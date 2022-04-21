Maxar Technologies provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of one cent per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2022. About Maxar Maxar Technologies is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, ...

MAXR:CA,MAXR