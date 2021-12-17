Base Metals Investing News
Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the result of an age dating study on mineralization from the Gail Area completed at the Earth and Atmospheric Services Department of the University of Alberta. The study utilized rhenium-osmium age dating (" Re-Os "), a form of radiometric dating, of molybdenite from an outcrop sample. Interra collected the sample from a north-east trending (320Az), 20 cm wide quartz vein containing molybdenum, chalcopyrite and pyrite hosted in diorite, at its 206 square kilometre Thane Property in north-central British Columbia.

Interra's Chairman, T. Greg Hawkins, P.Geo., APEGBC, stated, "This age date adds further confirmation and support for the "proof of concept" of the existence of copper gold calc alkaline porphyry mineralization of the same date as the bulk of such mineralization in the Quesnel Terrane. Attendant potassic alteration (Kspar/biotite) and quartz, magnetite, epidote, and native copper mineralogy (Afton, Kwanika) are also key components. The structural controls as evidenced by our recent drilling and airborne mag and radiometric geophysics and ground chargeability/resistivity surveys suggest further similarity with other known deposits where structure has shaped the current resource (Kwanika, Lorraine)."

The Re-Os date of (202.8 +/-0.8Ma) from molybdenite on the Gail rock sample is within the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic porphyry Cu-Au (-Mo) age of mineralization cluster of 215-205Ma observed within porphyries located throughout British Columbia. Additionally, it postdates the recently dated diorite intrusive host in the Gail area which has an emplacement date of 206.6+/-0.9 Ma 1 using LA-ICPMS z^ (Laser Ablation of Zircon). For reference, the Kemess Mine has a Re-Os date of molybdenite to be 201.3 ± 1.2 and 201.1 ± 1.2Ma on two sets of main stage veins. This date overlaps with a U-Pb zircon crystallization age for the Maple Leaf Granodiorite host of 199.6 ± 0.6-Ma 2 .

The dating procedure involved sampling areas with visible molybdenite followed by metal-free crushing, followed by gravity and magnetic concentration methods to obtain a molybdenite mineral separate. Methods used for molybdenite analysis are described in detail by Selby & Creaser (2004) and Markey et al. (2007). The 187Re and 187Os concentrations in molybdenite were determined by isotope dilution mass spectrometry using Carius-tube, solvent extraction, anion chromatography and negative thermal ionization mass spectrometry techniques. A mixed double spike containing known amounts of isotopically enriched 185Re, 190Os, and 188Os analysis is used. Isotopic analysis used a Thermo Scientific Triton mass spectrometer collector by Faraday.

References:

1 Duuring, Paul & Rowins, Stephen & McKinley, Bradley & Dickinson, Jenni & Diakow, Larry & Kim, Young-Seog & Creaser, Robert. (2009). Magmatic and structural controls on porphyry-style Cu–Au–Mo mineralization at Kemess South, Toodoggone District of British Columbia, Canada. Mineralium Deposita. 44. 435-462.

2 Jones, G., Ootes, L., Milidragovic, D., Friedman, R., Camacho, A., Luo, Y., Vezinet, A., Pearson, D.G., and Schiarizza, P., 2021. Geochronology of northern Hogem batholith, Quesnel terrane, north-central British Columbia. In: Geological Fieldwork 2020, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, British Columbia Geological Survey Paper 2021-01, pp. 37-56

Interra is awaiting further analytical results from 9 of 12 holes drilled earlier this season, as well as from surface sampling undertaken at the Pinnacle and Gail Areas. These results are expected to be received next week. Extended waiting times of up to five times the norm continue to delay the Company's reporting due to a very busy exploration season globally, coupled with the intense flooding and shut-off of transport routes and other factors related to the pandemic. Interra offers apologies to its loyal and patient shareholders and stakeholders and appreciate continued understanding in what has become the nature of exploration projects in a challenging logistical time.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Christopher O. Naas, P. Geo., COO of Interra and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper CORP.

Jason Nickel, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-754-7986
Email: CEO@interracopper.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Email: invest@interracopper.com
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com

ABOUT Interra Copper CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its highly experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km 2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to further exploration on the Company's Thane Property, the submission of core samples and receipt of assays thereof. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.


