electric Royalties is also pleased to announce that Metals One plc has signed a definitive term sheet to acquire 90% of the Rana Nickel Project through the acquisition of SRH with plans to complete an AIM listing in Q1 2022. As part of the agreement, Metals One plc will be committing to a work program within the first 12 months with plans to release an updated resource within the next 12 to 24 months.

Metals One plc is an exciting new battery minerals exploration company focused on assets in the Scandinavian region and on the doorstep of the burgeoning European EV market. More detail on Metals One plc can be found at https://metals-one.com.

Rana Nickel Project Exploration Upside

All of the mineral occurrences within the 4 mining licenses at Råna are hosted in the 70km2 Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion. The most significant of these occurrences is the formerly producing Bruvann Nickel Mine which was operated from 1989 to 2002 by Nickel og Olivin AS in association with Outokumpu OY.

Significant underground resources remain at Bruvann and it is the most important asset on the property. A report tabled by the NGU in 2007 stated that "…it is unlikely that the Bruvann mineralization is the richest in the complex." Recent exploration work guided primarily by geophysics elsewhere within the licenses has shown good potential to discover additional nickel-copper deposits.

MapDescription automatically generated

Rana Nickel Project licenses, Bruvann Mine Location and mine access

Near Mine Exploration Potential

Several areas adjacent to mine workings offer good potential to discover additional resources. The most prospective of which are shown in the figures as Areas 1, 2, 3.

A picture containing diagramDescription automatically generated


Plan view of the Bruvann mine showing stopes (red), ug development (grey), drilling, and areas of near mine exploration potential

Area 1 occurs below existing workings in the central part of the deposit.

Showing Area 1 exploration potential

Area 2 is in the northern part of the deposit, where the mineralization is very poorly defined but where there are several drill holes which indicate the potential for a continuation of the mineralization. As in Area 1, this part of the deposit is well accessed by multiple mine levels facilitating access.

Showing Area 2 exploration potential

Area 3 lies on the west side of the deposit. As in Area 2, mining has occurred to a point, but drilling strongly indicates a continuation of the mineralization, and the area is accessible from several existing levels.

Showing Area 3 exploration potential

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties commented, "Underexplored historically producing nickel mines like Rana in tier 1 jurisdictions are an excellent place to search for future nickel supply to fill the looming supply / demand gap in an ESG friendly way and with less risk than greenfield projects.

More than $150 million has been raised in 2021 by operators of our royalty assets to advance the projects. With Metals One plc committing to advance the Rana Project in 2022, we're looking forward to the results of modern exploration work as we believe there is lots of upside and value remaining to be unlocked at the Rana Nickel Project."

David Gaunt, P.Geo., a Qualified Person who is not independent of Electric Royalties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc & copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to feed the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 18 royalties, including one royalty that currently generates revenue. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades towards a decarbonized global economy.

For further information, please contact:

Brendan Yurik Tel: (604) 364‐3540
Brendan.yurik@electricroyalties.com
www.electricroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Company Information

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events and may include statements regarding the financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities of the Company and the projects in which it holds royalty interests.

While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or these projects to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the renewable energy industry; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the mining industry generally, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent market volatility, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Company or the owners of these projects to implement their business strategies including expansion plans; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations, and the other risks.

The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com and at otcmarkets.com.

1 The past production and historical estimate for the Rana Project and the figures below are derived from the government report: Carl Olaf Mathiesen and Rognvald Boyd, 2017: History of exploration of the nickel resources of the Råna Intrusion, Nordland, Norway, NGU Report 2017.31, available at https://www.ngu.no/upload/Publikasjoner/Rapporter/2017/2017_031.pdf .

SOURCE: Electric Royalties Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677977/Electric-Royalties-Signs-Rana-Nickel-Royalty-Purchase-Agreement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Electric Royalties TSXV:ELEC Graphite Investing
ELEC:CA
Electric Royalties Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares

Electric Royalties Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC), a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible."

Keep reading... Show less
Electric Royalties Updates Corporate Presentation

Electric Royalties Updates Corporate Presentation

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has updated its corporate presentation to reflect the significant growth in Electric Royalties' royalty portfolio. Interested parties can download the presentation from the corporate website at https:www.electricroyalties.com

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties commented, "Our goal since day one has been to provide investors exposure to the essential metals required for the world to transition to clean energy. We are achieving this goal through a strong portfolio of royalty holdings which are diversified across a range of assets and which include each of the unique clean energy metals. We intend to maintain a pace of growth that has seen us acquire a robust and growing portfolio of 17 royalties in a little more than a year since going public. We have entered into a letter agreement in October for another royalty and have a robust pipeline of opportunities to pursue as we move into 2022."

