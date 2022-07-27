Lomiko Metals COO Gordana Slepcev: Advancing the La Loutre Graphite Project in Quebec
Lomiko Metals COO Gordana Slepcev said, “In order to move on with the feasibility study and really be considered as a serious development company, we really need to upgrade those resources.”
Lomiko Metals (TSXV:LMR, OTC:LMRMF, FSE:DH8C) announced positive results on its initial metallurgical test programs at its La Loutre Graphite project in Quebec, and Lomiko Metals COO Gordana Slepcev is keen on advancing the project towards a pre-feasibility study.
“We have published the positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) in July 2021. And we’ve done quite a bit of work to advance that project toward PFS. So we started with the infill program and drilled at 100 meters in the end zone. We're really happy to move it to a level 2 project with the infill drilling.”
Lomiko acquired approximately 14,255 hectares of mineral claims on six projects in the Laurentian region of Quebec and within First Nations territory. These new claims lie within a 100 km radius of the company’s flagship La Loutre graphite project. About 28 claims are directly contiguous to La Loutre, increasing the company’s claim package to 4,528 hectares.
Lomiko is currently undertaking several metallurgical studies to define the chemical and physical properties of La Loutre graphite concentrate. The studies aim to determine the upgrading potential of the graphite flotation concentrate for value-added processing and confirm the plant flowsheet to aid in the plant design for the Pre-Feasibility Study the Company will be looking to complete in 2023.
With the infill drilling and the metallurgical testing, Lomiko expects to confirm those results and create some samples that they can send to the companies for both battery production and industrial use.
“After we actually do the infill drilling and the resource estimate, we're going to upgrade our resources of 70 million tonnes of graphite for about 3 million pounds of graphite. Two thirds or about 46 million of those resources are inferred, so in order to move on with the feasibility study and really be considered as a serious development company, we really need to upgrade those resources.”
Watch the full interview of Lomiko Metals COO Gordana Slepcev above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Lomiko Metals (TSXV:LMR, OTC:LMRMF, FSE:DH8C). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lomiko Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Lomiko Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lomiko Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
