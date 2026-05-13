In a new episode of the Investing News Network podcast, Katie Durham, CEO and co-founder of Supra Elemental Recovery, highlights the company’s efforts to recover high-purity critical minerals from industrial waste streams and recycled materials.

Durham explained that while critical minerals are often discussed in the context of mining shortages, the larger challenge lies in refining capacity, particularly in the midstream sector, which remains heavily concentrated in China.

Supra Elemental has developed a modular cartridge-based system designed to selectively extract elements such as gallium, scandium and cobalt using reusable materials and non-toxic solvents.

The technology can process both recycled feedstocks and primary ore, positioning the company to work across multiple supply streams, according to Durham.

“If a recycled stream has 10 different elements in it, some technologies right now can only recover one or two. Our technology and our system would be able to recover all 10, and that would enable it to be profitable compared to if you're only getting a couple elements out of it,” said Durham.

The company aims to commercialize its technology quickly, leveraging support from strategic investors like major miner Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), and plans to expand to other critical minerals and international markets.

To hear more from Durham about US import dependence, the commercialization challenges facing recycling technologies and the growing role of circular supply chains in advanced manufacturing, listen to the full interview above.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.