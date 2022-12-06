VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel");and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon");and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.
Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T), (MARVF: OTCQB); (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise total proceeds of $1,900,000 by issuing up to 15,283,366 flow-through Units (the “FT Units”) and issuing up to 599,963 non flow-through units (the “NFT Units”).
Each FT Unit priced at $0.12 per unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant (“Warrant”) entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share (“Warrant Shares”) at a price of $0.25 cents for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.
Each NFT Unit priced at $0.11 cents per unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.18 cents for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.
The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company’s British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland projects.
A Finders fees may be paid in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing. Final acceptance is subject to TSX Venture approval.
Marvel Discovery
Overview
Project diversity has become one of the resource industry’s best strategies for minimizing risks and maximizing exposure to exceptional discoveries in mineral exploration projects. Companies with a diversified portfolio covering battery metals, gold, energy and rare earth elements demonstrate that mining players don’t always have to put all their eggs in one basket.
Diversification across world-class mining countries like Canada presents even more exceptional economic upside. Investors can gain exposure from Ontario’s prolific multi-million-ounce gold camps while leveraging the country’s hottest iron and copper mines in Newfoundland and Labrador. With the right company, operating a broad portfolio can mitigate risk without foregoing the opportunity for serious growth.Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring diverse mineral opportunities across Canada. The company holds a robust project portfolio covering gold, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), lithium, nickel, platinum group elements (PGE) and battery metals.
The company’s projects host mineral richness across a wide spectrum of metals, and leverage lengthy histories of mining and exploration in prolific jurisdictions, of which many are seeing an exciting revitalization.
Marvel Discovery’s outstanding gold project portfolio provides the company even more upside potential. Leveraging advantageous positioning in two of Canada’s hottest gold mining provinces, the company has identified and acquired multiple promising gold assets. They include the Blackfly project in Ontario, and Slip, Gander, Baie Verte and Victoria Lake gold projects in Newfoundland and Labrador. Its gold portfolio poses exceptional exploration and high-grade gold mineralization opportunities.
Marvel Discovery’s Blackfly gold property is located in the historic Atikokan district in Ontario. Blackfly is strategically positioned in one of the province’s earliest gold camps and in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open-pit mineral reserves of 3.30 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold).
The Slip gold project is 10 kms west of New Found Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway project, the largest ever consolidation of property within the Central Newfoundland gold belt. Drill results at Queensway continue to demonstrate its potential to be a significant high-grade gold discovery. Historic work at Slip Gold indicates that both Queensway and Slip Gold are hosted in similar structural settings.
The Victoria Lake gold projects, Victoria Lake and Victoria Lake Southwest, in Newfoundland further contribute to the company’s gold portfolio. Historic work at Victoria Lake has indicated it is hosted within similar structural settings to Marathon Gold’s (TSX:MOZ) Valentine Lake gold deposit, which is only 18 kms away. Valentine Lake is poised to be the largest gold mine in Atlantic Canada. Preliminary grab samples from Victoria Lake ranged in value from 15.5 g/t to 24.9 g/t gold and 18.6 g/t to 139.9 g/t silver.
Marvel Discovery acquired Victoria Lake Southwest, a 6,325 hectare land position contiguous to the Falcon Gold, Benton and Buchans Mineral land package. The acquisition includes 253 new gold claims near existing prolific deposits, such as Matador Mining’s Cape Ray deposits, which hosts 837,000 ounces of gold. Additionally, it’s positioned 40 kms west of the Valentine gold deposit that hosts 6.8 Moz of gold. Falcon has immediate plans to begin high-resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits. Analytical results of the grab samples assayed between 1.65 g/t and 18.24 g/t gold and between 5.4 g/t and 87.1 g/t silver in subcrop samples.
The company also acquired a significant land position within the Hope Brook Area where it staked 763 claims over 19,075 hectares. It’s strategically located, and contiguous to, the First Mining Gold and the Sokoman Minerals-Benton joint venture. The new land position is hosted within the Exploits Subzone of the Central Newfoundland gold belt. The property is proximal to two major structures linked to significant gold prospects, namely Matador Mining’s Cape Ray project and First Mining’s Hope Brook project, both in Southern Newfoundland and Labrador.
Future plans for the company include listing Power One, a spin-off company and previous subsidiary, to take ownership of its Serepent Rivers Pecors uranium project and the Wicheeda REE property. Marvel Discovery recently received its first set of comments back from TSXV, an important step in listing Power One.
Additionally, completed time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys at the Duhmel project identified high-priority targets, prompting Marvel to send in a field crew for follow-up. The field crew utilized a portable x-ray fluorescence instrument to identify ultramafic rocks containing copper, nickel and cobalt. Samples are presently awaiting priority analysis from the lab for further confirmation.
Marvel Discovery’s projects also include four rare earth, nickel and uranium projects that span across the entire country. This diverse spread of assets includes the Serpent River, Wicheeda North, Duhamel, East Bull and Highway North properties. The projects offer the company excellent exposure to Canada’s most prospective base and battery metal mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
In March 2022, Marvel acquired two large claim groups, the KLR and Walker, which provided the company with a highly advantageous position along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco and Fission's property boundaries. The two claim groups collectively cover 14,190 hectares along the east, north and northwestern directions.
Company Highlights
- Marvel Discovery is a Canadian multi-commodity resource company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring opportunities in Canada. The company’s robust project portfolio includes 12 highly prospective properties covering lithium, uranium, gold, nickel, rare earth elements and titanium.
- Its portfolio spans across Canada, which offers excellent exposure and mineral diversity from the country’s most prolific mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland.
- Marvel Discovery holds six highly prospective gold properties, including the Blackfly property in Ontario and the Slip gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador. All projects prime the company for remarkable gold discovery and development possibilities.
- The Blackfly gold property is located in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open-pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold.
- Marvel Discovery has a strong management team, which combines years of experience and a proven track record in corporate finance, project development and resource-based operations.
