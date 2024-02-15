MASON RESOURCES CONGRATULATES NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE FOR GROUNDBREAKING ANNOUNCEMENTS SECURING OFFTAKES WITH PANASONIC ENERGY AND GM ALONG WITH STRATEGIC FINANCINGS

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Canada Beats China for Top Spot in Global Battery Supply Chain Ranking

When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

MASON RESOURCES CONGRATULATES NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE FOR GROUNDBREAKING ANNOUNCEMENTS SECURING OFFTAKES WITH PANASONIC ENERGY AND GM ALONG WITH STRATEGIC FINANCINGS

Mason Resources Inc. (" Mason ") (TSXV: LLG) (OTCQX: MGPHF) congratulates Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG") (NYSE: NMG) (TSXV: NOU) on its truly groundbreaking milestones, securing unprecedented binding offtake agreements with both Panasonic Energy and GM, as well as securing strategic financings. Mason is proud to be a 9.25% strategic shareholder of NMG (see press release dated January 22, 2024 ).

Mason Graphite Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mason Resources Inc.)

The three (3) press releases issued earlier today can be found on NMG's website at the following:

NMG Announces Offtake Agreement with GM for Canadian Graphite and US$150 Million Equity Investment:

https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-gm/

NMG and Panasonic Energy Announce Binding Offtake Agreement and US$25 Million Private Placement to Secure the Supply of Active Anode Material for North American Battery Production

https://nmg.com/binding-offtake-panasonic/

NMG Secures Multiyear Offtakes and total US$87.5 Million Investment from Anchor Customers and Strategic Investors to Underpin its Phase 2 Ore-to-Battery-Material Graphite Operations

https://nmg.com/private-investment-offtake/

About Mason Resources Inc.

Mason Resources Inc. is a Canadian corporation focused on seeking investment opportunities. Mason currently owns 9.25% of NMG and is the largest shareholder (39%) of Black Swan Graphene Inc. (" Black Swan ") (TSX.V: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) focusing on the large-scale production of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete and polymers, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene and, in turn, large volumes of graphite. Black Swan aims at leveraging Québec's emerging graphite industry to establish an integrated supply chain. In 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research & Development Ltd., and Arup Group Ltd. announced strategic partnerships and, in 2024, Black Swan announced a commercial agreement with Hubron International Ltd. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed over the span of a decade by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a United Kingdom -based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record.

For more information: www.masonresourcesinc.com and www.blackswangraphene.com .

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada , for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

For more information: www.NMG.com

Mason Resources Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors
Peter Damouni , President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mason-resources-congratulates-nouveau-monde-graphite-for-groundbreaking-announcements-securing-offtakes-with-panasonic-energy-and-gm-along-with-strategic-financings-302063314.html

SOURCE Mason Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/15/c9792.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nouveau Monde GraphiteNOU:CANMGRFGraphite Investing
NOU:CA,NMGRF
The Conversation (0)

NMG Announces Offtake Agreement with GM for Canadian Graphite and US$150 Million Equity Investment

NMG is Developing What is Projected to Be the First Fully Integrated Source of Natural Graphite Active Anode Material in North America

+ NMG and GM have agreed to sign a multiyear supply agreement for 18,000 tonnes per annum of active anode material, covering a significant portion of NMG's expected Phase-2 integrated production, from graphite ore to battery materials.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Announces Offtake Agreement with GM for Canadian Graphite and US$150 Million Equity Investment

NMG is Developing What is Projected to Be the First Fully Integrated Source of Natural Graphite Active Anode Material in North America

+ NMG and GM have agreed to sign a multiyear supply agreement for 18,000 tonnes per annum of active anode material, covering a significant portion of NMG's expected Phase-2 integrated production, from graphite ore to battery materials.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Secures Multiyear Offtakes and total US$87.5 Million Investment from Anchor Customers and Strategic Investors to Underpin its Phase 2 Ore-to-Battery-Material Graphite Operations

  • Panasonic Energy and GM (together, the "Anchor Customers") concurrently commit to multiyear offtake agreements for NMG's active anode material, covering approximately 85% of NMG's planned Phase-2 fully integrated production, from ore to battery materials.
  • Offtake agreements are complemented by an aggregate US$50 million Tranche 1 Investment from Panasonic and GM to advance the development of NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant as per their respective specifications.
  • Strategic partner Mitsui and long-time investor Pallinghurst inject a total of US$37.5 million into NMG's development, the aggregate proceeds of which will be used to repurchase their previously announced convertible notes.
  • Offtake agreements and investments support NMG's execution plan for its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plan, marking a significant milestone toward future funding by Anchor Customers of up to US$275 million, subject to certain conditions and a maximum ownership threshold agreed between the relevant parties.
  • Shareholders, analysts, and media are invited to attend an Investor Briefing today at 10:30 a.m. ET hosted by NMG's Management Team via webcast .

