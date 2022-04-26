Precious MetalsInvesting News

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 4,000 metres drill program at the Bousquet-Odyno project. The Company has contracted Diafor Inc., who has mobilized a diamond drill rig to site and is currently drilling the first target. The drill program is designed to test additional areas near surface as well as test areas down plunge from known high grade zones.Figure 1: Plan map of ...

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 4,000 metres (m) drill program at the Bousquet-Odyno project. The Company has contracted Diafor Inc., who has mobilized a diamond drill rig to site and is currently drilling the first target. The drill program is designed to test additional areas near surface (see Figure 1) as well as test areas down plunge (see Figure 2) from known high grade zones.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8185/121607_491ff3f214a009a1_002.jpg

Figure 1: Plan map of Bousquet-Odyno indicating proposed drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8185/121607_491ff3f214a009a1_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8185/121607_491ff3f214a009a1_003.jpg

Figure 2: Longitudinal section showing targets at depth.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8185/121607_491ff3f214a009a1_003full.jpg

The Property lies within the Abitibi greenstone gold belt, along the Cadillac break, a prolific gold bearing regional structure that has produced 100 million ounces of gold since 1900. Historical drilling on the property prior to IAMGOLD has identified a number of gold zones, including the Calder-Bousquet Zones No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5. Historical drilling has been relatively shallow, down to approximately 250 m).

Selected results from IAMGOLD's 2010 to 2016 drilling programs include:

  • 27.9 g/t Au over 6.5 m (from 140.0 to 146.5 m depth in hole BO-16-56)
  • 29.3 g/t Au over 3.3 m (from 389.0 to 392.3 m depth in hole BO-12-32)
  • 9.6 g/t Au over 16.5 m (from 164.0 to 180.5 m depth in hole BO-11-06)
  • 5.8 g/t Au over 4.4 m (from 135.3 m to 139.7 m depth in hole BO-13-40)

Note: the drilling results referenced above are historical and have not been independently verified and validated by the Company and should not be relied on.

J.C. St-Amour, President and CEO, said "The location of this project along the Cadillac-Break, in the shadow of some prolific producers, is exceptional from an infrastructure, accessibility and prospectivity perspective. Previous drilling on the project has intercepted high grades near surface and we believe the Bousquet-Odyno has been underexplored and offers great exploration potential. We have based this drill program on our interpretation of previous work and are targeting areas which we believe will deliver results and increase our understanding of the mineralized body."

Qualified Person

Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo, consultant geologist and qualified person under NI 43-101 has read and approved this press release.

About Bousquet-Odyno
Bousquet-Odyno is comprised of 37 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 1,492 ha and is located directly south of highway 117 between the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Malartic in the Province of Quebec. Vanstar can earn a 75% interest in the project from IAMGOLD by spending $4 million over 4 years. IAMGOLD will have the right to back-in to 50% of the project.

About Vanstar
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Québec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019) and 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the "Discovery of the Year" award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar is also earning 75% into the Bousquet-Odyno project located along the Cadillac Break and owns 100% of the Felix property in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property), the Amanda property, a 7,306 ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters, and the Frida and Eva properties located in the James Bay area.

SOURCE:
JC St-Amour.
President and CEO
+1 (647) 296-9871
jc@vanstarmining.com
www.vanstarmining.com

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121607

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Vanstar Mining ResourcesTSXV:VSRGold Investing
VSR:CA
Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources

Overview

Quebec is one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions. World-class mining districts like Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Chibougamau and Grand-Nord in the Canadian province host some of the most prominent players in the gold, copper, nickel and zinc mining spaces. To date, Quebec has 25 producing mines.

