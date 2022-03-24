Precious MetalsInvesting News

Highlight Holes:Hole NE-21-184 - 20.0 m of 2.02 gt Au and 10.5 m of 1.11 gt AuHole NE-21-182 - 30.6 m of 1.15 gt AuHole NE-21-176 - 11.8 m of 4.44 gt Au and 7 m of 2.21 gt Au and 19.5 m of 1.44 gt Au Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program consisting of 9,492 meters in 27 holes on the Nelligan joint venture project : 75%, Vanstar: 25%) ...

Highlight Holes:
Hole NE-21-184 - 20.0 m of 2.02 g/t Au and 10.5 m of 1.11 g/t Au
Hole NE-21-182 - 30.6 m of 1.15 g/t Au
Hole NE-21-176 - 11.8 m of 4.44 g/t Au and 7 m of 2.21 g/t Au and 19.5 m of 1.44 g/t Au

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program consisting of 9,492 meters in 27 holes on the Nelligan joint venture project (IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"): 75%, Vanstar: 25%) completed by its partner IAMGOLD. The Company is reporting assays from the remaining 14 diamond drill holes totaling 5,232 meters completed in the western extension of the deposit. The 2020 drill program extended the mineralized zone by 700 m beyond the resource that was modelled in 2019. Current results from 2021 drilling, summarized in Table 1 and 2 below, indicate that the mineralization continues further to the west, although the zones appear to be thinning with locally improved grades. Hole NE-21-190, for example, located 1,100 m to the west of the current resource intercepted 9 m grading 3 gt Au and the most western hole (NE-21-188) intercepted 6 m grading 2.63 gt Au, 1.5 km from the 2019 pit shell.

2022 Exploration Program

The winter drilling program at Nelligan is progressing with approximately half of the planned 6,000 meters drilled to date. This drill program is designed to expand the existing resource at depth, with 5 to 6 holes planned below the pit shell with target depths of 500 meters on average, as well as to test targets along strike both to the east and west of the current resource. Results from this program, along with the 2020 and 2021 results, will be incorporated into the drill hole database once they are validated and compiled. IAMGOLD announced on December 16, 2021 that it intends to provide an updated resource for the Nelligan project towards the end of 2022.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8185/117920_48c553ec441089ef_002.jpg

Figure 1: Results of the 2021 Drill Program in the Western Extension.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8185/117920_48c553ec441089ef_002full.jpg

Table 1 Nelligan Project 2021 Drilling Results

Hole No.FromToIntervalTrue Width (1)Au (2) (3)ZONE

(m)(m)(m)(m)(g/t)
NE-21-176113.30125.1011.808.344.44RENARD WEST
Including (3)121.50123.001.501.0614.30

133.97141.007.034.972.31RENARD WEST FW
Including (3)133.97136.502.531.795.14

249.00252.003.002.461.00

261.00280.5019.5015.971.44
Including (3)274.50276.001.501.236.54

297.00304.507.506.140.63

337.50355.5018.0014.740.54
NE-21-17941.7454.0012.267.880.64RENARD WEST

60.0070.5010.508.041.12

82.00106.5024.5015.750.90RENARD WEST FW

115.50130.5015.009.640.85

136.50147.0010.508.040.53

171.00178.507.505.750.63
NE-21-181145.80162.0016.2012.410.85RENARD WEST
Including (3)156.00159.553.552.721.97

219.00238.5019.5015.971.11RENARD WEST FW
Including (3)228.00229.501.501.235.31
Including (3)235.50238.503.002.462.17

247.50253.506.004.910.74

261.00273.0012.009.191.22
Including (3)261.00262.501.501.155.36

282.00297.0015.0011.492.47
Including (3)295.35297.001.651.268.46

303.00306.003.002.461.25

316.50319.503.002.461.35

342.00358.5016.5013.520.57

381.00385.504.503.691.64
NE-21-182145.50148.503.002.461.06RENARD WEST FW

260.36291.0030.6425.101.15
Including (3)267.00270.003.002.492.90
Including (3)277.50283.255.754.822.21

297.00300.003.002.461.25

321.00324.003.002.461.39
NE-21-183A63.0066.003.002.301.95RENARD WEST FW
NE-21-183B166.50187.5021.0016.091.26RENARD WEST FW