On the back of agreed-upon offtake agreements with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") (TYO: 6752), and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE: GM ), Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) has rallied Mitsui & Co., Ltd ("Mitsui") (TYO: 8031) and Pallinghurst Bond Limited ("Pallinghurst") for an aggregate combined investment of US$87.5 million to advance its development toward commercial operations. Projected to become the first fully integrated natural graphite active anode material production of its kind in North America, NMG is set to provide a carbon-neutral, reliable, sizeable, and ESG-driven source of Canadian natural graphite for the local electric vehicle ("EV") and lithium-ion battery market.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Secures Multiyear Offtakes and total US$87.5 Million Investment from Anchor Customers and Strategic Investors to Underpin its Phase 2 Ore-to-Battery-Material Graphite Operations

  • Panasonic Energy and GM (together, the "Anchor Customers") concurrently commit to multiyear offtake agreements for NMG's active anode material, covering approximately 85% of NMG's planned Phase-2 fully integrated production, from ore to battery materials.
  • Offtake agreements are complemented by an aggregate US$50 million Tranche 1 Investment from Panasonic and GM to advance the development of NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant as per their respective specifications.
  • Strategic partner Mitsui and long-time investor Pallinghurst inject a total of US$37.5 million into NMG's development, the aggregate proceeds of which will be used to repurchase their previously announced convertible notes.
  • Offtake agreements and investments support NMG's execution plan for its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plan, marking a significant milestone toward future funding by Anchor Customers of up to US$275 million, subject to certain conditions and a maximum ownership threshold agreed between the relevant parties.
  • Shareholders, analysts, and media are invited to attend an Investor Briefing today at 10:30 a.m. ET hosted by NMG's Management Team via webcast .

On the back of agreed-upon offtake agreements with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") (TYO: 6752), and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE: GM ), Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) has rallied Mitsui & Co., Ltd ("Mitsui") (TYO: 8031) and Pallinghurst Bond Limited ("Pallinghurst") for an aggregate combined investment of US$87.5 million to advance its development toward commercial operations. Projected to become the first fully integrated natural graphite active anode material production of its kind in North America, NMG is set to provide a carbon-neutral, reliable, sizeable, and ESG-driven source of Canadian natural graphite for the local electric vehicle ("EV") and lithium-ion battery market.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Secures Multiyear Offtakes and total US$87.5 Million Investment from Anchor Customers and Strategic Investors to Underpin its Phase 2 Ore-to-Battery-Material Graphite Operations

  • Panasonic Energy and GM (together, the "Anchor Customers") concurrently commit to multiyear offtake agreements for NMG's active anode material, covering approximately 85% of NMG's planned Phase-2 fully integrated production, from ore to battery materials.
  • Offtake agreements are complemented by an aggregate US$50 million Tranche 1 Investment from Panasonic and GM to advance the development of NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant as per their respective specifications.
  • Strategic partner Mitsui and long-time investor Pallinghurst inject a total of US$37.5 million into NMG's development, the aggregate proceeds of which will be used to repurchase their previously announced convertible notes.
  • Offtake agreements and investments support NMG's execution plan for its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plan, marking a significant milestone toward future funding by Anchor Customers of up to US$275 million, subject to certain conditions and a maximum ownership threshold agreed between the relevant parties.
  • Shareholders, analysts, and media are invited to attend an Investor Briefing today at 10:30 a.m. ET hosted by NMG's Management Team via webcast .

On the back of agreed-upon offtake agreements with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") (TYO: 6752), and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE: GM ), Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) has rallied Mitsui & Co., Ltd ("Mitsui") (TYO: 8031) and Pallinghurst Bond Limited ("Pallinghurst") for an aggregate combined investment of US$87.5 million to advance its development toward commercial operations. Projected to become the first fully integrated natural graphite active anode material production of its kind in North America, NMG is set to provide a carbon-neutral, reliable, sizeable, and ESG-driven source of Canadian natural graphite for the local electric vehicle ("EV") and lithium-ion battery market.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals CEO Richard Pearce

South Star Battery Metals Poised to Become First New Graphite Producer in the Americas Since 1996

South Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS,OTCQB:STSBF) is poised to become the first new graphite producer in the Americas since 1996, according to CEO and Director Richard Pearce.

The company has received environmental permit approval for its Santa Cruz graphite mine in Brazil. The approval is for Phase 2 and 3 production of up to 50,000 tonnes per annum of concentrate for eight mining claims.

“Phase one is 5,000 tonnes per annum of concentrate production. Our nameplate production is 13,000 (tonnes). So as soon as we get our mining permit, we'll be able to step up to 13,000 tonnes. Phase 2 then is an expansion to 25,000 tonnes. In Phase 3, a total of 50,000 tonnes … So as we expand, we just copy-paste the 25,000 tonne per annum module. We are still looking to produce 5,000 tonnes of concentrate in 2024 and sell those to clients,” Pearce said.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Sirona Biochem Engages Global Beauty Consulting

Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Resources Completes Earn-In of Interest and Forms Joint-Venture with Skyharbour at Hook Lake Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Cardiol Therapeutics Granted Orphan Drug Designation for its Lead Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Pericarditis

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Resources Completes Earn-In of Interest and Forms Joint-Venture with Skyharbour at Hook Lake Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

Energy Investing

Baselode Ready to Start Drilling at Catharsis Uranium Project

Copper Investing

Cloncurry Mining Restart Presentation

Copper Investing

True North Copper Mining Restart Study Confirms Positive Cloncurry Copper Project Economics

Battery Metals Investing

Nord Precious Metals Director Resigns

Gold Investing

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Uranium Investing

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

×