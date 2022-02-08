Emerging Technology Investing News
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Jablonsky, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Biggs Porter, will host an earnings conference call the same day, reviewing the fourth quarter results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call is scheduled to begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET).

Investors and participants must register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/poKRyurD . After registering, participants will receive dial-in information, a passcode, and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants must dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID.

A replay of the conference call will be made available shortly after conclusion and can be accessed at that time using the following information:

Instant Replay:
Toll Free North America: 1-800-770-2030
International Dial-In: 1-647-362-9199
Passcode: 81317#

Replay available:
From February 22, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. MT (8:00 p.m. ET) to March 8, 2022 at 9:59 p.m. MT (11:59 p.m. ET)

The conference call will also be webcast live and then archived at:
http://investor.maxar.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking terms such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plan," "potential," "intend," "anticipate," "project," "target," "believe," "plan," "outlook," "estimate," "guidance" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to those Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com , as well as the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com . The risk factors detailed in the foregoing are not intended to be exhaustive and there may be other key risks that are not identified that are not presently known to the Company or that the Company currently deems immaterial. These risks and uncertainties are amplified by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused and will continue to cause significant challenges, instability and uncertainty.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this release or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jason Gursky
Maxar VP Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer
1-303-684-2207
jason.gursky@maxar.com

Media Contact:
Turner Brinton
Maxar Media Relations
1-303-684-4545
turner.brinton@maxar.com

