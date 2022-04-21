Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company's filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Maxar Extends 3D Geospatial Capabilities Through Partnership with Blackshark.ai

Maxar's strategic investment layers its best-in-class satellite imagery with Blackshark.ai's semantic 3D geospatial platform

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced its strategic investment in Blackshark.ai, a leading provider of AI-powered geospatial analytics services. The partnership represents Maxar's commitment to innovation within its 3D Earth Intelligence product portfolio.

AURORA INSIGHT ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM MAXAR

Aurora Insight a business analytics company that provides radio frequency (RF) data and advanced analytics about wireless activity, today announced a strategic investment from Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a leading provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence.

Data-driven solutions for the wireless industry

Aurora Insight directly measures the global RF environment with terrestrial and satellite-based sensors to provide government and commercial customers with comprehensive data on spectrum and wireless network infrastructure.

Access to spectrum has become a top concern for organizations around the world, and Maxar's strategic investment will further enhance Aurora Insight's ability to measure the global RF environment and provide detailed information and insights on spectral activity.

The strategic investment will help Aurora Insight accelerate its satellite technology development, expand its product offering and enter new, emerging markets. The two companies anticipate working together to combine Aurora Insight's RF spectrum mapping capabilities with Maxar's geospatial solutions, with the goal of developing a radio frequency-enhanced GEOINT solution for government and commercial customers that provides more comprehensive and accurate geospatial insights.

Regarding the investment, Aurora Insight CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Alvarez said, "We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Maxar because it is a natural extension of Aurora Insight's vision to build a continually updating RF map of the world. By combining Aurora Insight's spectrum data with Maxar's high-resolution imagery, AI analytics and 3D capabilities, we can unlock new opportunities to support customers with valuable data in the 5G era and beyond."

Aurora Insight will leverage Maxar's deep understanding of geospatial intelligence to continue advancing its spectrum mapping solutions which include spectrum monitoring, mapping wireless network deployments, detecting interference and more.

About Aurora Insight
Aurora Insight provides data analytics on spectrum and wireless networks. By measuring the global RF environment from land, air and space, we provide government and commercial customers with the most accurate and actionable information available on spectrum and wireless networks. Harnessing the power of technical expertise and innovation, Aurora Insight's solutions enable organizations to meet the current and future challenges of global connectivity.  Headquartered in Denver, CO , and funded by the country's top innovation investors, Aurora Insight is providing data to help advance the future frontiers of global connectivity.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-insight-announces-strategic-investment-from-maxar-301487597.html

SOURCE Aurora Insight

Maxar Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Key points from the fourth quarter and full-year include:

Robotics Stocks: 7 Biggest Companies in Q1 2022

Robotics Stocks: 7 Biggest Companies in Q1 2022

It’s no surprise that the top robotics stocks are gaining attention.

According to Allied Market Research, the global robotics market was valued at US$12.15 billion in 2020. The industry could reach US$149.86 billion by 2030 on rising demand for industrial robots and surveillance robots.

The automotive industry is also another big source of demand for robotics. For example, in April 2020, BMW (OTC Pink:BAMXF,ETR:BMW) signed an agreement with KUKA (OTC Pink:KUKAF,ETR:KU2) to buy around 5,000 robots for the carmaker’s new production lines and factories around the world.

Maxar Technologies Fourth Quarter 2021 Investor Call Scheduled for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) plans to release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Jablonsky, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Biggs Porter, will host an earnings conference call the same day, reviewing the fourth quarter results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call is scheduled to begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET).

Maxar Extends Satellite Capacity Agreement with European Space Imaging and Space Imaging Middle East

Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced a new five-year agreement with European Space Imaging and Space Imaging Middle East, strategic partners serving customers in Europe Northern Africa and the Middle East .

Maxar Technologies

European Space Imaging and Space Imaging Middle East provide Maxar high-resolution satellite imagery to a wide spectrum of government and commercial organizations for applications including border security, disaster response and agriculture. Continuing an 11-year partnership, European Space Imaging has reserved dedicated capacity on Maxar's existing WorldView satellite imaging constellation, accessed directly via its ground station in Germany . The agreement also provides for upgrades to European Space Imaging's ground station that would allow it to access Maxar's next-generation WorldView Legion satellites.

"We're delighted to continue one of our longest and most important partnerships in this region," said Tony Frazier , Maxar EVP and General Manager, Public Sector Maxar Earth Intelligence. "This agreement ensures European and Middle Eastern customers will have access to the highest quality satellite imagery and innovative products, such as our 15 cm HD imagery. We are pleased that customers in Europe , Northern Africa and the Middle East will soon be able to take advantage of WorldView Legion's game-changing capabilities."

"This enduring alliance between Space Imaging Middle East, European Space Imaging and Maxar Technologies has been fundamental to the success of all parties involved for many years, and we are very pleased to see it extended further," said Maitha Juma , Chairperson of Space Imaging Middle East and European Space Imaging.

"Accessing the highest quality satellite data at unapparelled efficiency in the collection and delivery process will provide new business opportunities that will benefit both our team and the European Earth Observation community as a whole," said Adrian Zevenbergen , Managing Director of European Space Imaging.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov , under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com .

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jason Gursky
Maxar VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer
1-303-684-2207
jason.gursky@maxar.com

Media Contact:

Turner Brinton
Maxar Media Relations
1-303-684-4545
turner.brinton@maxar.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxar-extends-satellite-capacity-agreement-with-european-space-imaging-and-space-imaging-middle-east-301474531.html

SOURCE Maxar Technologies Ltd