243.57249.005.434.160.97

255.00262.507.505.750.71
NE-21-184171.00191.0020.0015.322.02RENARD WEST FW
Including (3)175.50177.001.501.1517.40

237.00240.003.002.302.70

270.00280.5010.508.041.11
NE-21-185181.50196.5015.0012.292.36RENARD WEST FW

210.00222.0012.009.830.74

271.05285.0013.9511.430.68
NE-21-186289.50297.007.506.501.16RENARD WEST FW

312.00322.5010.509.090.96

331.50348.0016.5014.290.99
NE-21-187342.82349.156.335.480.48RENARD WEST FW

364.50366.001.501.302.57

390.00396.006.005.200.58

403.50406.503.002.601.06
NE-21-188307.50313.506.005.202.63RENARD WEST EXTENSION

325.50327.001.501.301.97
NE-21-189136.50154.5018.0015.590.82RENARD WEST EXTENSION
Including (3)136.50138.001.501.303.64

183.00184.501.501.303.70

235.50240.004.503.900.67

249.00255.006.005.200.96
NE-21-190217.50222.004.503.901.65RENARD WEST EXTENSION

267.00276.009.007.793.00
Including (3)273.00274.501.501.3014.05

330.00333.003.002.600.99
NE-21-191456.00463.507.506.500.56RENARD WEST FW

477.00481.504.503.900.94

498.00508.5010.509.090.67

532.50537.004.503.900.96

556.50562.506.005.200.96
Including (3)561.00562.501.501.302.33

618.00619.501.501.302.95
(1) True widths are estimated at 65 to 95% of the core interval.
(2) Drill hole intercepts are calculated with a lower cut-off 0.50 g/t Au and may contain lower grade interval of up to 5 metres in length. They are generally reported with a minimum g*m (or Metal factor) of 5.
(3) Assays intervals are reported uncapped and capped at 30 g/t Au and high grade sub-intervals are highlighted.

 

Table 2 Nelligan Project Drill Hole Information

Hole No.UTM NAD83 Zone18AZDIPEOH

EastingNorthingElevation(°)(°)(m)
NE-21-176521903.65473713.5377.7345-45396.00
NE-21-179522092.75473867.2374.4330-45282.00
NE-21-181522053.35473711.9373.7340-45405.00
NE-21-182521780.15473686.6376.8340-45420.00
NE-21-183A521807.65473793.3374.1340-4587.00
NE-21-183B521807.65473793.3374.1345-50294.00
NE-21-184521754.55473776.8374.1345-50312.00
NE-21-185521704.35473764.9373.3345-50315.00
NE-21-186521550.05473701.1369.3342-48402.00
NE-21-187521459.55473626.3368.4342-48492.00
NE-21-188520649.05473658.2378.3342-48402.00
NE-21-189520869.45473676.3376.3342-48402.00
NE-21-190521088.65473688.9371.8342-48402.00
NE-21-1915216345473536374342-48621.00

 

Qualified Person

Mr. Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo, consultant geologist and qualified person under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved this press release.

About Vanstar

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Québec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019) and 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the "Discovery of the Year" award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar is also earning 75% into the Bousquet-Odyno project located along the Cadillac Break and owns 100% of the Felix property in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property), the Amanda property, a 7,306 ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters, and the Frida and Eva properties located in the James Bay area.

SOURCE:

JC St-Amour.
President and CEO
+1 (647) 296-9871
jc@vanstarmining.com
www.vanstarmining.com

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117920

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Vanstar Mining ResourcesTSXV:VSRGold Investing
VSR:CA
Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources

Overview

Quebec is one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions. World-class mining districts like Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Chibougamau and Grand-Nord in the Canadian province host some of the most prominent players in the gold, copper, nickel and zinc mining spaces. To date, Quebec has 25 producing mines.

The province of Quebec is politically stable, provides government support for mining and exploration and is one the most prolific producers of gold in the world after the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

vanstar_project

Vanstar Mining Resources (TSXV:VSR) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing its high-quality mineral properties located in Quebec. The company has strong project fundamentals and leverages Quebec’s world-class mining-friendly conditions and high-grade mineralization prospects.

