Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of 2021 and upcoming plans for 2022. 2021 began with new leadership in the appointment of JC St-Amour as President and CEO, on January 11, 2021. His experience and knowledge helped to strengthen our relationship with project partner IAMGOLD. 2021 was an exciting year of exploration that saw infill and expansion drilling at Nelligan that has significant implications for adding gold ounces.

In 2021, the Company was added to the OTCQX market to help increase the US investor shareholder base. An awareness campaign was launched that included several interviews, investor events throughout Quebec, and an increased social media presence. In addition, the Company also participated in four virtual and in person mining conferences throughout the year, which attracted the interest of a global investment audience.

Nelligan

On the exploration front, Vanstar's flagship Nelligan project continued to show very promising results from a 9,500-metre summer drill program. The 2021 drill campaign clearly demonstrated the resource is open and is expanding to the west, while the infill drill program continues to demonstrate continuity of mineralization improving the confidence of the existing resource at Nelligan. Drilling to the west was near surface and is providing a significant opportunity to further increase the mineralized envelope of Nelligan and add significant ounces to the gold resource (click for Press Release). Highlight holes (see Figure 1) released in December 2021 include:

  • Renard Zone - Infill: 86.7 m at 1.34 g/t Au (from 126.0 m in drill hole NE-21-170)
  • Renard Zone - West Extension: 40.5 m at 1.28 g/t Au (from 51.0 m in drill hole NE-21-178)

Bousquet-Odyno

In November 2021, Vanstar made a new addition to its project portfolio by signing an LOI with IAMGOLD to acquire 75% interest in the Bousquet-Odyno property (formerly referred to as Calder-Bousquet). 20,000 m of drilling has been completed on the property by IAMGOLD (click for Press Release). Highlights from the historical* drill program include:

  • 27.9 g/t Au over 6.5 m (from 140.0 to 146.5 m depth in drill hole BO-16-56)
  • 29.3 g/t Au over 3.3 m (from 389.0 to 392.3 m depth in drill hole BO-12-32)

* Note: the drilling results referenced above are historical and have not been independently verified and validated by the Company and should not be relied on.

Felix

Vanstar began exploration of its Felix property by completing a high-resolution magnetic survey on the entire property, an induced polarization survey focusing on the western portion of property, as well as drilling campaigns. Assay results from the drilling campaign initiated in the fall are pending (click for Press Release).

Eva & Frida

Additional claims were acquired on the Eva project due to positive results from a completed high resolution airborne magnetic survey which showed folded iron formations which are a good host for gold mineralization in this type of geological setting (click for Press Release). A prospecting and sampling campaign was conducted on the property in September with results pending.

Figure 1 - Nelligan - Drill hole plan map and highlighted 2021 assay results.

2022 Outlook

Exploration

  • Additional drill holes results from the Nelligan 2021 drill campaign targeting the Western extension are expected in Q1 2022.
  • IAMGOLD to resume drilling at the Nelligan Project this week, with a minimum 5,000-metre winter drilling program focusing on expansion drilling and infill drilling. IAMGOLD intends to complete an updated resource estimate incorporating the combined additional drilling from 2020 to 2022.
  • Bousquet-Odyno property acquisition expected to close in the coming weeks with an 4,000-metre drill campaign expected to commence as soon as possible.
  • Felix drill results are pending and will be reviewed to determine next exploration steps.
  • Frida and Eva exploration strategy will be determined based on the pending results of its prospecting and sampling program.

This press release was read and approved by Mr. Gilles Laverdière, consulting geologist and qualified person under the NI 43-101 Canadian standard.

About Vanstar

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Québec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019) and 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the "Discovery of the Year" award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar also owns 100% of the Felix property under development in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property) and 100% of Amanda, a 7,306ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters.

SOURCE:
JC St-Amour.
President and CEO
+1 (647) 296-9871
jc@vanstarmining.com
www.vanstarmining.com

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

Quebec is one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions. World-class mining districts like Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Chibougamau and Grand-Nord in the Canadian province host some of the most prominent players in the gold, copper, nickel and zinc mining spaces. To date, Quebec has 25 producing mines.

