Metallurgical Testwork Delivers 48% to 50% Manganese Concentrates
Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the results from benchtop scale beneficiation testwork completed on composite reverse circulation (RC) drill chip samples from the W2 prospect at the Wandanya Project1. The testwork demonstrates substantial uplifts from composite feed grades of 21.2% Mn and 41.5% Mn to concentrate grades well above the premium 44% Mn oxide benchmark grade for both the moderate and higher-grade feed samples. The laboratory testwork used HLS techniques as a proxy for widely used, industry based dense media separation (DMS).
- Positive results received from initial beneficiation (Heavy Liquid Separation - HLS) provide confidence that a high-grade manganese oxide concentrate can be readily produced from Wandanya using a simple density-based technique.
- Significant manganese upgrades, on average, well above the premium 44% Mn oxide benchmark achieved:
- WD01MG composite upgraded from a raw feed grade of 21.2% Mn to grades between 44% to 4G% Mn (depending on HLS applied SG and size fraction)
- WD02HG composite upgraded from a raw feed grade of 41.5% Mn to grades between 51% to 53% Mn (depending on HLS applied SG and size fraction)
- Overall concentrate grades range between 50% and 48% Mn achieved with 68% to 76% recoveries respectively when combining the moderate and higher-grade composites results.
- Low deleterious elements such as iron, aluminium and phosphorus from the head grade feedstock and upgraded concentrate element analysis results.
- The Wandanya discovery represents a new exploration model on the eastern margin of the Oakover Basin comprising hydrothermal, stratabound manganese and iron. The Company has only drill tested 240m of the 3km W2 target strike and is looking forward to further drilling these high-grade manganese and iron outcrops2C3.
The initial sighter level metallurgical tests provide a positive insight to the beneficiation characteristics of the manganese mineralisation discovered at Wandanya using feed grades similar to those at Woodie Woodie that routinely use DMS as part of its ore processing circuit.
Black Canyon’s Managing Director Brendan Cummins said:
“Completing this early stage metallurgical testwork and generating a high grade, low impurity concentrate, in excess of the premium 44% Mn oxide benchmark, has been a great achievement and start to 2025. The style of high-grade hydrothermal manganese mineralisation we have discovered at Wandanya lends itself to the application of density-based beneficiation techniques with manganese minerals being denser than the less dense dolomite host rocks. The testwork confirmed our expectation that the mineralisation would beneficiate in a similar manner to the hydrothermal ores processed at Woodie Woodie and demonstrates the potential to produce a high quality manganese concentrate for the silico and ferro alloying industry and as feedstock for high purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM).”
“We continue to learn more about the W2 manganese prospect with these additional layers of analysis and we are quickly building a greater understanding of the prospect’s potential. My main conclusion to date has been the simplicity of the geology, with shallow high-grade mineralisation and now we have demonstrated how readily the manganese can be upgraded using a simple and established density-based process. Our immediate focus is to complete a Heritage Survey and then further drilling down dip and along strike so we can understand the full scale and significance of the discovery.”
“We have only drill tested 240m of strike or less than 10% of the 3km long manganese target based on mapping and rock chip sampling2. This is why we are very keen, following the west season, to get the rig back to site as soon as possible and test not only the manganese targets but also the recently announced high-grade iron mineralisation we have mapped over 2km adjacent to the manganse3.”
Figure 1. W2 Prospect, RC drill bags from WDRC031 in the foreground
W2 Prospect, Wandanya (BCA 100%)
Heavy Liquid Separation Testwork
Testwork samples were selected from about 110kg of RC drill chip samples collected from the W2 drilling program completed in September 20241. Whilst diamond core would be preferable to RC drill chips, for this early-stage sighter level beneficiation testwork, the processing of RC chips does provide initial concentrate grade and recovery data that can be applied to more detailed diamond core based testwork when available.
