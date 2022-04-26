Lundin Mining Corporation is pleased to announce that it has executed a fourth amended and restated credit agreement that increases its revolving credit facility to $1.75 billion reduces the cost of borrowing, and extends the term to April 2027 from August 2023 . Ms. Jinhee Magie Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, "With this low-cost facility and our current net cash position, Lundin ...

LUN:CA,LUNMF