The province of Quebec is politically stable, provides government support for mining and exploration and is one the most prolific producers of gold in the world after the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Vanstar Mining Resources (TSXV:VSR) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on developing its high-quality mineral properties located in Quebec. The company has strong project fundamentals and leverages Quebec’s world-class mining-friendly conditions and high-grade mineralization prospects.

Vanstar Mining Resources’ stable of gold projects offer investors exposure to different stages of development. Its flagship Nelligan project is a largely de-risked asset and one of Quebec’s largest gold projects containing approximately 3.2 million ounces of gold. The project is located near excellent infrastructure and, through a joint venture with Vanstar, is operated by one of Canada’s premiere gold producers, IAMGOLD Corp.

The Nelligan project is being developed with IAMGOLD Corp. (TSX:IMG, NYSE:IAG) which currently owns 75 percent with Vanstar retaining 25 percent ownership. IAMGOLD has the option to increase its ownership to 80 percent by completing a feasibility study, which would allow Vanstar Mining Resources to retain a 20 percent undivided non-contributory carried interest until production, as well as a one percent NSR on the eight original claims on the property. The project has inferred resources of 3.2m oz @1.02 g/t Au and is located in the NE of the Abitibi region. Vanstar’s agreement with IAMGOLD is somewhat unique, as it ensures that Vanstar will participate in a production scenario without the burden of raising capital to fund development. This is a key differentiator and distinguishes this partnership from typical joint ventures.

In addition to the Nelligan Project, Vanstar owns 100 percent of the Felix project, the Amanda project, the Frida and the Eva projects. All have had geophysical groundwork, and/or drilling programs and have significant exploration potential.

Vanstar Mining Resources currently has CAD$5.8 million in total cash which advantageously presents it with the ability to advance its exploration assets without the need to access the capital markets at inopportune times.

Vanstar Mining Resources’ management team comprises world-class experts in capital markets, geology, and mineral exploration. The company’s solid leadership sets the stage for significant mining and exploration success and economic prosperity.

Vanstar Mining Resources’ Company Highlights

  • Vanstar Mining Resources’ robust asset portfolio includes the flagship Nelligan project, as well as the Felix, Amanda, Frida and Eva gold exploration projects.
  • The Nelligan project hosts world-class discovery potential that is largely de-risked with approximately 3.2-million-ounce inferred gold resource. The project has widespread high-grade mineralization with growth potential and is located near excellent infrastructure.
  • Nelligan is carried through to production by IAMGOLD requiring no further dilution to Vanstar.
  • Future plans for the company include an extensive diamond drill programs at Nelligan, as well as geophysical, geochemical and drilling campaigns on its other assets to unlock the full potential of its gold assets.
  • Vanstar Mining is well capitalized with a tight share structure and supportive long-term shareholders.

Vanstar Mining Resources’ Key Projects

Nelligan Project

The property is located in proximity to extensive infrastructure and resources such as electricity, railroads, airport and year-round road access.

The project hosts a recognized world-class discovery with initial inferred resources of 3.2 million ounces Au, with highlighted mineralization reaching 96.9 million tonnes at 1.02 g/t Au. The resource has considerable potential for growth with the mineralized area having recently been extended along strike by at least 700m. Nelligan’s four major gold zones, Renard, Liam, Dan and 36 zones, have transformed the asset from a grassroots discovery into a sizable resource in only three years of exploration.

Additionally, IAMGOLD intends on conducting IP geophysical surveying, mapping, sampling, and metallurgical testing over the summer as well as an updated resource calculation later this year.

Felix Project

The 100 percent owned Felix project consists of 69 claims covering 3,259 hectares on-trend with Amex Exploration’s Perron asset and BMEX’s King Tut project. The property has a skilled local workforce and benefits from a mining-friendly jurisdiction.

Felix has been historically explored for iron and gold in the mid to late 1900s. Assays from all nine 1.5 meters samples from historical drill hole 728-06-01 returned gold grades ranging from 0.9 g/t Au to upwards of 1.5 g/t Au over a 70-meter interval. Other groundwork on the property includes geophysical and high-resolution magnetic surveying and banded iron formation identification.

Plans for a 2021 exploration program include a 3,000-meter diamond drill program to confirm historical results, as well as to test MEGATEM conductors, in highly prospective iron formations.