To facilitate representative examples of mineralisation, the drill chip samples were collected from six holes, with two holes each from a northern, central and southern drill line along 240m of drilled strike. A moderate and high composite grade of 20% Mn and 40% Mn was targeted based on the average intersection around 30% Mn with reasonably distinct moderate grades in an upper zone and higher grades closer to the footwall. The mineralised intervals were all intersected from less than 10m depth. All the samples were crushed to -10mm and then combined as required to produce a moderate (WD01MG) and higher (WD02HG) grade composite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Black Canyon, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Presentation Expanding in the Taroom Trough
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) has announced the presentation expanding in the Taroom Trough.
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Significant new drill targets defined at the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, Southern Mongolia
Orbminco Limited (ASX: OB1) (“Orbminco”, “the Company”), is pleased to announce results of recent trench sampling at its Bronze Fox Project located in the Southern Gobi Copper-Gold belt of Mongolia.
Highlights
- Sampling of an historic trench (Figure 1) at the Company’s Bronze Fox Project in Mongolia has returned high-grade copper-gold results on the western margin of the West Kasulu resource1. Better intersects include:
- 17m of 0.5% Cu and 0.34g/t Au including 6m of 1.0 % Cu and 0.6g/t Au
- 4m @ 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au
- The trench remains largely unsampled (Table 1) with only visible mineralisation sampled to date
- The West Kasulu resource is open to the west, beneath shallow cover, where a review of an Induced Polaristion (IP) survey completed in 2018 has defined a number of strong, untested chargeability anomalies2
- Further IP surveying and geological mapping will be completed across the interpreted western extension of the West Kasulu resource to prioritise targets for drilling in Q2 2025
- Rock chip sampling also indicates that mineralisation extends to the northwest with numerous >0.5% Cu values recorded (Figure 1).
- IP surveys will also be completed at the Shuteen North target (Figure 2) ahead of a proposed maiden drilling program in Q2 2025 seeking to confirm the discovery of a new, and third, intrusive complex at the Bronze Fox project, which is interpreted to be related to the extensive Shuteen lithocap
Managing Director, Ralf Kriege, commented:
“The new trench results, coupled with drilling results from the 2024 drilling program, including 26m at 0.91% CuEq from 14 in hole F111, and review of existing chargeability anomalies supports an extension of existing geophysical coverage and a proposed high priority drilling program to better understand the higher-grade potential of the open western strike of the Bronze Fox Intrusive Complex.
The Shuteen North target has the potential to be the third intrusive complex at Bronze Fox and is a compelling, near surface and new large-scale target interpreted to be associated with the Shuteen lithocap, the largest lithocap in the Southern Gobi. The importance of this conceptual geological setting is significant given the lithocap at the Oyu Tolgoi project was an important early-stage exploration marker.
Preparations are taking place to undertake geophysical surveys and surface field activities early in the next quarter, to refine existing and generate new targets ahead of drilling at both the western extension of the Bronze Fox Intrusive Complex and at the Shuteen North Intrusive Complex.”
Exploration Update
The trench sampling took place in November 2024 during Orbminco’s maiden drill campaign and provides strong encouragement that the West Kasulu resource continues westward beneath shallow cover (Figure 1) with potentially higher copper and gold grades. This interpretation is further supported by 2024 drill hole F111, which returned 26m at 0.91% CuEq from 14m, including 2m at 8.29% CuEq from 24m (see OB1 ASX announcement from 14 January 2025 for further details 3).
A subsequent review of an IP geophysical survey completed by Joint Venture partner Kincora Copper Limited (Kincora) at West Kasulu in 20182, has also identified a number of significant and untested chargeable IP anomalies which will be targeted by drilling in 2025. The IP surveying along with geological mapping will be extended to the west prior to the drilling to determine the potential for further extensions to the resource, higher grade zones and open pit potential.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Orbminco Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Inca to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited with high-quality gold/antimony exploration projects in North Queensland
Inca Minerals Limited (ASX: ICG) (Inca or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Bid Implementation Agreement to acquire Stunalara Metals Limited (Stunalara) via an off market takeover bid (Bid). If successfully completed, Stunalara shareholders will be issued a total of ~ 300,000,000 fully paid Inca shares (being ~ 22.6% of Inca post Bid assuming no other shares are issued).
