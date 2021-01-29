Noble Grants Compensation Units

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,850,000 compensation units to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. 1,650,000 of those units were issued to directors and officers of the Company. The units were issued under the Company’s Supplemental Equity Incentive Plan, and as they were issued in recognition of service to the Company for the past …

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the ” Company “) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,850,000 compensation units to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. 1,650,000 of those units were issued to directors and officers of the Company. The units were issued under the Company’s Supplemental Equity Incentive Plan, and as they were issued in recognition of service to the Company for the past 2 years as well as to acknowledge the positive impact of significant transactions completed in the 2019-2020 financial year, the units were all granted as fully vested at the time of grant. The units have been attributed a value of $0.10 per unit, being the closing price of the Company’s shares on January 28, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange. Being fully vested, the units may be settled in the corresponding number of common shares of the Company, in the cash equivalent (at $0.10 per share) or in a combination of shares and cash. The units are subject to compliance with TSX Venture Exchange policies

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company which, apart from its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 70 ,641 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins – Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill ready gold and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company’s plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

