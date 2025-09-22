Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

The program included first-pass diamond drilling, trenching, geochemical sampling and Top-of-Bedrock (ToB) drilling within the Ruoppa East, Outamaa, Heinikko and Ruoppa Central zones, along with reconnaissance geochemical work at the nearby Nuuti area. The drill campaign was designed to test high-priority gold targets defined by earlier trenching and ToB drilling. Drilling focused on Ruoppa East where a series of high-grade gold targets intermittently extend over approximately 2.7 km.
Tero Kosonen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FinEx, commented:
"Our 2025 summer field program was successfully completed with efficiency and I am very pleased with the excellent work of our technical team. Their efforts will generate a significant amount of new data from multiple high-priority gold targets. These results will be instrumental as we refine our geological model and prepare for the next phase of exploration."
The summer campaign comprised of the following:
A first-pass diamond drill program of 14 holes was completed across multiple target areas within the Ruoppa project, testing structural features defined through surface geochemistry and geophysics.
Shallow drilling was carried out to refine near-surface gold-in-soil anomalies and support drill targeting.
Mechanical trenching was undertaken to expose bedrock for structural mapping and sampling.
Soil sampling completed to identify subtle geochemical anomalies in areas with shallow overburden.
Rock samples were collected from trenched zones and other surface exposures to support geological interpretation.
An approximately 140 km² high-resolution aeromagnetic survey was flown to assist with geological interpretation and targeting.
Figure 1. Location of exploration work across the Ruoppa Project.
Diamond Drilling – 2,483 metres completed
A first-pass diamond drill program comprising 2,483 metres across 14 holes was completed in August and September (Figures 2 and 3). Drilling targeted structural trends and geochemical anomalies defined by trenching, ToB drilling and geophysical interpretation. This program represents the first systematic drill test of the Ruoppa project's subsurface potential. The Company expects to report initial assay results in late October to early November 2025.
Figure 2. Location of drilling and trenching over topographic base, Ruoppa East Zone.
Figure 3. Diamond drill at Ruoppa Gold project.
Top-of-Bedrock Drilling – 553 samples collected
A cost-effective shallow drilling program was completed to expand and infill the known gold-in-soil anomalies at Ruoppa East and test additional targets to the north. This ToB sampling methodology is widely practiced in Finland and has been used to make several discoveries including Ruppert Resources' Ikkari deposit located approximately 53 km southeast from the Ruoppa project.
-
-
Trenching – 12 trenches totaling 1,041 metres completed
Mechanical trenching was undertaken to extend the primary target zone at Ruoppa East toward the west and southwest (Figure 4). The program was designed to provide geological context including lithological contacts, veining and structural orientations.
Figure 4. Trenching being excavated at the Ruoppa East target area.
Soil Sampling
Soil sampling was conducted across multiple target areas to detect subtle geochemical responses in glacial till-covered terrain. The program was mainly focused on identifying new gold and pathfinder anomalies in underexplored areas northeast of the main Ruoppa trend.
Rock Sampling
Rock sampling was carried out across the Ruoppa East and Outamaa areas (Figure 5). A total of 382 samples were collected, including channel and chip sampling along trench walls.
-
-
Figure 5. Rock sampling at Ruoppa East.
High-Resolution Drone Magnetic Survey
A 3,080 line-kilometre drone magnetic survey was completed at 50-metre line spacing, covering approximately 140 km² across the full extent of the Ruoppa project. The survey provides high- resolution data for structural interpretation, particularly shear zones, faults and lithological boundaries—key controls on gold mineralization in greenstone belt settings.
About FinEx Metals Ltd.
FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) is a gold-focused mineral exploration company with a portfolio of 100% owned, royalty free projects near existing mining operations in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. The Company's flagship Ruoppa project adjoins Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine land position, the largest gold mine in Europe and in proximity to the land position that hosts Rupert Resources recent Ikkari discovery.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.finexmetals.net.
FinEx Metals is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, a discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of mineral projects and companies. Further information about NewQuest can be found on the company website at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Petri Peltonen, MAusIMM(CP), EurGeol, a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Peltonen is not independent by reason of being a Contractor and Shareholder of the Company.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Tero Kosonen
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 681-9100
tero@finexmetals.net
For further information, please contact:
Brennan Zerb
Investor Relations Manager
+1 (778) 867-5016
bzerb@nqcapitalgroup.com