Stunalara Highlights
- Stunalara is a public unlisted Australian exploration company with projects in Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia.
- Stunalara’s key asset is the high-grade gold & gold-antimony Hurricane exploration project in North Queensland (NQ) that has multiple undrilled high-grade gold & gold-antimony prospects developed from rock chip and grab sampling.
- Gold Prospects
- Cyclone – up to 4.9 g/t (Au)
- Cyclone North – up to 7.4 g/t (Au)
- Monsoon – up to 4.0 g/t (Au)
- Hurricane North – up to 45.7 (Au)g/t
- Hurricane South – up to 41.5 g/t (Au)
- Tornado – up to 17.6 g/t (Au)
- Typhoon – up to 71.6 g/t (Au)
- Gold-Antimony Prospects
- Bouncer South – Antimony (Sb) up to 20.8% & up to 7.9 g/t Au
- Holmes – Sb up to 29.0% & up to 21.7 g/t Au
- Holmes South – Sb up to 43.2% & up to 5.2 g/t Au
- Pederson West – Sb up to 5.3% & up to 2.2 g/t Au
- Gold Prospects
Transaction Highlights
- At a deemed Inca share price of $0.006, the Bid consideration of 300,000,000 Inca shares implies a value of $1.8 million for Stunalara (fully diluted).
- Stunalara shareholders will be offered 6.448981 Inca shares for every 1 Stunalara share held, valuing each Stunalara share at ~4.5 cents each (Offer)1.
- The Offer will be subject to standard conditions including, that, at or before the end of the Offer period, Inca has a relevant interest in at least 90% of all Stunalara shares on issue (on a fully-diluted basis).
- Stunalara has engaged an Independent Expert to advise Stunalara shareholders on the fairness and reasonableness of the Offer as Inca director, Mr Andrew Haythorpe, is also a Stunalara director and holds a ~18.6% Stunalara shareholding. Stunalara has also established an independent board committee.
- ASX has confirmed that Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3 do not apply to the transaction.
- Subject to there being no superior proposal and the Independent Expert concluding and continuing to conclude that the Offer is either fair and reasonable, or not fair but reasonable:
- Inca has been informed by Andrew Haythorpe that he intends to accept the Offer twenty-one days after the Offer becomes open for acceptance with respect to all Stunalara shares owned or controlled by him; and
- Inca has been informed the Stunalara Board will unanimously recommend that all Stunalara shareholders accept the Offer.
- Under the Bid Implementation Agreement, a mutual reimbursement fee of $100,000 may be payable in certain circumstances by either Inca or Stunalara.
- Further details about the Offer, conditions to the Offer and proposed timetable are set out in the Bid Implementation Agreement which is attached as an annexure to this announcement.
Inca’s CEO, Trevor Benson commented:
“Having carefully considered a number of acquisition proposals since I was appointed as CEO last year, it became abundantly clear that Stunalara was a standout opportunity. Its high-grade gold & gold-antimony Hurricane Project in NQ presents a unique opportunity to explore a project with multiple strongly mineralised veins which have historical workings but have never been drilled.”
“In addition, the under explored Mt Reid project in Western Tasmania is located in an area where multiple significant precious and base metal deposits have been discovered, developed and mined over the last 100 years.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Inca Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Geological Mapping and Further Rock Chip Results Enhance Red Mountain Lithium Project, USA
Interpretation of prospective rock types confirmed ahead of Exploration Target
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that recently completed geological mapping and rock chip sampling at the 100%-owned Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA has identified a new zone of lithium bearing clay-rich rocks (shown as the Dark green ‘Unit J’ in Figures 1-3) with lithium grades of up to 2,100ppm lithium.
