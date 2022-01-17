Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is pleased to provide a review of 2021 and upcoming plans for 2022. 2021 began with new leadership in the appointment of JC St-Amour as President and CEO, on January 11, 2021. His experience and knowledge helped to strengthen our relationship with project partner IAMGOLD. 2021 was an exciting year of exploration that saw infill and expansion drilling at Nelligan that has significant ...

VSR:CA