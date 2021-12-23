Lomiko Metals Inc. announces that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval and has closed its non-brokered private placement and will issue 18,440,870 flow-through units at a price of $0.115 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,120,700.05. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant with each whole Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share ...

LMR:CA