February 22, 2026
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Commences Diamond Drilling at Desert Antimony Mine
29 September 2025
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play
08 February
Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave
02 February
High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program
29 January
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
05 January
High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project
07 December 2025
U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement
20 February
Cellulose Breakthrough Could Simplify Rare Earths Separation
A team of researchers at Penn State have developed a plant-based nanomaterial capable of selectively extracting dysprosium from rare earth mixtures, according to a recent report.The findings published in the study detail how the team engineered a modified form of cellulose capable of isolating... Keep Reading...
12 February
Binding Option to Acquire 90% of Advanced Pomme REE Project in Quebec, Partnering with Metallium
New Frontier Minerals Ltd (LSE and ASX: NFM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding option and earn-in agreement providing NFM with the right to acquire a majority (90%) interest in the Pomme REE Project from Australian-listed company Metallium (ASX: MTM), which is located... Keep Reading...
10 February
Geopolitics, Power and Resources Collide as Global Order Frays
Rising geopolitical tensions, intensifying competition for critical minerals and the accelerating breakdown of the postwar global order were some of the key themes at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in late January, as investors grappled with what a volatile world means for... Keep Reading...
10 February
Why Rare Earth Processing Remains China’s Strongest Leverage Point
As governments scramble to secure supplies of rare earth elements, a new engineering study from Malaysia has cast fresh light on why China continues to dominate one of the most critical parts of the supply chain—processing.The research zeroes in on what many industry insiders already regard as... Keep Reading...
