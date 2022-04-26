Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 4,000 metres drill program at the Bousquet-Odyno project. The Company has contracted Diafor Inc., who has mobilized a diamond drill rig to site and is currently drilling the first target. The drill program is designed to test additional areas near surface as well as test areas down plunge from known high grade zones.Figure 1: Plan map of ...

VSR:CA