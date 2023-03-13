Los Andes Copper Advancing Vizcachitas Project with Sustainable Mining Practices, CEO Says
“Copper mining is a key piece of electrification to keep up with what the world needs to deal with climate change, but also, as a mining project, we need to adopt practices that are consistent with this change,” said Los Andes Copper Chairman Eduardo Covarrubias.
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA) Chairman Eduardo Covarrubias said his company is advancing its Vizcachitas project in Chile with sustainable mining practices and a positive prefeasibility study (PFS).
“Because it's a greenfield project, we have the benefit of being able to design this from scratch, adopting what's now being called sustainable mining practices,” Covarrubias said. "We believe this is the way mining should be done going forward. We don't need to deal with legacy decisions from decades ago, and cleanups that have to be undertaken."
The company chairman also shared some of the results from Los Andes' recently released PFS, with measured and indicated resources of 14.8 billion pounds copper equivalent and inferred resources of 15.4 billion pounds copper equivalent. The PFS also shows a US$2.8 billion after-tax net present value and an internal rate of return of 24 percent.
Watch the full interview with Los Andes Copper Chairman Eduardo Covarrubias above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Los Andes Copper in order to help investors learn more about the company. Los Andes Copper is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Los Andes Copper and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
