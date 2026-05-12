Sirios Adds $3.5 Million to Its Cash Reserves Following the Exercise of Warrants and Stock Options

Sirios Adds $3.5 Million to Its Cash Reserves Following the Exercise of Warrants and Stock Options

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or "the Company") announces an additional capital injection, which provides it with greater financial flexibility to carry out its exploration and investment programs.

Since the update on January 15, 2026, the exercise of 28,439,748 warrants and 2,100,000 options has added $3,472,730 to Sirios's cash balance and resulted in the issuance of 30,539,748 shares. There are now 671,119,508 common shares outstanding. The warrants and options exercised were due to expire in April 2026, December 2026, and July 2027. Of this amount, $0.5 million comes from warrants exercised by NQ Investissement Minier and $1 million from the early exercise of warrants due to expire in 2027 by CDPQ Sodémex Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

"These transactions reflect the ongoing support of our long-standing shareholders and demonstrate their confidence in our growth plan. The participation of Quebec institutional funds is yet another demonstration of their support for Sirios," said Jean-Félix Lepage, CEO of Sirios.

Sirios will participate in financial conferences in the second quarter

As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing its market visibility and shareholder engagement, Sirios will participate in the following conferences:

  • Deutsche Goldmesse, May 15-16, Frankfurt, Germany
  • Current Trends in Mining Finance, presented by SME NYC, May 19-20, New York
  • OTC Hybrid Conference, May 21, New York and virtual
  • THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Quebec City, June 2-4

In addition, Jean-Félix Lepage will hold a series of one-on-one meetings with investors in Zurich, Munich, Brussels, Bruges, and New York. Full details regarding these events are available on the Sirios website. To request an invitation, please send an email to info@sirios.com.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its Cheechoo gold deposit, as well as exploring and advancing its other high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada. On December 11, 2025, Sirios announced the details of the acquisition of OVI Mining, a milestone in the company's history.

Contact

Jean-Félix Lepage, CEO
Phone : 438-454-5636
jflepage@sirios.com
www.sirios.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental, or other approvals; uncertainties regarding the availability and cost of necessary future financing; changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks associated with the mineral exploration and development industry; and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used to prepare the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which is valid only as of the date of this press release, and there is no guarantee that these events will occur or occur within the timeframes indicated. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297108

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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