Key Highlights
- Detailed geological mapping completed by consulting expert Professor Phillip Gans of the University of California Santa Barbara.
- Mapping identifies two priority clay-rich and lithium- hosting rock units at Red Mountain.
- Additional rock-chip sampling within ‘Unit J’ identifies a broad zone of mineralisation grading up to 2,100ppm Li.
- Mapped as the most clay-rich rock type. ‘Unit J’ has only been tested by one drill hole, indicating excellent upside.
- Continuous ‘Unit O’ trending approximately north-south through project will underpin the upcoming Exploration Target.
Unit J is a claystone and siltstone dominated rock type located in the west of the Red Mountain Project area which was identified as part of detailed geological mapping undertaken by consultant geologist Professor Phillip Gans of the University of California Santa Barbara. Professor Gans identified Unit J as the most clay-rich rock unit at the Project and recommended a targeted sampling campaign to establish the presence of lithium mineralisation. Subsequently a total of 38 sub-crop and outcrop samples were taken over an area of 800 x 500m of Unit J (Figure 1), with excellent assay results returned from 13 samples grading 1,000ppm lithium or greater. The sampling revealed outstanding exploration potential in this previously unsampled part of the project.
The mapping also identified two priority rock units for future drill targeting – Unit O and the previously mentioned Unit J. Unit O (shown in pale green in Figures 1-3) is dominated by silt and sandstone with clay-rich horizons, is interpreted to be continuous over a 7.8km extent across the Project, and has been tested by 12 of the 13 holes drilled to date, each of which has intersected strong lithium mineralisation7.
The continuous nature of Unit O will underpin a maiden Exploration Target for the Project and inform the drill targeting strategy for the first half of 2025, as the Company advances toward a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half.
Astute Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said:
“With the advice of expert independent consultants, we are continuing to systematically progress the Red Mountain Project. The identification of a new high-grade lithium-bearing unit increases the project’s potential, while the enhanced geological understanding allows the calculation of an Exploration Target, as well as contributes to de-risking of the upcoming drilling campaign, paving the way for a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half of 2025”
Figure 1. Mapped geology and rock chip lithium geochemistry with red box indicating new lithium zone in Unit J.
Background
Located in central-eastern Nevada (Figure 4), adjacent to the Grand Army of the Republic Highway (Route 6), which links the regional mining towns of Ely and Tonopah. the Red Mountain Project was staked by Astute in August 2023.
The Project area has broad mapped tertiary lacustrine (lake) sedimentary rocks known locally as the Horse Camp Formation2. Elsewhere in the state of Nevada, equivalent rocks host large lithium deposits (see Figure 4) such as Lithium Americas’ (NYSE: LAC) 62.1Mt LCE Thacker Pass Project2 and American Lithium (TSX.V: LI) 9.79Mt LCE TLC Lithium Project3.
Astute has completed substantial surface sampling campaigns at Red Mountain, which indicate widespread lithium anomalism in soils and confirmed lithium mineralisation in bedrock with some exceptional grades of up to 4,150ppm Li1,6 (Figures 1 and 3).
A total of 13 RC and diamond drill holes have been drilled at the project for a combined 1,944.72m. Both campaigns were highly successful with strong lithium mineralisation intersected in every hole drilled7.
Scoping leachability testwork on mineralised material from Red Mountain indicates high leachability of lithium of up to 98%, varying with temperature, acid strength and leaching duration8.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Approval of Inland Rail Facility by Government of Cameroon
Canyon Resources Limited (ASX: CAY) (‘Canyon’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that the location of its Inland Rail Facility (‘IRF’) has been approved by the Government of Cameroon. In addition, Canyon’s in- country subsidiary Camalco Cameroon SA (‘Camalco’) has been allocated 105 hectares of land by the Lamido of Ngaoundere to be used for future additions to the IRF and associated infrastructure.