- Marvel Discovery is in the process of creating Power One, a spin-off company for its uranium project, and recently received its first set of comments from TSXV for listing the new company.
- Marvel Discovery acquired 6,325 hectares, consisting of 253 claims in Victoria Southwest. The property sits 40 kilometers west of the Valentine gold deposit in Newfoundland and Labrador. The project is contiguous to significant land packages owned by Falcon Gold Corp, Benton Resources and Buchan Minerals Corp.
- Marvel Discovery acquired the KLR and Walker, two large claim groups that lie within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone of the eastern Athabasca Basin.
Key Projects
Highway North, KLR & Walker Claims - Athabasca Basin
Marvel Discovery’s Saskatechewan uranium property lies along the Key Lake fault adjoining both Cameco (TSX:CCO) and Fission’s (TSX:FCU) property boundaries. The company now owns a total of 16,763 hectares, following its acquisition of the KLR and Walker Claims covering 14,190 hectares along the east, north and northwestern directions.
- Diamond Drilling Pending Permit: Marvel has also applied for the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project. The drill program will consist of 10 holes totaling 1,000 meters. Backpack drilling by EFU in 2015 discovered the Highway Zone, intersecting 1.96 percent U over 29 cm. Other highlights include 1.57 percent U over 4 cm 0.28 percent U over 44 cm, 0.20 percent U over 60 cm, 0.17 percent U over 41 cm, and 0.12 percent U over 24cm. The Highway Zone Discovery appears structurally related and an extension of the DD Zone.
- Encouraging Historical Production: Highway North Claims contain two known mineralizations. The key Lake Deposit has previously produced 4.2 million tonnes of product with an average grade of 2.1 percent. Additionally, only 21 drill holes have been drilled between 1980 and 2008, which verify the presence of uranium but leave much of the asset unexplored.
- Walker Claims Indicate Additional Uranium: Collectively known as the Walker Claims, this claim group covers 10,595 hectares and is contiguous to the Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium assets. This claim group hosts 10 uranium showings and several unexplored EM targets.
Newfoundland and Labrador Gold Projects
Marvel Discovery has more than 115,000 hectares of gold assets throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. Its Golden Brook assets, which include Hope Brook and Baie Verte properties, are a joint venture partnership with Falcon Gold Corp. Its additional assets in the province are systematically being explored for high-grade gold deposits.
- Golden Brook JV (Marvel – Falcon) Gold : Totaling 11,875 hectares located 25 kilometers due east of Newfound Gold’s Queensway Project. The new claims are contiguous to Sassy Resources’ Gander North Project. The Golden Brook is a joint venture between Marvel and Falcon Gold to explore prospective claims recently acquired in the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton Districts.
- Gander Zone (South, North, East) Gold: Composed of 28,950 hectares and contiguous to New Found Gold and Sassy Resources. Marvel is a major land holder within the central Newfoundland gold belt.
- The Gander South claims lie along the highly prospective northeast trending Dog Bay-Appleton-Grub Line fault system, where Newfound Gold’s (TSXV:NFG) Queensway Gold project is located.
- Gander completed a structural interpretation of the high-resolution magnetic survey at the 6,850-hectare Gander East strategically located in the Exploits Subzone and the Gander Zone and is contiguous to New Found Gold Corp’s Queensway Project.
- Slip Gold Project: The Slip Gold project has similar structural settings to New Found Gold’s Queensway project. It is host to gold mineralization within altered intrusive rocks and quartz veins historically sampling up to 44.5 g/t gold on surface.
- The Slip Gold project spans approximately 3,700 hectares and leverages strategic positioning within the Exploits Subzone, a hotspot for a potential district-scale gold camp.
- It is tied to Marathon Gold, which is the Northern Atlantic’s largest gold deposit, hovering around 4.6 million ounces.
- Victoria Lake Gold Project: The Victoria Lake Gold Project is contiguous with Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake 4 Moz gold deposit. Sampling and prospecting in 1995 from Vein #3 reported one grab sample assaying 162.7 g/t gold and 220.8 g/t silver and exhibits similar style gold-bearing veins within regional structural corridors.
- Victoria Lake Southwest Project: This new land position, called Victoria Southwest, consists of 253 claims (6,325 hectares) and is contiguous to Falcon Gold and Benton Resources.
- The property is positioned 40 kilometers west of the Valentine gold deposit that hosts 6.8 Moz of gold. Falcon has immediate plans to begin high-resolution magnetic surveys upon approval of exploration permits.
- Benton Resources prospected the area, identifying abundant mineralized quartz vein material containing trace- to several-percent sulfides. Analysis of these grab samples assayed between 1.65 g/t to 18.2 g/t gold and between 5.4 g/t to 87.10 g/t silver in subcrop samples.
Quebec Battery Metals - Duhamel Property
The Duhamel property is located 200 km northwest of the city of Saguenay, Quebec, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region currently containing seven occurrences of nickel-copper-cobalt sulphides and one titanium-vanadium-chromium occurrence.
- Promising Drill Results: Drill intercept highlights in the property include 1.27 percent nickel, 0.33 percent copper, and 0.12 percent cobalt over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides.
- Extended Holding Following TDEM Exploration: In 2022, Marvel received the heliborne magnetic and TDEM survey results over the Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt and titanium-vanadium-chromium property, prompting the company to expand its land holding in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares for staking costs.
- Follow-Up Sampling Pending Results: The completed TDEM surveys highlighted high-priority targets, resulting in Marvel sending in a follow-up field crew. The crew used a portable XRF instrument to confirm ultramafic rocks containing nickel, cobalt and copper. Samples from the ground crew are presently awaiting lab analysis.
Ontario Properties
Marvel Discovery’s Ontario properties include a variety of mineral deposits, including gold, nickel and PGEs. Many of the assets are in close proximity to existing known deposits and producing mines, indicating the potential of the company’s Ontario properties to become world-class mines.
