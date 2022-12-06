Gold Investing News

Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T), (MARVF: OTCQB); (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise total proceeds of $1,900,000 by issuing up to 15,283,366 flow-through Units (the “FT Units”) and issuing up to 599,963 non flow-through units (the “NFT Units”).

Each FT Unit priced at $0.12 per unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant; each whole warrant (“Warrant”) entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share (“Warrant Shares”) at a price of $0.25 cents for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.

Each NFT Unit priced at $0.11 cents per unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant; each warrant entitling the holder to subscribe for and purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.18 cents for a period of 24 months following the issuance date.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company’s British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland projects.

A Finders fees may be paid in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing. Final acceptance is subject to TSX Venture approval.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook – Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly – Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull – Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel –Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North – Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company’s website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
“Karim Rayani”
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T), (MARVF: OTCQB), to receive an Investor Presentation

gold explorationmarvel discoveryrare earth investingtsxv:marvGold Investing
MARV:CA
Marvel Discovery

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel");and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon");and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on Marvel's equity holding Power One Resources Corp., on its listing application. Power One was wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel Discovery and received its final approvals on the plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) dated April 23, 2021

As part of the transaction, Marvel Shareholders received 16 million common shares, with Marvel receiving 5 million common shares for transferring ownership of the Serpent River Pecors project (Elliot Lake Ont.), and the Wicheeda project (Prince George, B.C.), to Power One.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The drill program will consist of 10 holes totaling 1,000m, the Company will report back on an estimated start date once all necessary permits are received

A list of drill holes is tabled below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
us money with up and down arrows blocks on top

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Breaks US$1,800, Market Eyes Fed's Next Move

- YouTubeyoutu.be

This week started off slow for gold, but the yellow metal picked up pace mid-week, rising to just above US$1,800 per ounce by Thursday (December 1). It closed out the five day period around that level.

Diverse factors continue to impact the gold price, but chief among them right now are recent comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. During a closely watched Brookings Institution speech on Wednesday (November 30), he said that smaller interest rate hikes are coming and could start as early as this month.

"(I)t makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down. The time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting" — Jerome Powell, US Federal Reserve
Keep reading...Show less
i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp is a well-financed gold producer and developer holding an impressive portfolio of advanced-stage gold projects in the State of Nevada. The company's primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

gold bars

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX (Updated November 2022)

Click here to read the previous best gold stocks article.

The gold price is finally gaining some ground after falling below US$1,650 per ounce in September for the first time since 2020. The yellow metal neared US$1,800 in mid-November and is now sitting above US$1,750.

Even so, gold is still under pressure, and some experts think now is the time to buy. The Investing News Network spoke with Mark Yaxley, managing director of bullion dealer SWP, twice in November, and he shared his advice on buying bullion both times.

"My advice … to my clients, who are mostly Canadians and Americans, is maybe you should be mirroring eastern investors and taking advantage of these dips at this price level," he said in his first interview, explaining that westerners often wait for positive price performance to buy gold. In the second discussion, he shared his three guidelines when buying bullion.

Keep reading...Show less
Quadro Resources

Quadro Announces Private Placement

Quadro Resources Ltd. (“Quadro” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QRO, OTC Pink: QDROD, FRA: G4O2) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the “Units”), each Unit priced at $0.05 and consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant (the “Unit Warrants”), each Unit Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at $0.10 for 12 months from closing, and up to 8,333,333 flow-through units (the “FT Units”), each FT Unit priced at $0.06 and consisting of 1 flow-through share and one half common share purchase warrant (the “FT Unit Warrants”), each full FT Unit Warrant being exercisable at $0.12 for a common share of the Company for 12 months, to raise proceeds of up to a total of $1,000,000.

Keep reading...Show less
Quadro Resources

Quadro Shares Results From Its Optioned Staghorn Property

Quadro Resources Ltd. (“Quadro” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QRO, OTC Pink: QDROD, FRA: G4O2) is pleased to announce high grade gold results from recent work completed by TRU Precious Metals Corp. (“TRU”) on TRU’s recently optioned Staghorn property in Central Newfoundland. This work was completed within the Staghorn option along the Mark’s Pond Shear zone and within the Rich House Mineral occurrence further to the Northeast.

This zone was first identified in 2018 by Quadro technical staff during the execution of a short trenching program. Follow up work including diamond drilling was then able to confirm the presence of a broad, extensive shear zone with multiple parallel high strain gold bearing structures which remains open to the North and along strike to the Northeast and the Southwest.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×