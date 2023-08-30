Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Badge
MTB Metals
Exploring BC's Prolific Golden Triangle
Gold Investing

MTB Metals Drills for Copper in Gold-endowed Golden Triangle, CEO Says

Copper Investing

“We're looking at this property as a copper-dominant deposit with gold as a by-product, and it's coming up with some very good results, giving us a fresh perspective on it. We're very excited about what we're seeing,” said MTB Metals President and CEO Lawrence Roulston.

MTB Metals (TSXV:MTB,OTCQB:MBYMF) has begun drilling at its Telegraph copper-gold project within the Golden Triangle, a world-renowned gold-rich jurisdiction in BC, Canada. President and CEO Lawrence Roulston said the company is primarily exploring the project for copper, with gold as a potential by-product.

“The fundamentals for copper are very, very positive,” he said. “There is an intense need for new copper mines. The majors are scrambling right now looking for new copper deposits that they can build mines on. Even the big gold producers, Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) and Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), are promising their investors that they’re going to increase their copper production.”

The Golden Triangle hosts significant copper-gold deposits, and many of the operators in the region have been focused on gold, Roulston said, adding the emerging market opportunity for copper is driving companies to pivot towards copper.

“There hasn't really been a lot of work done that's directed toward copper, partly because of market trends and partly because of the nature of this property, so we put a particular emphasis on exploring it for copper,” Roulston said.

MTB Metals now owns almost 700 square kilometers in the Golden Triangle, making it one of the biggest landholders in the region, according to Roulston. “The Golden Triangle is a very apt name. There's enormous endowment of copper, and that’s just beginning to be realized.”

Watch the full interview with MTB Metals President and CEO Lawrence Roulston above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by MTB Metals (TSXV:MTB,OTCQB:MBYMF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by MTB Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. MTB Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with MTB Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