- Blackfly Gold Property: The Blackfly gold property comprises 64 unpatented mining claims totaling 1,296 hectares near the historical Atikokan gold camp in Ontario, Canada. The company has already completed phase 1 drilling, with assays up to 50.6 g/t gold. The property is located along and within the Marmion Lake fault zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers southwest along the strike of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated 208 million tonnes grading 0.67 g/t gold containing 4.5 Moz of gold.
- Assays from phase 1 drilling indicate high-grade gold throughout the property, with assays including:
- Black Fly Northeast Zone: Drill hole BF21-19 intersected multiple gold domains, including 50.60 g/t gold over 0.50 m from 39.20 to 39.70 m and together with hole BF21-18, extends the Black Fly Northeast Zone by 130 m to the northeast.
- Black Fly Main Zone: Drill hole BF21-13 intersected 1.06 g/t gold over 9.3 m from 14.30 to 27.70 m. Drill hole BF21-16 intersected 0.79 g/t gold over 7.70 m from 7.30 to 15 m. Drill hole BF21-14 intersected a broad mineralized zone with 18.20 m grading 0.21 g/t gold, including 1.74 g/t gold over 1 m.
- Mosquito Zone: Drill hole BF21-15 intersected multiple gold domains, including 1.96 g/t gold over 0.30 m from 7.70 to 8 m, corresponding to the 2021 discovery of up to 52.50 g/t gold in a grab sample. Visible gold was noted in this drill hole at 7.70 to 8 m depth.
- Initial work documented by D.K. Burke in 1941 reported two gold vein shoots to the north and south of the property. The southern shoot averaged 11.90 g/t gold over a thickness of 0.33 m along a strike of 21.60 m and the northern shoot averaged 13.44 g/t gold over 0.27 m within a 32-m strike length.
- The project presents exciting exploration potential as a high-grade system that has never been drilled to depth. Marvel has the option to earn 100 percent in the project subject to cash and exploration conditions.
- Assays from phase 1 drilling indicate high-grade gold throughout the property, with assays including:
- East Bull Property: In 2021, Marvel Discovery acquired a 100 percent interest on a property in the East Bull Lake Intrusive Complex contiguous to Grid Metals Corp. and Canadian Palladium East Bull Lake Palladium Projects east of Elliot Lake, Ontario.
- The claim group consists of 15 mining claims totaling 5,352 hectares. Total magnetic intensity of regional OGS surveys indicate a northwest extension to the EBLI onto Marvel’s ground.
- Drilling in the area by Grid Metals Corp returned intercepts of 77 m grading 0.80 g/t palladium equivalent in April 2021, and Canadian Palladium’s project hosts a compliant resource of 11.10 million tons grading 1.50 g/t palladium equivalent.
- Serpent River Pecors Project: The Serpent River project is located in Elliot Lake, Ontario, and hosts a 20-million-tonne uranium historical resource. This geological profile is consistent with high levels of chromium and nickel as well. With established mining companies nearby, the company is hopeful Serpent River will demonstrate similar high-quality mineralization and development opportunities.
- Marvel has spent upwards of C$300,000 in versatile time domain electromagnetics (VTEM) surveying across the property’s 6-km-long and 3-kmwide anomaly. This unique Pecor anomaly is a strong regional magnetic high that has never been drilled at depth.
- The project will be transferred to Power One following successful listing on TSXV.
British Columbia - Wicheeda Project
The Wicheeda North project is a rare earth element property that spans 1,444 hectares of claims in the Cariboo mining division inBritish Columbia. The asset has seven known occurrences of nickel-copper-cobalt and one known occurrence of titanium-vanadium-chromium. The asset will be transferred to Power One after successfully listing on the TSXV.
- Close Proximity to Producing Mines: The claim block adjoins the Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN) Wicheeda rare earth mineral project, which hosts an indicated 4.9-million-tonne rare earth deposit in Prince George, British Columbia.
- Assays Indicate Highly Prospective Property: Past exploration on the property includes airborne geophysical surveying from 2010, which successfully mapped Wicheeda’s magnetic and conductive geological properties across a 29.4-sq-km area. The property remains highly prospective for Marvel.
Management Team
Karim Rayani - CEO Director
For the past 15 years, Karim Rayani has focused on financing domestic and international mineral exploration and development. Most recently, Rayani was head of Bloomberry Capital, a Vancouver-based merchant bank and capital advisory firm. Prior to this, he worked independently as a management consultant and financier. Rayani is currently chair of R7 Capital Ventures, director of Fiber Crowne Manufacturing and chair of District 1 Exploration. Rayani has developed an extensive network of contacts throughout North America and Europe, focusing on corporate development and finance.
Geoff Balderson - CFO
Geoff Balderson has more than 20 years of capital markets experience, having worked in public and private practice. Balderson is a senior officer and director of several TSXV-listed companies. He currently runs a private consulting practice, Harmony Corporate Services, providing corporate advisory, accounting, filing and secretarial services to many publicly traded companies. Before this, he was an investment advisor at Union Securities and Georgia Pacific Securities. Balderson is a University of British Columbia graduate in marketing and sales management.
Fraser Rieche - Director
Fraser Rieche has a bachelor of arts in economics and has 25 years of experience in international project management, logistics planning and corporate finance. Rieche has worked with resource-based industries and financial institutions worldwide. He has helped develop and finance mining projects in both North America and South America, along with energy, oil and gas, fisheries and forestry projects in many different areas of the world.
Diana Alvarez - Corporate Secretary, Directory
Diana Alvarez is a paralegal with 15 years of experience working in corporate and securities law. Having worked for some of the leading law firms in Vancouver, she is well versed in corporate compliance, governance and administration of publicly traded companies. Alvarez has spent her career focused on resource issuers and has a diploma in paralegal studies.
Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.
