January 29, 2026
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
29 September 2025
Locksley Resources
High-grade antimony and rare earths prospects for a strategic, US critical minerals play Keep Reading...
05 January
High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave Project
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced High Grade Mineralised Corridor at the Mojave ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 December 2025
U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 December 2025
Trading Halt
27 November 2025
Drill Program Operations Commence at El Campo
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Drill Program Operations Commence at El CampoDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 October 2025
Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO
Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEODownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