Keep reading... Show less
Electric Royalties Records First Royalty Cash Flow

Electric Royalties Records First Royalty Cash Flow

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further to the recently closed acquisition of the Middle Tennessee Mine ("MTM") royalty acquired via special purpose vehicle ("SPV") Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp, or "Sprott Streaming", 75% and Electric Royalties 25%, that the SPV has received its first royalty payment. The SPV will make distributions to both Sprott Streaming and Electric Royalties on at least a quarterly basis. Funds controlled by Sprott Streaming co-invested and acquired 75% of the MTM Royalty for C$13.5 million with Electric Royalties retaining an option to acquire an additional 25% royalty interest from Sprott Streaming (see Company news release dated August 11, 2021

MTM Zinc Royalty Cash Flow Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Electric Royalties To Acquire 1% NSR on Rana Nickel Project

Electric Royalties To Acquire 1% NSR on Rana Nickel Project

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent with Scandinavian Resource Holdings ("SRH") and Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSX-V: GEMC) to acquire a 1% net smelter revenue royalty (the "1% NSR") on four exploration licenses totaling 25 square kilometers in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Northern Norway, including the past producing Bruvann Nickel mine (the "Rana Nickel Project" or "Rana

Rana Nickel Royalty Acquisition Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Electric Royalties Closes Cancet Lithium Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Closes Cancet Lithium Royalty Acquisition

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of two previously announced (see Electric Royalties September 8, 2021 release) royalty purchase and sale agreements to acquire, in the aggregate, a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (the "1% NSR") on licenses comprising core strategic tenure at the Cancet Lithium Project situated in Quebec, Canada (the "Cancet Project" or "Cancet

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented, "We are very excited to close on this transaction and gain exposure to another highly prospective lithium asset in Quebec. An information circular has recently been filed for the spin-out of Cancet into Winsome Resources and we are looking forward to the successful closing of their IPO and financing. We expect Winsome to quickly advance Cancet and are anticipating a steady flow of good news regarding their exploration and development progress."

Keep reading... Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Fabrication and Assembly of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant Has Been Completed and Factory Acceptance Testing Initiated

NextSource Materials Announces Fabrication and Assembly of the Molo Graphite Mine Processing Plant Has Been Completed and Factory Acceptance Testing Initiated

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that fabrication and assembly of the processing plant for Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine (the "Processing Plant") has been completed by our Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor (the "EPC Contractor") in their off-shore assembly facility and that Factory Acceptance Testing has been initiated

The Processing Plant has been designed and built using an all-modular approach and is capable of processing 240,000 tpa of ore and producing approximately 17,000 tpa of high-quality SuperFlake® graphite concentrate. The Processing Plant will now undergo Factory Acceptance Testing ("FAT") to validate the proper operation of the equipment and ensure that all design specifications and operational requirements have been achieved.

Keep reading... Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on 6 Core Assets within Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on 6 Core Assets within Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following asset update on its rapidly developing royalty portfolio.

Keep reading... Show less
Lomiko Metals Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Lomiko Metals Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on December 6, 2021 it held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 75,146,069 common shares (31.56% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy.

At the first meeting of the newly constituted Board of Directors held immediately after the Meeting, Belinda Labatte was elected to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Director, Gordana Slepcev as Chief Operating Officer and Vince Osbourne as Chief Financial Officer until the next annual general meeting of the Company. The Board also elected Sagiv Shiv to serve as the Company's Audit Committee Chair until the next annual general meeting of the Company.

Keep reading... Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Binding Final Agreement for Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama

South Star Battery Metals Announces Binding Final Agreement for Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Earn-in and Option Agreement ("Agreement") for the Ceylon Graphite Project ("Project") in Alabama with Hexagon Energy Materials Limited ("Hexagon") (ASX: HXG) and U.S. Critical Minerals LLC ("USCM"), a privately-held exploration company incorporated in the United States (see November 3, 2021 press release). Under the terms of the Agreement, South Star will have the right to earn-in to up to 75% of the Project.  The transaction is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " T SXV").

Richard Pearce , South Star's CEO, said "We continue to execute on creating a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company. Our goals continue to be to get Santa Cruz in production in 2022, and we are excited about bringing on the next scalable critical battery metals project in the pipeline in another important jurisdiction for the sector. The approved Infrastructure Bill in the US will provide a lot of opportunities. We will leverage all our technical and commercial experience from Brazilian graphite and move the Project forward quickly. The Southeast corridor of the US is transforming itself into an electric vehicle, clean-tech and defense hub, and the Project in Coosa County is right in the middle of the action. I would like to thank our partners for getting this done and look forward to working together in the coming years."

Keep reading... Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually at 10:30 AM Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 6, 2021

As of the record date for the Meeting, which was November 25, 2021, there were 99,026,656 common shares of the Company outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. A total of 51,726,338 common shares equivalent to 52.2% of the common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting were represented in person or by proxy.

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Graphite to Acquire Two Graphite Mines from Imerys Group

Northern Graphite to Acquire Two Graphite Mines from Imerys Group

Company to become the only North American and third largest1 non-Chinese graphite producer

Join our Zoom call at 4 pm to hear CEO Greg Bowes answer questions about the Transaction
Click here to register

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News