Vanstar Mining Resources’ stable of gold projects offer investors exposure to different stages of development. Its flagship Nelligan project is a largely de-risked asset and one of Quebec’s largest gold projects containing approximately 3.2 million ounces of gold. The project is located near excellent infrastructure and, through a joint venture with Vanstar, is operated by one of Canada’s premiere gold producers, IAMGOLD Corp.

The Nelligan project is being developed with IAMGOLD Corp. (TSX:IMG, NYSE:IAG) which currently owns 75 percent with Vanstar retaining 25 percent ownership. IAMGOLD has the option to increase its ownership to 80 percent by completing a feasibility study, which would allow Vanstar Mining Resources to retain a 20 percent undivided non-contributory carried interest until production, as well as a one percent NSR on the eight original claims on the property. The project has inferred resources of 3.2m oz @1.02 g/t Au and is located in the NE of the Abitibi region. Vanstar’s agreement with IAMGOLD is somewhat unique, as it ensures that Vanstar will participate in a production scenario without the burden of raising capital to fund development. This is a key differentiator and distinguishes this partnership from typical joint ventures.

In addition to the Nelligan Project, Vanstar owns 100 percent of the Felix project, the Amanda project, the Frida and the Eva projects. All have had geophysical groundwork, and/or drilling programs and have significant exploration potential.

vanstar_project

Vanstar Mining Resources currently has CAD$5.8 million in total cash which advantageously presents it with the ability to advance its exploration assets without the need to access the capital markets at inopportune times.

Vanstar Mining Resources’ management team comprises world-class experts in capital markets, geology, and mineral exploration. The company’s solid leadership sets the stage for significant mining and exploration success and economic prosperity.

Vanstar Mining Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Vanstar Mining Resources’ robust asset portfolio includes the flagship Nelligan project, as well as the Felix, Amanda, Frida and Eva gold exploration projects.
  • The Nelligan project hosts world-class discovery potential that is largely de-risked with approximately 3.2-million-ounce inferred gold resource. The project has widespread high-grade mineralization with growth potential and is located near excellent infrastructure.
  • Nelligan is carried through to production by IAMGOLD requiring no further dilution to Vanstar.
  • Future plans for the company include an extensive diamond drill programs at Nelligan, as well as geophysical, geochemical and drilling campaigns on its other assets to unlock the full potential of its gold assets.
  • Vanstar Mining is well capitalized with a tight share structure and supportive long-term shareholders.

Vanstar Mining Resources’ Key Projects

Nelligan Project

vanstar_project

The property is located in proximity to extensive infrastructure and resources such as electricity, railroads, airport and year-round road access.

The project hosts a recognized world-class discovery with initial inferred resources of 3.2 million ounces Au, with highlighted mineralization reaching 96.9 million tonnes at 1.02 g/t Au. The resource has considerable potential for growth with the mineralized area having recently been extended along strike by at least 700m. Nelligan’s four major gold zones, Renard, Liam, Dan and 36 zones, have transformed the asset from a grassroots discovery into a sizable resource in only three years of exploration.

Additionally, IAMGOLD intends on conducting IP geophysical surveying, mapping, sampling, and metallurgical testing over the summer as well as an updated resource calculation later this year.

Felix Project

The 100 percent owned Felix project consists of 69 claims covering 3,259 hectares on-trend with Amex Exploration’s Perron asset and BMEX’s King Tut project. The property has a skilled local workforce and benefits from a mining-friendly jurisdiction.

Felix has been historically explored for iron and gold in the mid to late 1900s. Assays from all nine 1.5 meters samples from historical drill hole 728-06-01 returned gold grades ranging from 0.9 g/t Au to upwards of 1.5 g/t Au over a 70-meter interval. Other groundwork on the property includes geophysical and high-resolution magnetic surveying and banded iron formation identification.

Plans for a 2021 exploration program include a 3,000-meter diamond drill program to confirm historical results, as well as to test MEGATEM conductors, in highly prospective iron formations.

Amanda Project

The 100 percent owned Amanda project consists of 145 claims covering 7,677 hectares, located 275 kilometers northeast of Chibougamau. The property hosts a sedimentary rock profile with interbedded iron formations, andesite lava, and five known gold showings associated with iron formations. Historical results include 5.4 g/t Au over 7 meters and 1.15 g/t Au over 18 metres in boreholes and 1.69 g/t Au over 13.8 meters and 8.34 g/t Au over 1.6 meters in trenches. A prospecting and surface sampling program conducted in 2020 identified additional gold showings with up to 1.8 g/t Au found in mineralized sediments.