In the past year, Benton-Sokoman made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project. It is important to note this discovery is less than 1 km away from the combined ground held by Marvel and Falcon and appears to be the same structural corridor covered by the Alliance land tenure. The 35 grab and chip samples noted in the Benton-Sokoman NR (September 16th, 2021) were collected over a 2 km distance. Their sampling program confirmed the presence of lithium pegmatites, and the first significant occurrence of Lithium documented in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
Marvel and Falcon recently formed a strategic partnership (November 17, 2021) that combines both the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton District properties covering a combined 115,170 hectares to be explored on a 50-50 Joint Venture basis. The Hope Brook Property is hosted within the Exploits subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property covers extensions of, or are proximal to, two major structures linked to several significant gold prospects (Cape Ray; Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook; First Mining) in southern Newfoundland. Rock lithologies and structures on the property are also related to those associated with Marathon Gold's Valentine gold deposits, Sokoman's Moosehead gold project and New Found Gold's Queensway gold project. The combined land position straddles both the eastern and western extents of recent land acquisitions by the Benton-Sokoman's JV partnership, with the JV now controlling areas of considerable structural complexity marked by large-scale fold and fault structures, which provide important structural controls (traps) for gold mineralization within this area.
Within this immediate area, the most significant deposit is the Hope Brook Gold Mine, which was in production from 1987 to 1997, producing 752,163 ounces of gold. The Hope Brook deposit is now owned by Coastal Gold Corp., which has outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 grams per tonne gold for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Robinson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1
Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property
Following the recently completed interpretation of airborne magnetic and TDEM surveys which identified several high priority target areas, Marvel sent a prospecting field crew for ground follow-up. The field crew located a new showing within the Houliere Block coincident with a newly identified airborne EM anomaly. The field crew then utilized a Beep Mat to pinpoint the exact location of the near surface zone and utilized a portable XRF instrument to immediately determine the potential prospectivity of this new showing. The showing is characterized by weathered, ultramafic rocks which the prospectors have named the Rottenstone Showing. XRF analysis of select samples have shown highly anomalous copper, nickel and cobalt, typical components of a magmatic Ni-Cu sulphide system. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for a priority analysis.
Next steps include stripping and cleaning the mineralized zone followed by channel sampling to determine dimensions. In addition, prospecting will continue on the eastern Duhamel section of the property.
Mr. Karim Rayani, President and CEO commented, "We are absolutely thrilled with the results from our inaugural field prospecting program at Duhamel, and to find a new showing within the first week bodes very well for the remainder of our field campaign. While highly anomalous XRF readings from our new showing will need to be confirmed by laboratory analysis - if the stripping indicates that the new showing is more extensive than what is presently exposed, we will be immediately applying for drill permits while expanding our field prospecting program".
The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province. The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largestanorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 2).
Qualified Person
Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on Marvel's equity holding Power One Resources Corp., on its listing application. Power One was wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel Discovery and received its final approvals on the plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) dated April 23, 2021
As part of the transaction, Marvel Shareholders received 16 million common shares, with Marvel receiving 5 million common shares for transferring ownership of the Serpent River Pecors project (Elliot Lake Ont.), and the Wicheeda project (Prince George, B.C.), to Power One.
Chief Executive Officer Karim Rayani Comments; "We are thrilled to finally move forward on Power One, we believe these projects have tremendous potential. We are in the right place at the right time - the resurgence of Uranium as a clean energy and the growing demand and interest in green and critical elements for a cleaner future is not going away. We have oversubscribed our offering and look forward to reporting back on a final approval date".
Marvel has made great progress to date, and we are now finalizing the response back to TSX.V for listing of Power One's shares. We believe this to be highly advantageous situation for Marvel and its shareholder as this further protects our share capitalization without the expenditures needed to advance these projects. We still hold a sizeable equity stake in Power One and will remain as operator.
On January 1st, 2022, Power One arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $800,000. Power One closed that offering February 1st, 2022 and has since increased it taking in $ 1.1 million in subscriptions. Please see www.sedar.com for more information.
The Serpent River Pecors project (the "Project") is located 15 kilometres east of Elliot Lake, Ontario. Limited drilling by Rio Algom in 1974 at the Pecors East showing (MDI41J08NW00060) on the Project has reported a non-National Instrument 43-101 compliant historic resource of 20 million tonnes (Mt) averaging 0.037% uranium. Immediately west of the Serpent River Pecors Project is Pele Mountain's Eco Ridge uranium/rare earth element project. In July 2011, Pele Mountain announced the positive results of a preliminary economic assessment study outlining 34.6 Mt at grades of 0.040% U3O8 and 1,455 parts per million TREO (total rare earth oxides)1.
Contact-style nickel-copper-plus-or-minus-platinum-group-element mineralization on the Project is supported by drilling in 2015 by Marvel Discovery. Hole P15-23 intersected 0.33 gram per tonne palladium plus platinum plus gold (g/t Pt-Pd-Au), 0.11% Cu and 0.04% Ni over 12 metres (m). This style of mineralization was intersected in gabbroic rocks within the Pecors anomaly. The Pecors anomaly is a strong regional magnetic high that extends for 18 kilometres (km) southeast-northwest and up to 4 km wide. The anomaly is located 15 km west of the East Bull intrusive suite, where recent drilling by Grid Metals Corp. (CNX:GRDM) intersected 14.0 m of 1.2 g/t palladium equivalent (Pd_Eq) in hole EBL21-10 including a 1.0 m interval of 7.0 g/t Pd_Eq (see press release dated June 17, 2021). Canadian Palladium (CNX:BULL) Canadian Palladium's recent drilling results (see press release dated Sept. 22, 2021) reported a 19 m intersection grading 1.77 g/t Pd_Eq from its East Bull property. This result appears to be an extension to its NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate of 11.1 million tonnes grading 1.46 g/t Pd_Eq2.
The Wicheeda property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George and approximately 50 km east of the community of Bear Lake, B.C. The property is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is close to major infrastructure, including power transmission lines, railway, and major highways. Geologically, the project is situated in the Foreland belt and within the Rocky Mountain trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States and hosts several carbonatite and alkaline complexes. These include the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon rare earth element minerals (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) alkaline complexes which contain the high concentrations of REE's.