Amanda Project

The 100 percent owned Amanda project consists of 145 claims covering 7,677 hectares, located 275 kilometers northeast of Chibougamau. The property hosts a sedimentary rock profile with interbedded iron formations, andesite lava, and five known gold showings associated with iron formations. Historical results include 5.4 g/t Au over 7 meters and 1.15 g/t Au over 18 metres in boreholes and 1.69 g/t Au over 13.8 meters and 8.34 g/t Au over 1.6 meters in trenches. A prospecting and surface sampling program conducted in 2020 identified additional gold showings with up to 1.8 g/t Au found in mineralized sediments.

Future plans for the project include high-resolution airborne magnetic surveying, mapping, stripping, and a drill campaign.

Frida and Eva Projects

These highly prospective 100 percent owned projects consist of 107 claims with a total surface area 5,517 hectares in the James Bay area. The projects are adjacent to Quebec Precious Metals’ Sakami project and on-trend between Genius Metal’s gold discovery and QPM’s JR zone. A recent high resolution magnetic survey highlights a prominent folded iron formation on Eva, as well as a number of magnetic anomalies on Frida.

2021 exploration plans will follow up on the magnetic survey, with field prospecting, and sampling.

Vanstar Mining Resources’ Management Team

JC St-Amour — CFA, President & CEO

JC St-Amour has over 20 years of mining industry experience in executive leadership roles, corporate finance, and mergers & acquisitions. He has a master’s degree in geology and is a Chartered Financial Analyst with expertise in capital markets, financial and investment analysis, asset valuation, capital raising, and M&A transactions in the natural resource sector. During his career, St-Amour has held various executive leadership roles at the management and Board of Directors level in junior mining and investment banking firms.

Martin Nicoletti — CPA, CGA, CFO

Martin Nicoletti is a chartered professional accountant with more than 31 years of experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting specialization. Nicoletti is also president of Corporation Financière SKTM Ltée and chief financial officer of several other mining companies.

Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. — Consulting Geologist & Qualified Person Under NI 43-101

Gilles Laverdière holds a B.Sc in geology from Université de Montréal and a certificate in Environment from Université du Québec in Abitibi-Témiscamingue. He worked for various mining exploration companies, including Aur Resources inc., until 1984 when he founded his geological consulting business. He then managed numerous exploration and development projects in Abitibi and raised funds for mining companies. From 1991 to 1997, Laverdière was part of exploration projects in the Philippines, Nevada (USA), and Brazil. From 1997 to 2006, he worked in China, where he started HMZ Metals, a polymetallic producer operating a copper smelter with revenues exceeding CAD$15 million per year. Since 2006, Laverdière has been a consulting geologist working on projects in Abitibi, Central America and Africa.

Assay Results at Nelligan Gold Project Confirm Continuity and Extends Mineralization to the West

Assay Results at Nelligan Gold Project Confirm Continuity and Extends Mineralization to the West

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial assay results from IAMGOLD's 2021 exploration diamond drilling program at its Nelligan joint venture project (IAMGOLD: 75%, Vanstar: 25%), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada and 15 kilometres from the Monster Lake Project, 100% owned by IAMGOLD. The Nelligan Gold project (on a 100% basis) hosts Inferred Mineral Resources containing 3.2 million ounces of gold grading 1.02 gt Au (refer to news releases dated October 22, 2019 and February 17, 2021).

Highlights include:

Vanstar Signs LOI with IAMGOLD to Acquire the Calder Bousquet Property and Provides Update on Nelligan Project

Vanstar Signs LOI with IAMGOLD to Acquire the Calder Bousquet Property and Provides Update on Nelligan Project

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR (OTCQX: VMNGF) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") to acquire a 75% interest in the Calder-Bousquet property (the "Property") also referred as the Bousquet-Odyno project. The Property consists of 37 contiguous mining claims covering approximately 1,490 ha and is located directly south of highway 117 between the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Malartic. The Property lies within the Abitibi greenstone gold belt, along the Cadillac break, a prolific gold bearing regional structure that has produced 100 million ounces of gold since 1900. Historical drilling on the property prior to IAMGOLD has identified a number of gold zones, including the Calder-Bousquet Zones No. 2, No. 4 and No. 5. Historical drilling has been relatively shallow, down to approximately 250 metres ("m").

