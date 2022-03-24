Highlight Holes:Hole NE-21-184 - 20.0 m of 2.02 gt Au and 10.5 m of 1.11 gt AuHole NE-21-182 - 30.6 m of 1.15 gt AuHole NE-21-176 - 11.8 m of 4.44 gt Au and 7 m of 2.21 gt Au and 19.5 m of 1.44 gt Au Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the remaining assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program consisting of 9,492 meters in 27 holes on the Nelligan joint venture project : 75%, Vanstar: 25%) ...

VSR:CA