In 2010, an airborne geophysical survey was conducted by Aeroquest and soil geochemical sampling by Electric Metals on behalf of Montoro was completed over a portion of the Wicheeda claims. The airborne geophysical program consisted of 654-line km of AeroTEM helicopter-borne, time-domain electromagnetic, plus radiometric surveying flown at high-resolution 50-metre line spacing. The survey covered a 29.4-square-kilometre area and was successful in mapping the magnetic and conductive properties of the geology. Within the assessment report from 2010 (No. 32361), comments from key observations and notes from Intrepid Geophysics include: "The electromagnetic data suggests that there may be an unmapped fault in the centre of the block. The magnetic data shows a subtle feature in the centre of the block, slightly offset from the interpreted fault. It is recommended that the airborne survey be followed up by a geochemical survey and property-scale mapping."
Qualified Person
Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
References
- Technical Report on the Eco Ridge Mine Project, Elliot Lake, Ontario, Canada for Pele Mountain Resources by Roscoe Postle Associates Ltd., effective date June 20, 2012.
- Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate on the East Bull Platinum Group Metals Property, Gerow Township, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario for 21C Metals Inc by PGE Mining Consultants Inc., effective date April 15, 2019.
Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022
Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property
Late-off time TDEM response anomalies have outlined 7 linear target trends (A through G) that strike northwest-southeast for several kilometres.
Figure 2. Late-off time TDEM response anomalies on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co Property.
These Late-off time TDEM responses coincide well with the edges of magnetic highs, making them targets of high merit for massive sulphides (Figure 3).
Figure 3. Late-off time TDEM response anomalies over tilt angle derivative magnetics.
Compilation of historical drilling and mineralized showings reveal remarkable coincidence of these 7 trends with recorded Ni-Cu-Co bearing massive to semi-massive sulphides (Figure 4).
Figure 4. TDEM-magnetic trends coincident with recorded Ni-Cu-Co mineralization and Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineralization. True widths of mineralization is not yet known.
Crews have been mobilized to the property to confirm historic drill holes that contain highly anomalous Ni-Cu-Co intersections, confirm the nature and significance of Ni-Cu-Co showings, survey those areas of high merit with a Beep Mat and prospect the newly interpreted TDEM trends for new Ni-Cu-Co mineralization. If the historical drill holes can be located, low frequency downhole surveys will be performed to assist with future targeting efforts.
Commentary
"Exploration crews are now mobilized at the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co Property, we are extremely pleased with the results of the heliborne survey in generating targets. The Duhamel Property is a fertile host for Ni-Cu-Co massive sulphides and iron Ti-V-Cr mineralization demonstrated by historical exploration. We remain confident that our field crews will not only confirm historical showings, but also find new Ni-Cu-Co-occurrences along these trends. We are very keen to determine if the historic drill collars can be located, and if it is possible to conduct low frequency BHEM downhole surveys on these holes. It is common that the higher conductivity representing Ni-Cu bearing massive sulphides are missed by previous operators and these lenses of mineralization are located just off-hole. The results of the field work will enable us to define and select our best targets for diamond drilling." stated Karim Rayani - President & Chief Executive Officer, Director.
The Duhamel Property
The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largestanorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 5).
Figure 5. Ni‐Cu‐Co and Fe‐Ti‐P‐V mineral occurrences on the Chute-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Areas (modified from Hébert et Cadieux, 2002)
The Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulphides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.
Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive Iron-Titanium Oxides), the result assaying 0.28% V2O5 associated with 20.8% TiO2 and 0.13% Cr203.
Qualified Person
Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin
Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The drill program will consist of 10 holes totaling 1,000m, the Company will report back on an estimated start date once all necessary permits are received
A list of drill holes is tabled below:
Table 1. Planned drill hole statistics for the KLR-Walker Uranium Project.
The objectives of the drill program will be to drill across structures at the DD Zone that have been featured by the recently completed airborne magnetic survey while utilizing previous backpack drill results to aid in vectoring drill hole targets. Structure hosting the DD Zone will investigated south towards the Highway Zone also (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Planned drill locations at the DD Zone over total magnetic intensity coincident with VTEM conductors and highlighted historical results on the KLR-Walker Uranium Project.
The DD Zone remains an area of high merit based on:
- Drilling during the 1970's intersected U values of 0.125%
- Backpack drilling by EFU in 2015 discovered the Highway Zone, intersecting 1.96% U over 29cm Other highlights include 1.57% U over 4 cm 0.279% U over 44cm, 0.20% U over 60cm, 0.175% U over 41cm, and 0.124% U over 24cm. The Highway Zone Discovery appears structurally related and an extension of the DD Zone.
- A distinct correlation with high U values and strong magnetic gradients.
- The Property is located within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") of the eastern Athabasca Basin. The WMTZ hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world (Figure 2).
- The DD Zone further straddles the Key Lake Shear Zone, an important fault for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits.
Commentary
"We have made great progress in a short period of time planning our inaugural drill campaign on the KLR-Walker Uranium Project. The DD Zone represents a target area of the high merit and potential for success. After careful study, compilation, and interpretation, we have planned 10 drill holes to test favorable structurally related uranium, a key ingredient to the large uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin. We look forward to organizing drill crews once the necessary drill permits are received," stated Karim Rayani President & Chief Executive Officer, Director.
Figure 2. Location of the KLR-Walker Uranium Project in the WMTZ Zone host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world.
The DD Zone
The DD Zone is proximal and along strike to Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium properties. Hosted within WMTZ, the DD Zone lies along the Key Lake Shear Zone and hosts 10 uranium showings and multiple unexplored EM targets (Figure 3).
Figure 3. Location of the DD Zone, neighbors, VTEM conductors, uranium occurrences along the Key Lake Shear Zone.