From 2010 to 2016, IAMGOLD engaged in successive exploration programs including surface geological mapping and outcrop stripping to develop and refine structural controls relating to the historical gold zones, geophysics and geochemistry surveys to guide drilling programs and the completion of just over 20,000 m of diamond drilling to test historical gold zones and other exploration targets. Selected results from IAMGOLD's drilling programs include:

Vanstar Begins Drilling on Felix and Shares Video of Recent Visit to the Nelligan Project

Vanstar Begins Drilling on Felix and Shares Video of Recent Visit to the Nelligan Project

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is initiating a drilling program on its Felix property. A drill is expected to arrive on site this week to initiate a 2,000 m drill program that was designed to test gold targets within an iron formation identified with geophysics.

A recently completed IP survey focused on a western portion of the property underlain by a folded banded iron formation (Figure 1) identified a number of chargeability and resistivity anomalies that are consistent with previously reported MEGATEM conductors. As a result, the Company has designed its drilling program (Figure 2) to intercept several conductors associated with the structural fold of the iron formation.

Figure 1: Felix Property IP Survey Area

Figure 2: IP Survey and Planned Holes

Nelligan

Drilling on Nelligan is proceeding well with the infill drilling portion of the program completed. Drilling on the western extension of the deposit has begun and intends to step out to the west in 200 m increments to expand on the known mineralization. J.C. St-Amour, President and CEO, recently visited the property and stated "We are pleased to see the drilling progressing well and to see the efforts that IAMGOLD are putting into the project. Drill samples are in the assay lab and will be release as they become available to the company."

Mr. St-Amour conducted an interview from the core shack, which can be viewed here https://youtu.be/YqvPspGNpts.

Vanstar Obtains DTC Eligibility in the US

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The company's common shares trade on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol VMNGF.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

Vanstar Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

Vanstar Provides Exploration and Corporate Update

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) ("Vanstar", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities.

Nelligan

Gold Bull commences 4000m drill program at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Please refer to announcement released 12 th January 2022 for details relating to the drill program here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d8e0ce9-98bc-4926-8538-fd8a2c55033d

Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Record Production in Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company ") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced record quarterly and full-year production for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021") and full-year of 2021 ("FY 2021"), respectively. Q4 2021 production totalled 380,472 ounces driven by record quarterly production at Detour Lake Mine of 210,980 ounces and a 33% increase in production at the Macassa Mine compared to the previous quarter ("Q3 2021") to 61,336 ounces. For FY 2021, consolidated production totalled 1,432,616 ounces, which exceeded both the Company's original FY 2021 production guidance issued on December 10, 2020 of 1,300,000 1,400,000 ounces as well as improved guidance for the year of 1,350,000 1,400,000 ounces issued on November 3, 2021. The outperformance versus guidance was largely driven by Fosterville Mine, where FY 2021 production of 509,601 ounces was significantly higher than original guidance of 400,000 425,000 ounces and compared favourably to improved guidance of approximately 500,000 ounces. The record 1,432,616 ounces of production in FY 2021 was 5% higher than 1,369,652 ounces for full-year 2020 ("FY 2020"). All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Highlights of Q4 2021 and FY 2021 Production Results

Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that Manning Ventures have terminated its option to earn an interest in Metals Creeks Squid East project in the Yukon. Metals Creek now retains a 100% ownership in the property.

Metals Creek remains focused on the Dona Lake and Ogden projects and as such the Squid East project is available for option.

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2"). The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes (see image) and includes over 5 km of strike length of known Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large (9,134 Hectare or 91 km 2 ) land package located near the Ring of Fire. Historical exploration was carried out at W2 (formerly known as the Lansdowne House Property) by operators including Aurora Platinum Corp. during the 2000s, and Inco Limited, includes the following near surface drill results:

Holes assayed for Copper (Cu)-Nickel (Ni) only include:

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Expands Eagle Zone by 85 Metres with Drill Intersections of 14.46 GPT Gold over 2.4 Metres and 5.11 GPT Gold over 5.6 Meters

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging drill results from the Eagle Zone of the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for two (2) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Scottie Resources Corp

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Scottie Resources Corp

Eric Sprott announces that on January 16, 2022, 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Scottie Resources Corp., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 4.0% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 18,888,889 Shares and 18,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 17.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 18,888,889 Shares and 8,888,889 Warrants representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 13.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