Future plans for the project include high-resolution airborne magnetic surveying, mapping, stripping, and a drill campaign.

Frida and Eva Projects

These highly prospective 100 percent owned projects consist of 107 claims with a total surface area 5,517 hectares in the James Bay area. The projects are adjacent to Quebec Precious Metals’ Sakami project and on-trend between Genius Metal’s gold discovery and QPM’s JR zone. A recent high resolution magnetic survey highlights a prominent folded iron formation on Eva, as well as a number of magnetic anomalies on Frida.

2021 exploration plans will follow up on the magnetic survey, with field prospecting, and sampling.

Vanstar Mining Resources’ Management Team

JC St-Amour — CFA, President & CEO

JC St-Amour has over 20 years of mining industry experience in executive leadership roles, corporate finance, and mergers & acquisitions. He has a master’s degree in geology and is a Chartered Financial Analyst with expertise in capital markets, financial and investment analysis, asset valuation, capital raising, and M&A transactions in the natural resource sector. During his career, St-Amour has held various executive leadership roles at the management and Board of Directors level in junior mining and investment banking firms.

Martin Nicoletti — CPA, CGA, CFO

Martin Nicoletti is a chartered professional accountant with more than 31 years of experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting specialization. Nicoletti is also president of Corporation Financière SKTM Ltée and chief financial officer of several other mining companies.

Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. — Consulting Geologist & Qualified Person Under NI 43-101

Gilles Laverdière holds a B.Sc in geology from Université de Montréal and a certificate in Environment from Université du Québec in Abitibi-Témiscamingue. He worked for various mining exploration companies, including Aur Resources inc., until 1984 when he founded his geological consulting business. He then managed numerous exploration and development projects in Abitibi and raised funds for mining companies. From 1991 to 1997, Laverdière was part of exploration projects in the Philippines, Nevada (USA), and Brazil. From 1997 to 2006, he worked in China, where he started HMZ Metals, a polymetallic producer operating a copper smelter with revenues exceeding CAD$15 million per year. Since 2006, Laverdière has been a consulting geologist working on projects in Abitibi, Central America and Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Vanstar Mining Enters into a Definitive Option Agreement with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno Property and Plans 4,000-Meter Drill Program

Vanstar Mining Enters into a Definitive Option Agreement with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno Property and Plans 4,000-Meter Drill Program

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement on November 29, 2021, it has entered into a definitive option agreement (the "Agreement") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") for the Bousquet-Odyno gold project (the "Property"). Under the terms of the Agreement, IAMGOLD has granted Vanstar an option to earn up to a 75% interest in the Property, which is comprised of 37 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 1,492 ha and is located directly south of highway 117 between the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Malartic in the Province of Quebec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, which are substantially similar to those in the letter of intent, Vanstar has the option to complete as operator a minimum of $4M in exploration expenditures over 4 years and will have the right to earn up to a 75% interest in the Property, by completing the following steps:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vanstar Mining Resources 2021 Review and Outlook for 2022 - Drilling Resumes at Nelligan

Vanstar Mining Resources 2021 Review and Outlook for 2022 - Drilling Resumes at Nelligan

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of 2021 and upcoming plans for 2022. 2021 began with new leadership in the appointment of JC St-Amour as President and CEO, on January 11, 2021. His experience and knowledge helped to strengthen our relationship with project partner IAMGOLD. 2021 was an exciting year of exploration that saw infill and expansion drilling at Nelligan that has significant implications for adding gold ounces.

In 2021, the Company was added to the OTCQX market to help increase the US investor shareholder base. An awareness campaign was launched that included several interviews, investor events throughout Quebec, and an increased social media presence. In addition, the Company also participated in four virtual and in person mining conferences throughout the year, which attracted the interest of a global investment audience.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Assay Results at Nelligan Gold Project Confirm Continuity and Extends Mineralization to the West

Assay Results at Nelligan Gold Project Confirm Continuity and Extends Mineralization to the West

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial assay results from IAMGOLD's 2021 exploration diamond drilling program at its Nelligan joint venture project (IAMGOLD: 75%, Vanstar: 25%), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada and 15 kilometres from the Monster Lake Project, 100% owned by IAMGOLD. The Nelligan Gold project (on a 100% basis) hosts Inferred Mineral Resources containing 3.2 million ounces of gold grading 1.02 gt Au (refer to news releases dated October 22, 2019 and February 17, 2021).

Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vanstar Signs LOI with IAMGOLD to Acquire the Calder Bousquet Property and Provides Update on Nelligan Project

Vanstar Signs LOI with IAMGOLD to Acquire the Calder Bousquet Property and Provides Update on Nelligan Project

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR (OTCQX: VMNGF) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") to acquire a 75% interest in the Calder-Bousquet property (the "Property") also referred as the Bousquet-Odyno project. The Property consists of 37 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 1,490 ha and is located directly south of highway 117 between the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Malartic. The Property lies within the Abitibi greenstone gold belt, along the Cadillac break, a prolific gold bearing regional structure that has produced 100 million ounces of gold since 1900. Historical drilling on the property prior to IAMGOLD has identified a number of gold zones, including the Calder-Bousquet Zones No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5. Historical drilling has been relatively shallow, down to approximately 250 metres ("m").

From 2010 to 2016, IAMGOLD engaged in successive exploration programs including surface geological mapping and outcrop stripping to develop and refine structural controls relating to the historical gold zones, geophysics and geochemistry surveys to guide drilling programs and the completion of just over 20,000 m of diamond drilling to test historical gold zones and other exploration targets. Selected results from IAMGOLD's drilling programs include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vanstar Begins Drilling on Felix and Shares Video of Recent Visit to the Nelligan Project

Vanstar Begins Drilling on Felix and Shares Video of Recent Visit to the Nelligan Project

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is initiating a drilling program on its Felix property. A drill is expected to arrive on site this week to initiate a 2,000 m drill program that was designed to test gold targets within an iron formation identified with geophysics.

A recently completed IP survey focused on a western portion of the property underlain by a folded banded iron formation (Figure 1) identified a number of chargeability and resistivity anomalies that are consistent with previously reported MEGATEM conductors. As a result, the Company has designed its drilling program (Figure 2) to intercept several conductors associated with the structural fold of the iron formation.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8185/95902_b2bae6ddb40deb04_002.jpg

Figure 1: Felix Property IP Survey Area

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8185/95902_b2bae6ddb40deb04_002full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8185/95902_b2bae6ddb40deb04_003.jpg

Figure 2: IP Survey and Planned Holes

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8185/95902_b2bae6ddb40deb04_003full.jpg.

Nelligan

Drilling on Nelligan is proceeding well with the infill drilling portion of the program completed. Drilling on the western extension of the deposit has begun and intends to step out to the west in 200 m increments to expand on the known mineralization. J.C. St-Amour, President and CEO, recently visited the property and stated "We are pleased to see the drilling progressing well and to see the efforts that IAMGOLD are putting into the project. Drill samples are in the assay lab and will be release as they become available to the company."

Mr. St-Amour conducted an interview from the core shack, which can be viewed here https://youtu.be/YqvPspGNpts.

Frida and Eva

The company is mobilizing a ground crew to conduct a prospecting and sampling program on the Frida and Eva projects. Work is expected to begin in and around September 14th.

About the Felix Project

The Felix project is located in an environment of volcano sedimentary origin comprising a unit of volcanic rock in the north, another in the south and the central part is occupied by sedimentary rocks. Late intrusions in the form of batholiths, plutons or dikes are also noted all around the property. The property rests mainly on the rocks of the Chicobi Group. The sedimentary basin contains mudstones and graphitic turbiditic sandstones, with a minor magnetite-chert and hematite-jasper banded iron formation and a conglomerate. A significant Algoma-type iron formation is present in the northern part of the property. The gold grades intersected in the historic drilling are located near the southern contact of the latter. In addition, the Chicobi-Nord regional fault crosses the northern part of the property. This fault, of regional dimension, borders the Normetal mining camp to the south. The project is located in the eastern extension of this mining camp where there are former massive sulphide mines and numerous gold showings, such as those of the former Perron gold mine which are actively worked on by Amex Exploration. Shear zones parallel to the Chicobi-Nord fault are also found in the sediments of the Chicobi Group and as evidenced by the Authier gold showings located west of the property.