Like its neighbor to the west, the Arrow Deposit, owned by NexGen Energy lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow Deposit1, which has undergone a Positive Feasibility Study with robust economics contains Probable Reserves of 239.6 million lbs of U3O8 at an average of 2.37% U3O8 and Measured and Indicated Resources of 256.7 million lbs at an average grade of 3.1% U3O8. The Arrow Deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
References
Arrow Deposit1 https://www.nexgenenergy.ca/rook-1-project/default.aspx#feasibility-study
Brunswick Exploration Increases Position in James Bay With PLEX Project Option
Brunswick Exploration Inc.(TSX-V:BRW; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has expanded its recently signed option agreement with Osisko Development Corp. (TSX-V: ODV) to also acquire a 90% interest in the PLEX Project (the “Project located in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec, which is located along the same fault structure that hosts Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette lithium project.
Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “I am very pleased to cement Brunswick Exploration’s position within the La Grande Greenstone belt, host to Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette Lithium project. The addition of the PLEX Project, alongside the previously-announced Mythril option with Midland, strategically positions the Company as PLEX covers a portion of the La Grande shear zone, which contains the entire Corvette lithium trend. Furthermore, with today’s announcement, our James Bay portfolio of properties now includes over 200 untested S-type pegmatites with a minimum 600 metres strike length. We will continue to grow our portfolio in James Bay and across Canada to further increase our chances of making significant lithium discoveries.”
The PLEX Project package contains a total of 375 claims, representing 19,175 hectares (192 sq. km.). The property is accessible year-round and located near the Trans-Taiga highway, providing access to the La Grande-4 hydroelectric complex. The Project is situated approximately 75 km west of Patriot Battery Metals’ Project, along the La Grande shear zone which is host to the entire Corvette lithium trend. Compilation work by BRW has identified over 100 individual pegmatite outcrops and numerous pegmatite dykes on the Project of varying length, including one pegmatite dyke measuring 1.7 kilometres strike length. The latter was intersected in multiple drill holes by previous gold explorers between 2007 and 2014 but was only superficially described in drill logs and not assayed for Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum mineralization; the longest drill intersection of pegmatite measured 103 meters in length (MRNF assessment files GM 63465 and GM 68914).
The Project has historically never been explored for lithium mineralization. BRW intends to launch a regional prospecting campaign in late Q2 2023 to explore both the PLEX and Mythril Projects and multiple other smaller BRW claim packages located in the northern half of the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region. The campaign will include sampling and analysis of pegmatite from recovered drill core on the PLEX Project and will likely lead to more follow-up trenching and/or drilling beyond BRW’s current exploration program for 2023.
ODEV Expanded Option Agreement
The expanded Option allows BRW to acquire a 90% interest in the Project for a total consideration of 8,000,000 shares over a two-year period, upon closing of the option agreement (the “Agreement”) under the following terms:
- An initial payment of 1,000,000 shares, within five (5) business days of the Effective Date of the Agreement;
- A payment of 3,000,000 shares, on or before the 1st year anniversary of the Effective Date of the Agreement;
- A payment of 4,000,000 shares, on or before the 2nd year anniversary of the Effective Date of the Agreement.
In order to exercise the Option; Brunswick Exploration shall fund an aggregate amount of $6,000,000 in Work Expenditures in accordance with the following schedule:
- An aggregate of $1,000,000 before the 1st year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $2,000,000 before the 2nd year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $4,000,000 before the 3rd year anniversary of the Effective Date;
- An aggregate of $6,000,000 before the 4th year anniversary of the Effective Date.
Upon execution of the Option, BRW will retain a right of first refusal on ODEV’s 10% ownership. Furthermore, ODEV will not be expected to fund its pro-rata share of the exploration budget following the exercise of the Option until the construction of a mine.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jeff Hussey, Director of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Professional Geologist registered in Quebec.
About Brunswick Exploration
Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for hard rock lithium deposits in Eastern Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Eastern Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
Investor Relations/information
Mr. Killian Charles, President (info@BRWexplo.com)
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Breaks US$1,800, Market Eyes Fed's Next Move
- YouTubeyoutu.be
This week started off slow for gold, but the yellow metal picked up pace mid-week, rising to just above US$1,800 per ounce by Thursday (December 1). It closed out the five day period around that level.
Diverse factors continue to impact the gold price, but chief among them right now are recent comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. During a closely watched Brookings Institution speech on Wednesday (November 30), he said that smaller interest rate hikes are coming and could start as early as this month.
"(I)t makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down. The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting" — Jerome Powell, US Federal Reserve
According to Powell, the Fed recognizes that its actions take time to be reflected in the market, and raising rates at a slower pace will allow it to take stock of its progress in taming high prices. Experts often use the consumer price index to judge inflation, but details for November won't be released until mid-December.
For now, market watchers are eyeing this week's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data — when food and energy are excluded, it shows a lower-than-anticipated 0.2 percent month-on-month increase in October.
The PCE price index measures what people living in the US pay for a broad range of goods and services, and Powell has emphasized its accuracy as a gauge of where inflation is headed.
The Fed has hiked rates six times so far this year, with the last four boosts being 75 basis points each. The central bank's next meeting runs from December 13 to 14.
Lithium-ion batteries to drive "huge" raw materials demand
Moving over to the battery metals space, INN's Priscila Barrera recently returned from this year's Benchmark Week in LA. Hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the event featured commentary on lithium, cobalt, graphite and more.
One key theme was the important role that mining will play in helping global governments reach net-zero emissions goals by 2050.
Outlining looming demand, Simon Moores of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said installed lithium-ion battery capacity needs to reach 300 terawatt hours in the next 30 years. That means worldwide lithium-ion battery output will have to rise by four times the pace seen today, going up at an annual rate of 20 terawatt hours.
What will the implications be for raw materials? According to Moores, the impact will be "huge."
"Critical minerals mining and refining needs to shift (from) today’s thinking (of) 50,000 tonne (units) to 500,000 tonne units" — Simon Moores, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
i-80 Gold Corp.
i-80 Gold Corp is a well-financed gold producer and developer holding an impressive portfolio of advanced-stage gold projects in the State of Nevada. The company's primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.
Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX (Updated November 2022)
Click here to read the previous best gold stocks article.
The gold price is finally gaining some ground after falling below US$1,650 per ounce in September for the first time since 2020. The yellow metal neared US$1,800 in mid-November and is now sitting above US$1,750.
Even so, gold is still under pressure, and some experts think now is the time to buy. The Investing News Network spoke with Mark Yaxley, managing director of bullion dealer SWP, twice in November, and he shared his advice on buying bullion both times.
"My advice … to my clients, who are mostly Canadians and Americans, is maybe you should be mirroring eastern investors and taking advantage of these dips at this price level," he said in his first interview, explaining that westerners often wait for positive price performance to buy gold. In the second discussion, he shared his three guidelines when buying bullion.
The five stocks below have seen the largest share price gains in the gold sector year-to-date on the TSX. The list was generated on November 28, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above C$50 million at that time.
1. Augusta Gold (TSX:G)
Year-to-date gain: 45.04 percent; market cap: C$150.49 million; current share price: C$1.90
Augusta Gold is focused on its land package in the Bullfrog district in Nevada, US. Its Bullfrog gold project is in the Walker Lane trend and is close to significant infrastructure, including a paved highway that intersects the property. The project has a measured and indicated resource of 64.12 million metric tons (MT) grading 0.531 grams per MT (g/t) gold for contained gold of 1.09 million ounces.
On April 21, the firm acquired the Reward heap-leach gold project, which is fully permitted and located near the Bullfrog project. Augusta ended April with a spike and remained elevated through Q2, hitting a year-to-date high of C$2.33 on May 26.
Augusta released a resource estimate for Reward on June 7; it shows Reward has a measured and indicated resource of 426,700 ounces of gold grading 0.75 g/t gold, and an inferred resource of 27,100 ounces of gold grading 0.68 g/t gold. The company completed its final payment for the Reward project in September. Augusta's share price has spent Q4 trending upwards following that news.
“Making the final payment for the Reward acquisition is a significant milestone as we move to completing our engineering studies for both Reward and Bullfrog with the goal of commencing production from the fully permitted Reward project in late 2023,” Augusta President and CEO Donald Taylor said.
2. Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI)
Year-to-date gain: 31.69 percent; market cap: C$6.79 billion; current share price: C$6.94
Yamana Gold is a gold producer operating out of the Americas that places a strong emphasis on ESG issues. The company has five producing mines: the Canadian Malartic gold mine in Abitibi, Quebec; the Cerro Moro gold-silver mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina; the El Peñón mine in Chile’s Atacama Desert; the Jacobina gold-mining complex in Bahia, Brazil; and the Minera Florida gold mine in Central Chile. Yamana also has multiple advancing projects, and has said it aims to continue exploration of its producing properties so it can replace depleting mineral resources with fresh discoveries, creating more sustainable operations.
Yamana’s share price spiked at the end of September, a couple of days after the company announced that Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) will be acquiring Newmont’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) 18.75 percent share in the Mara copper-gold joint venture project. Yamana will remain the operator with a share of 56.25 percent, and Glencore will own the remaining portion.
Back in May, Yamana entered into a definitive agreement with Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI,JSE:GFI) under which Gold Fields would acquire Yamana, but this deal has recently fallen through and has been replaced by a “superior proposal.” The new deal is with both Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) and Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS), and will see Agnico acquire some of Yamana’s subsidiaries and partnerships related to its Canadian assets; meanwhile, Pan American will acquire all Yamana's outstanding shares.
Yamana’s share price spiked by C$1.01 November 4, the day of the news. Most recently, Yamana announced its Q4 dividend and shared dates for shareholder meetings about the acquisition.
3. Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI)
Year-to-date gain: 30.5 percent; market cap: C$5.06 billion; current share price: C$12.45
Alamos Gold is a gold miner operating three 100 percent owned gold mines: Young-Davidson and Island Gold in Canada and Mulatos in Mexico. The company’s 2022 gold production guidance is 440,000 to 480,000 ounces in total between its three mines. Alamos also has development projects in Canada, Turkey and the US.
Alamos’ share price spiked in April to an H1 high of C$11.38, following groundbreaking for its Phase III expansion at Island Gold. The expansion is expected to both lower costs and bring production up by 70 percent per year following its completion in 2025. In other big news for the company, in June initial production commenced at the La Yaqui Grande mine, which is part of the Mulatos mining district. In late August, the company shared its 2021 ESG results.
Alamos’ share price has been trending upwards since the end of Q3. At the end of October, the company released its Q3 results, which show production of 123,400 ounces of gold, a 19 percent gain quarter-over-quarter. On November 15 and November 29, the company released high-grade results that extended mineralization at the Island Gold mine.
“Having nearly tripled the Mineral Reserve and Resource base to over five million ounces of gold and with work on the expansion ramping up, our exploration focus is shifting to more cost-effective underground drilling where we can leverage existing infrastructure,” President and CEO John A. McCluskey said.
4. Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG)
Year-to-date gain: 17.86 percent; market cap: C$2.67 billion; current share price: C$12.01
Lundin Gold has the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, which the company calls “one of the highest-grade, lowest-cost gold mines in the world.” The mine has been in operation since 2019 and has a mine life of 13 years. In addition to this operation, the company has 25 exploration concessions under two subsidiaries.
Lundin’s share price faltered in Q3 after a steady first half of the year, but it has gained significantly in Q4. In October, the company completed the south ventilator raise at Fruta del Norte, which had taken three years due to delays, including from COVID-19. The company released its Q3 results in November, with production of 121,635 ounces of gold compared to 107,663 ounces in Q3 2021. Lundin Gold expects its full-year 2022 results to be at the higher end of its guidance.
On November 21, the company hit a year-to-date high after drill intercepts from its conversion program at Fruta del Norte drove shares up from C$11.12 to C$12.92 overnight. The program's aim is to extend the mine's life by converting inferred resources into measured or indicated resources. The company later shared its three year outlook, saying it expects production to continue to grow.
