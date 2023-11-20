Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold Investing

Mark Skousen: This is the Only Way Gold Breaks US$2,000 and Stays There

"The only way I think gold will break through and stay above US$2,000 is if the dollar becomes weak," said Mark Skousen of Forecasts & Strategies.

Mark Skousen: This is the Only Way Gold Breaks US$2,000 and Stays There

Mark Skousen of Forecasts & Strategies recommends investors diversify their portfolios, including gold and silver in the mix. However, he said the yellow metal needs a weak US dollar to break US$2,000 per ounce and stay there.

"The only way I think gold will break through and stay above US$2,000 is if the dollar becomes weak," he said. "And the dollar's not going to become weak until interest rates start coming back down — that will cause the dollar to drop."

When asked what could prompt the US Federal Reserve to reverse course and take interest rates back down to lower levels, Skousen pointed to the potential for a debt crisis in emerging markets.

"The dollar is so strong, and most of this emerging market debt for example is all in US dollars, and they're paying these very high interest rates. They're not going to be able to pay that off. So I think there's going to be an emerging market debt crisis. When that happens, the Fed is going to cut interest rates, probably pretty sharply, because of the fear of contagion," he said.

"The US is in no position to have a major recession, because if we do that means the deficit is going to balloon even more — the national debt's going to get out of hand. So the Fed doesn't want that, but they may get it nevertheless."

Looking beyond the US, Skousen mentioned global instability as a major concern. "We now have two major wars going on. We could have a third with China and Taiwan. The spreading of world war could be a serious destabilizing factor in the economy. Again very positive for gold and defense stocks and things like that ... but we need to be alert to that."

Watch the interview above for more of Skousen's thoughts on gold and the US economy. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The Conversation (0)

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

