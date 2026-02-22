LKY Commences Diamond Drilling at Desert Antimony Mine

LKY Commences Diamond Drilling at Desert Antimony Mine

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Commences Diamond Drilling at Desert Antimony Mine

Download the PDF here.

LKY:AU
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave

Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at MojaveDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program

High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling ProgramDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5BDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project

High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Hand holding levitating minerals with digital periodic table elements and data.

Cellulose Breakthrough Could Simplify Rare Earths Separation

A team of researchers at Penn State have developed a plant-based nanomaterial capable of selectively extracting dysprosium from rare earth mixtures, according to a recent report.The findings published in the study detail how the team engineered a modified form of cellulose capable of isolating... Keep Reading...
Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Keep Reading...
Steadright Critical Minerals (CSE:SCM)

Steadright Critical Minerals

Keep Reading...
New Frontier Minerals (ASX:NFM)

Binding Option to Acquire 90% of Advanced Pomme REE Project in Quebec, Partnering with Metallium

New Frontier Minerals Ltd (LSE and ASX: NFM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding option and earn-in agreement providing NFM with the right to acquire a majority (90%) interest in the Pomme REE Project from Australian-listed company Metallium (ASX: MTM), which is located... Keep Reading...
Wooden tiles spell "uncertain times" on colorful geometric background.

Geopolitics, Power and Resources Collide as Global Order Frays

Rising geopolitical tensions, intensifying competition for critical minerals and the accelerating breakdown of the postwar global order were some of the key themes at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in late January, as investors grappled with what a volatile world means for... Keep Reading...
Map of China with rare earth element blocks on top, highlighting China's resources.

Why Rare Earth Processing Remains China’s Strongest Leverage Point

As governments scramble to secure supplies of rare earth elements, a new engineering study from Malaysia has cast fresh light on why China continues to dominate one of the most critical parts of the supply chain—processing.The research zeroes in on what many industry insiders already regard as... Keep Reading...

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