The signing of this land approval marks another major milestone achieved by the Company in the rapid development of the Minim Martap Bauxite Project (‘Minim Martap’ or ‘the Project’).
The approved IRF location is strategically situated near the existing Makor Railway Station, enabling seamless integration with existing local infrastructure and enhancing construction efficiency. The timing of the approval for the IRF location and allocation of additional land, comes shortly after the underwriting agreement with Eagle Eye Asset Holdings Pte Ltd (‘EEA’) to finance the purchase rolling stock for the development of Minim Martap.
The rapid succession of these milestones underscores the strong commitment of Canyon’s major shareholder, EEA, and dedication of relevant authorities in Cameroon, to advance Minim Martap towards production status.
Canyon is focused on progressing key logistical and infrastructure solutions to further de-risk the Project and support the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (‘DFS’). Upon completion and at the commencement of production, the IRF will be used as a loading station for wagons of Bauxite ore brought by road from Minim Martap before transport via the main rail line to port, using the Company’s own rolling stock.
Mr Jean Sebastien Boutet, Canyon Chief Executive Officer commented:“The approval for the location of the Inland Rail Facility is a timely achievement for the Company following the recently announced underwriting agreement with EEA to finance the purchase of rolling stock. Key details from these agreements are being factored into the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study and the increased oversight of logistics provides Canyon stability in progressing our Project.
“I would like to extend my gratitude to his Excellency, Lamido of Ngaoundere, for his generous provision of land in the Makor region. Access to an additional 105 hectares surrounding the IRF site provides the Company with assurance to construct and develop the IRF and other critical infrastructure for Minim Martap, reinforcing the Project’s long-term viability.
“The past six months have been transformative for Canyon, with initial infrastructure solutions in place and strong support from strategic partners and government, we have rapidly derisked the Project’s development.
“The support we’ve received from EEA, the Government of Cameroon, and key stakeholders reflects the enormous opportunity that Minim Martap presents to Cameroon and local communities. The broader bauxite market remains in a highly resilient environment, and we look forward to becoming a key supplier of this critical mineral to future offtake partners.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Canyon Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
John Kaiser: America's Resource Sector is No Longer Great, What Will Trump's Impact Be?
US President Donald Trump and his impact on the resource sector were key topics of conversation at the latest Metals Investor Forum, which returned to Vancouver, BC, from January 17 to 18.
In his talk, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research asked the audience, "In what way is America truly no longer great?"
To answer, he reviewed the state of the junior resource sector and delved into how Donald Trump's second term as US president may ultimately impact the country's mining sector.
Resource sector has lost its luster
Looking back to the 1990s, Kaiser said that times were good in the mining industry.
Several important discoveries garnered incredible attention, including Diamond Fields’ Voisey's Bay nickel deposit, Arequipa Resources’ Pierina gold prospect and Bre-X's now-infamous Busang discovery.
Despite tarnish from the Bre-X scandal, the resource sector remained strong through the 2000s. However, as the 2010s began, the market turned bearish. Kaiser's presentation focused on the period from 2011 to now.
He detailed how funding in the sector began to decline at that time, with trading activity following closely.
"I've broken down the monthly financing activity for TSX Venture resource juniors by the value range. And you can see that in the past decade, it has really shifted to a small group of very large financiers. So this is being done by the financial sector. It gravitates towards the more advanced, bigger companies," Kaiser explained.
"The smaller juniors — the amount of money that they're raising in the $5 million or less (range) — it's kind of flatlined, and this is not really a healthy thing," he continued, adding that inflation is compounding these issues.
"When you apply inflation to everything, it's a serious problem, because of the compliance costs, permitting cycle costs — everything costs an awful lot more than it used to, a lot more than inflation-adjusted CPI. So the whole sector, especially the junior (companies), the smaller ones, they are being starved of capital."
By Kaiser's calculations, 50 percent of TSXV-listed companies have negative working capital, along with C$2.4 billion of debt that will never be repaid. And in his view, the problems in the industry are more than financial.
