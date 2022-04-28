Results Indicate Purity of >99.9% C of its Concentrate and Positive Response of Samples to Expanded Graphite for All Flake Sizes Tested Lomiko Metals Inc. is pleased to announce an update on the initial metallurgical programs conducted for the La Loutre graphite project. Lomiko has engaged three independent laboratories, Corem, ProGraphite and SGS Lakefield to support the value-added metallurgical testing of samples ...

LMR:CA