The province of Quebec is politically stable, provides government support for mining and exploration and is one the most prolific producers of gold in the world after the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Vanstar Reports Remaining Assay Results from 2021 Drill Program at Nelligan - Confirms Mineralization up to 1.5 km to the West of Resource

Vanstar Reports Remaining Assay Results from 2021 Drill Program at Nelligan - Confirms Mineralization up to 1.5 km to the West of Resource

Highlight Holes:
Hole NE-21-184 - 20.0 m of 2.02 g/t Au and 10.5 m of 1.11 g/t Au
Hole NE-21-182 - 30.6 m of 1.15 g/t Au
Hole NE-21-176 - 11.8 m of 4.44 g/t Au and 7 m of 2.21 g/t Au and 19.5 m of 1.44 g/t Au

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program consisting of 9,492 meters in 27 holes on the Nelligan joint venture project (IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"): 75%, Vanstar: 25%) completed by its partner IAMGOLD. The Company is reporting assays from the remaining 14 diamond drill holes totaling 5,232 meters completed in the western extension of the deposit. The 2020 drill program extended the mineralized zone by 700 m beyond the resource that was modelled in 2019. Current results from 2021 drilling, summarized in Table 1 and 2 below, indicate that the mineralization continues further to the west, although the zones appear to be thinning with locally improved grades. Hole NE-21-190, for example, located 1,100 m to the west of the current resource intercepted 9 m grading 3 gt Au and the most western hole (NE-21-188) intercepted 6 m grading 2.63 gt Au, 1.5 km from the 2019 pit shell.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vanstar Mining Enters into a Definitive Option Agreement with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno Property and Plans 4,000-Meter Drill Program

Vanstar Mining Enters into a Definitive Option Agreement with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno Property and Plans 4,000-Meter Drill Program

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on November 29, 2021, it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") for the Bousquet-Odyno gold project (the "Property"). Under the terms of the Agreement, IAMGOLD has granted Vanstar an option to earn up to a 75% interest in the Property, which is comprised of 37 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 1,492 ha and is located directly south of highway 117 between the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Malartic in the Province of Quebec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, which are substantially similar to those in the letter of intent, Vanstar has the option to complete as operator a minimum of $4M in exploration expenditures over 4 years and will have the right to earn up to a 75% interest in the Property, by completing the following steps:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vanstar Mining Resources 2021 Review and Outlook for 2022 - Drilling Resumes at Nelligan

Vanstar Mining Resources 2021 Review and Outlook for 2022 - Drilling Resumes at Nelligan

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of 2021 and upcoming plans for 2022. 2021 began with new leadership in the appointment of JC St-Amour as President and CEO, on January 11, 2021. His experience and knowledge helped to strengthen our relationship with project partner IAMGOLD. 2021 was an exciting year of exploration that saw infill and expansion drilling at Nelligan that has significant implications for adding gold ounces.

In 2021, the Company was added to the OTCQX market to help increase the US investor shareholder base. An awareness campaign was launched that included several interviews, investor events throughout Quebec, and an increased social media presence. In addition, the Company also participated in four virtual and in person mining conferences throughout the year, which attracted the interest of a global investment audience.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Assay Results at Nelligan Gold Project Confirm Continuity and Extends Mineralization to the West

Assay Results at Nelligan Gold Project Confirm Continuity and Extends Mineralization to the West

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial assay results from IAMGOLD's 2021 exploration diamond drilling program at its Nelligan joint venture project (IAMGOLD: 75%, Vanstar: 25%), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada and 15 kilometres from the Monster Lake Project, 100% owned by IAMGOLD. The Nelligan Gold project (on a 100% basis) hosts Inferred Mineral Resources containing 3.2 million ounces of gold grading 1.02 gt Au (refer to news releases dated October 22, 2019 and February 17, 2021).

Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vanstar Signs LOI with IAMGOLD to Acquire the Calder Bousquet Property and Provides Update on Nelligan Project

Vanstar Signs LOI with IAMGOLD to Acquire the Calder Bousquet Property and Provides Update on Nelligan Project

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR (OTCQX: VMNGF) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") to acquire a 75% interest in the Calder-Bousquet property (the "Property") also referred as the Bousquet-Odyno project. The Property consists of 37 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 1,490 ha and is located directly south of highway 117 between the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Malartic. The Property lies within the Abitibi greenstone gold belt, along the Cadillac break, a prolific gold bearing regional structure that has produced 100 million ounces of gold since 1900. Historical drilling on the property prior to IAMGOLD has identified a number of gold zones, including the Calder-Bousquet Zones No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5. Historical drilling has been relatively shallow, down to approximately 250 metres ("m").

From 2010 to 2016, IAMGOLD engaged in successive exploration programs including surface geological mapping and outcrop stripping to develop and refine structural controls relating to the historical gold zones, geophysics and geochemistry surveys to guide drilling programs and the completion of just over 20,000 m of diamond drilling to test historical gold zones and other exploration targets. Selected results from IAMGOLD's drilling programs include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graycliff Exploration Reports High Gold Grades in Surface Channels at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Reports High Gold Grades in Surface Channels at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

Highlighted samples include 137 g/t Au over 0.71 m and 54.20 g/t Au over 0.56 m

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce field channel sampling results from its Phase 3 exploration program at Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES INITIAL DRILL TARGET AREAS AND 2022 DRILLING PLANS FOR THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill target areas and 2022 drilling plans for its 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and 2).

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Highlights:

  • Nine (9) initial drill target areas have been identified following ground gravity surveying completed in March 2022 (Figure 3).
  • The initial target areas comprise favorable geological, geophysical and geochemical features typically associated with high-grade basement-hosted uranium deposits related to the Athabasca Basin.
  • The Tena target area (Figure 4) includes the historical Tena prospect where over 1,000 tonnes of uranium ore was mined in the 1950's with reported grades of 0.6% to 3.5% U 3 O 8 . Drill targets have been developed down-dip and along strike of the historical adit.
  • The Tena South target area (Figure 4) is located immediately south of the historical Tena prospect, associated with a coincident gravity low and electromagnetic ("EM") conductor.
  • The other seven (7) target areas include discrete gravity lows located along prominent EM conductors proximal to favourable geochemistry results and structural features.
  • Drilling is expected to commence in mid-May with approximately 2,500 meters planned in 8 to 10 drill holes. The program is expected to be results-driven, based upon drilling results and additional gravity survey results.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " We are pleased to have generated an initial set of drill target areas for Strike which meet the exploration criteria for high-grade basement-hosted uranium deposits related to the Athabasca Basin. The historical work completed between 2005 and 2008 identified favorable settings and positive signs for uranium mineralization, however target areas were not followed up with drill testing. A thorough review and analysis of the historical data, combined with results from winter 2022 ground gravity surveying, has revealed multiple target areas for drill testing. We are looking forward to our maiden exploration drilling campaign, expected to commence in May 2022 , which will aim to test a number of these target areas in addition to the historical Tena uranium prospect."

Strike Drill Targeting

Historical Background
The Project is endowed with a modern (mid-2000's), comprehensive historical exploration database from numerous uranium-focused surveys, including airborne and ground geophysical surveys, ground radiometric surveys and geochemical and reflectance spectrometry (clay) surveys. Despite positive results, and documented recommendations in historical assessment reports to advance the project, the targets generated were never drill tested. This previous exploration work identified prospective graphite- and sulphide-bearing EM conductors that due to their physical properties predominantly manifest as valleys and topographical lows, covered by overburden and small shallow lakes. These "blind" conductors have therefore not been explored by surface prospecting. Geochemical sampling from outcrop at valley edges along the conductor traces has confirmed elevated pathfinder elements, as well as favorable clay alteration including dravite, illite and kaolinite. Furthermore, the area is known to be endowed with historical uranium occurrences, including the Tena prospect. The known uranium occurrences were discovered along valley edges, immediately off the conductor traces, where outcrop is available and surface prospecting was possible, leaving the conductor targets at these localities untested.