“What is really bad is there are no younger audiences coming in behind us," he said.
"Gen Z, the Millennials, Generation X — they don’t care about this sector. They’re into stories where you don’t need to know anything, which is why Bitcoin is perfect,” Kaiser quipped.
He noted that a lot of the problem is the regulatory and permitting framework in Canada, which draws out timelines and makes the space unattractive to new investors. Kaiser also explained the troubles around short selling, which limits a company’s ability to see its stock price fully realized on discovery.
It's not just the Great White North
The US is also facing challenges in the resource sector, albeit different ones.
“When I saw the election outcome, I said, you know, this problem is one area where America is no longer great. It’s going to become a crisis a lot sooner than it would have, say, if Kamala Harris had won the election," Kaiser said.
"It was going to happen anyways, just not as fast," the expert added.
Since Trump’s first term, the US Geological Survey has become concerned about the country's dependence on importing raw materials. While it’s become the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, the same cannot be said of other commodities, where the Global East has seen its production share rise.
It’s a problem that according to Kaiser started decades ago.
“After the end of the Cold War in 1991, globalization really became a thing; this helped China grow, and jobs and stuff moved everywhere else. We were exceptional. We don’t want that mine in our backyard. Let it be done in Congo, or China or somewhere else, and we’ll just buy the stuff and grow our economy,” he said.
The expectation was that China would see a shift to become more like the US. However, that didn’t happen, and ultimately, the world became increasingly bifurcated. Russia and China formed a Global East alliance that has been opposed to the Global West. Other members have joined this Global East alliance, including North Korea and Iran, and together they have been working to spread their influence through Asia, Africa and South America.
Kaiser suggested this has increasingly isolated the Global West and diminished its standing and influence in the world. He explained that when it comes to GDP, the Global West represents 50 to 52 percent, while the Global East is 20 percent, and the Global South is 9 percent. Looking over to raw materials, it’s a much different picture, with the east and south accounting for a much larger percentage of resources than the west.
“If the Global South starts throwing its lot in with the Global East, we have a serious problem, and this problem is going to be accelerated because Trump has not only declared war on the Global East, but he is also declaring war on everybody else, including his Global West allies,” he told the Metals Investor Forum audience.
This will further isolate the US, and will present challenges for other countries as they figure out how to keep their economies going while they deal with threats from the world’s biggest economy.
As mentioned, while the US is dominant in oil and natural gas production, it has become weaker in other areas, such as coal and uranium. China and Kazakhstan dominate these latter two. Aside from that the US produces almost no gallium, germanium and antimony, minerals that are critical to the semiconductor industry.
Looking forward, Kaiser sees a big challenge in copper. Canada, the US and Mexico currently produce enough copper to meet their own needs, but the energy transition, the drive to electric vehicles, data centers, and artificial intelligence make the situation less rosy. He suggested that America’s ability to meet its needs may be compromised if the Global South and Africa decide that doing business with the Global East provides a greater benefit.
To avoid this, Kaiser suggests that there is a great need to develop a domestic supply of critical minerals like copper.
Canada, the 51st American state?
Kaiser also issued a warning that Trump’s threat to make Canada a part of the US shouldn’t be taken lightly.
“I don’t think that should be taken as a joke. He may not know yet that he has a metal supply problem, but when that starts to bite hard, he’s going to look south at Mexico and find that would be best to take over," Kaiser said.
"He’s going to look north to Canada and see its enormous unexploited bounty all paralyzed."
In his view, the Canadian resource sector is stymied by a regulatory and permitting environment that stalls projects even before the development stage. Kaiser also noted that communities are fighting with companies instead of finding ways to work together so that they can mutually benefit from work in the mining industry.
He suggested that Canada provide more stimulus for the sector, cut red tape and encourage companies and communities to collaborate more — before Trump realizes the situation the US is in.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