5. i-80 Gold (TSX:IAU)
Year-to-date gain: 11.33 percent; market cap: C$855.71 million; current share price: C$3.44
i-80 Gold is a gold company with multiple projects in Nevada, US, including its producing Ruby Hill open-pit gold mine. In 2022, the company has been focused on drilling at Ruby Hill to update technical reports and work towards a permit for an underground mine. In addition to Ruby Hill, i-80 has the Lone Tree past-producing mine and the Granite Creek advanced project.
A strong H1 saw an early year-to-date high of C$3.90 on March 21 for i-80 Gold, but a shaky Q3 brought it back down. However, November has seen consistent and significant gains for the company. The rise began on November 7, when it released plans to possibly restart the Ruby Hill mill and leach circuits due to the company discovering more high-grade oxide material at both Ruby Hill and Granite Creek than anticipated. The next day, i-80 released its Q3 results, which include record sales of 9,332 ounces of gold.
News of bonanza-grade drill results at Ruby Hill’s Hilltop zone in mid-November continued its rally, with one highlight showing 33 g/t gold, 3,010 g/t silver & 63.5 percent lead over 0.6 meters. Most recently, the company shared further positive drill results at Ruby Hill.
Quadro Announces Private Placement
Quadro Resources Ltd. (“Quadro” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QRO, OTC Pink: QDROD, FRA: G4O2) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the “Units”), each Unit priced at $0.05 and consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant (the “Unit Warrants”), each Unit Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.10 for 12 months from closing, and up to 8,333,333 flow-through units (the “FT Units”), each FT Unit priced at $0.06 and consisting of 1 flow-through share and one half common share purchase warrant (the “FT Unit Warrants”), each full FT Unit Warrant being exercisable at $0.12 for a common share of the Company for 12 months, to raise proceeds of up to a total of $1,000,000.
Proceeds from the financing will be used to explore and develop the Company’s Long Lake/Tulks South and Careless Cove/Yellow Fox properties and for working capital purposes. Finder’s fees on the financing may be paid in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.
About Quadro Resources – Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold in North America. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QRO”. Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn property, which it has optioned to TRU Precious Metals Corp., has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Long Lake and Careless Cove properties, and has an option to earn an initial 51% interest in the Tulks South Property, in Newfoundland.
On behalf of the board of directors,
Quadro Resources Ltd.
“T. Barry Coughlan”
President and CEO
Tel (604) 644-9561
info@quadroresources.com
"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.” For more information on the Company, interested parties should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
Quadro Shares Results From Its Optioned Staghorn Property
Quadro Resources Ltd. (“Quadro” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QRO, OTC Pink: QDROD, FRA: G4O2) is pleased to announce high grade gold results from recent work completed by TRU Precious Metals Corp. (“TRU”) on TRU’s recently optioned Staghorn property in Central Newfoundland. This work was completed within the Staghorn option along the Mark’s Pond Shear zone and within the Rich House Mineral occurrence further to the Northeast.
This zone was first identified in 2018 by Quadro technical staff during the execution of a short trenching program. Follow up work including diamond drilling was then able to confirm the presence of a broad, extensive shear zone with multiple parallel high strain gold bearing structures which remains open to the North and along strike to the Northeast and the Southwest.
Highlights (from TRU Precious Metals Corp.’s news release dated November 23, 2022)
- Visible gold is evident in outcrop and in bedrock grab samples collected from a recently extended trench at Mark’s Pond. The grab samples were taken from a sheared volcaniclastic and graphitic unit containing a significant number of quartz-carbonate veins. Mapping and channel sampling within the trench have confirmed the presence of visible coarse- and fine-grained gold both within these quartz-carbonate veins and the surrounding wall rock along a newly discovered shear zone approximately 130 m northwest of the Mark’s Pond Gold Zone.
- Three bedrock grab samples collected from newly exposed outcrop in the Mark’s Pond trench have returned very high-grade gold assay results from total pulp metallics analysis (metallic screening) including weighted average total Au values of 1,929 g/t Au, 205.6 g/t Au, and 180.1 g/t Au (Table 1 and Figure 2).
- Four bedrock grab samples collected at the Rich House target along the northern shore of Victoria Lake returned weighted average total Au values between 4.3 and 16.8 g/t Au from metallic screening analysis (Table 1 and Figure 1).
- A series of channel samples have been collected in the recently excavated 275 m long trench at Mark’s Pond including a 23 m long easterly extension at the southern end of the trench along strike of the gold bearing volcaniclastic and graphitic shear zone. Those assay results are pending from the laboratory
Quadro is pleased that ongoing cooperation between TRU and Quadro’s technical staff was successful in delineating additional parallel gold bearing trends within the Mark’s Pond zone.
Quadro Closes Option Agreement with TRU for Quadro’s Staghorn Project
On August 18, 2022, the Company announced that, further to its news release dated June 16, 2022, it closed the definitive option agreement with TRU. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreement, TRU has the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership in Quadro’s Staghorn project located in central Newfoundland. The Staghorn project is a large claim package of 133 claim units in eight mineral licenses covering 3,325 hectares with a 12 km strike length of the auriferous Cape Ray Fault Zone.
Qualified Person
Wayne Reid, P. Geo., VP Exploration for Quadro and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.
About Quadro Resources – Quadro is a publicly traded mineral exploration company. It is led by an experienced and successful management team and is focused on exploring for gold in North America. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QRO”. Quadro owns a 100% interest in the Staghorn property, which it has optioned to TRU Precious Metals Corp., has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Long Lake and Careless Cove properties, and has an option to earn an initial 51% interest in the Tulks South Property, in Newfoundland.
On behalf of the board of directors,
Quadro Resources Ltd.
“T. Barry Coughlan”
President and CEO
Tel (604) 644-9561
info@quadroresources.com
"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release." The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.” For more information on the Company, interested parties should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
