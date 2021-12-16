Electric Royalties Ltd. is pleased to announce the signature of the definitive purchase agreement of the previously announced Rana Nickel Royalty acquisition with Scandinavian Resource Holdings and Global Energy Metals Corp. to acquire a 1% net smelter revenue royalty on four exploration licenses totaling 25 square kilometers in the Råna mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Northern Norway, including the past producing ...

ELEC:CA