Mr. Gilles Laverdière, consultant geologist and qualified person under NI 43-101 has read and approved this press release.

About Vanstar

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Québec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019) and 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the "Discovery of the Year" award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar also owns 100% of the Felix property under development in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property) and 100% of Amanda, a 7,679 ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.

SOURCE :

JC St-Amour
President and CEO
+1 (647) 296-9871
jc@vanstarmining.com

www.vanstarmining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95902.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graycliff Exploration Begins Phase Four Drilling at Shakespeare Project and Regional Exploration at Baldwin Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Begins Phase Four Drilling at Shakespeare Project and Regional Exploration at Baldwin Project, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY) (OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced Phase 4 drill program at the Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The Company has also commenced initial regional exploration at the adjacent 1,500-hectare Baldwin Project that shares a number of geological characteristics with the Shakespeare Project

Phase 4 at Shakespeare will include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining Provides Annual Update to Segovia's Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

GCM Mining Provides Annual Update to Segovia's Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has completed updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for its Segovia Operations prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

Highlights of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate as of December 31, 2021 (the "2021 MRE") include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Moneta Intersects Significant Gold Mineralization in Step-out Drilling at Garrcon, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Intersects Significant Gold Mineralization in Step-out Drilling at Garrcon, Tower Gold Project

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the assay results from ten (10) drill holes at Garrcon, from the Garrison area of the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. The drilling was part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project. These results represent the final assays from this drill program.

Today's results, testing both the open pit and underground resource expansion potential at Garrcon, have confirmed significant gold mineralization over a strike length of 750 m and width of 500 m in step-out drilling beyond the current resource and within an area with significant historical gold mineralization not currently in any resource category.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
several gold nuggets on black background

Plateauing Gold Production Prompts Scarcity Concerns — Can Supply Hold Up?​

Annual mined gold production has hit a wall in recent years. Coming in at 3,667 tonnes in 2018, output has largely plateaued since then, impacting overall supply of the yellow metal.

Although 2021 brought some recovery in mine production following the pandemic-related shutdowns seen in 2020, total gold supply fell to 4,666 tonnes, the lowest level since 2017.

Mined output saw a 2 percent year-over-year (y-o-y) increase in 2021, but this small rise was outweighed by an 11 percent decline from the recycling segment. The general downtrend in mine output, combined with lower recycling, has prompted some to speculate about the scarcity of future supply.

Keep reading...Show less
map with pin stuck in newfoundland

Newfoundland: Why the Maritime Province Could be a World-class Gold Mine of Untapped Resources

In the field of gold prospecting, Shawn Ryan is a legend. As renowned for his instincts as he is for his unique soil sampling technique, Ryan is credited with almost singlehandedly bringing about the 2009 Yukon gold rush. The prolific prospector is about to do that again, this time in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Together with its larger, landbound cousin, the island province is well known for its world-class geology. The region is home to some of the oldest rocks and fossils in the world, and hosts a wide range of unique and distinctive geological formations. This geologic diversity suggests the presence of extensive mineral resources — both on land and offshore.

The province's history supports this assertion. Mining is one of the oldest and largest industries in Newfoundland, representing roughly 5.5 percent of its gross domestic product in 2019. Second in iron production to Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador currently operates 11 mines, which between them produce 14 metal and non-metal commodities.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Updated and Significantly Increased Mineral Resource Estimate for the Anaconda Area, Located Near the Fekola Mine, Mali

 B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (" B2Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an updated and significantly increased Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda area, comprised of the Menankoto permit and the Bantako North permit, located approximately 20 kilometres from the Fekola Mine, including initial estimates for oxide Indicated Mineral Resources and sulphide Inferred Mineral Resources. Based on the updated Mineral Resource estimate and B2Gold's preliminary planning, the Company has demonstrated that an open pit situated on the Anaconda area could provide selective saprolite material (average grade of 2.2 grams per tonne (" gt ")) to be trucked to and fed into the Fekola mill commencing as early as late 2022, subject to obtaining all necessary permits and completion of a final development plan.

Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×