Initial Drill Target Area Selection
Initial targeting at Strike has encompassed review and prioritization of target areas from integrated historical datasets. Three predominant conductor traces have been identified, and have been named the J, K and L conductors (Figure 3). Target areas along these conductor corridors were prioritized based on the nature and amplitude of the EM anomaly, topography and surface exposure, magnetic features, structural setting, historical geochemical data, historical reflectance spectrometry data, and historical scintillometer survey results. Target areas have been refined based on the results of winter ground gravity survey results. These data, collected to detect potential favorable clay alteration zones along the EM conductors, were integrated with existing datasets to refine drill target locations. Ground gravity survey over conductor traces will be ongoing in May.

The Tena target area (Figure 4) includes the historical Tena prospect where over 1,000 tonnes of uranium ore was mined in the 1950's with reported grades of 0.6% to 3.5% U 3 O 8 . In June 2021 , the Company verified the Tena prospect through geological investigation, gamma-ray spectrometer surveying, and confirmatory rock sampling. The results demonstrate high uranium grades on surface together with anomalous geochemical associations indicative of unconformity-related, basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Highlight uranium assay results of grab rock samples collected from the historical adit included 1.75% U 3 O 8, 0.94% U 3 O 8 and 0.55% U 3 O 8 (see News Release dated September 16, 2021 ). Three historical drill holes, on an approximate 65 metre spacing along strike, were completed by Amok Ltd. in 1968. Drill hole S4 intersected 1.6% eU over 4 feet (eU is equivalent uranium derived from a downhole gamma spectrometer) at a depth of approximately 160 metres below surface. Drill targets have been developed down-dip and along strike of the historical adit to provide additional tests of the mineralized structure.

Drilling Program and Operational Details
Drilling of the initial target areas is expected to commence in mid-May and will be helicopter-supported. Additional drill target area selection is expected to be carried out upon completion of additional ground gravity survey work scheduled ahead of drill testing. The Company has all the required permits for the planned exploration activities.

Murmac Uranium Project Update
  • Initial ground gravity surveying has been completed and surveying is expected to resume in Spring, following completion of the gravity surveying at Strike.
  • A VTEM™ (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) survey was completed in mid-April 2022 to obtain modern high-quality EM and magnetic data.
  • Newly acquired VTEM™ and gravity data will be integrated with extensive historical exploration and regional datasets to identify initial drill targets.
  • Maiden drilling is expected to commence following completion of drilling at Strike and continue into late Summer, with provision for up to 8 drill holes ( 2,000 m ). The drilling program will be results-driven, and will be adjusted based on gravity survey results and any drill results that warrant immediate follow-up.
Qualified Person and Data Quality

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran , M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Uranium assays reported herein were undertaken by the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") Geoanalytical Laboratories. Sample preparation included drying, jaw crushing to 60% passing -2 millimetres, and pulverizing to 90% passing -106 microns. Uranium assays are obtained using SRC's ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited method for the determination of U 3 O 8 wt%.

Unless otherwise stated, the historical results (including drill results) contained within this news release have not been verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the historical results. The Company considers these results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. Further details regarding the historical Tena prospect can be found within the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMDA #1511). Historical work completed by Cameco Corp. between 2005 and 2008 is available within assessment reports filed on the Saskatchewan Mineral Assessment Database (SMAD File Number 74N-0102, 74N-0103 and 74N-0106).

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB: 5QN) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, availability of contractors, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: Location of the Goldfields, Strike and Murmac Projects relative to the Athabasca Basin.

Figure 1: Location of the Goldfields, Strike and Murmac Projects relative to the Athabasca Basin. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 2: Location of the Goldfields, Strike and Murmac Projects. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 3. Initial drill target areas for the Strike Uranium Project (Tena, Tena South, L1-4, J2&3, K3). (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Figure 4. Drill target areas at Tena and Tena South. (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/26/c3829.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less