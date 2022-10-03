Life Science NewsInvesting News

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 10 th , 2022 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:50 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

Press Contact:

Linda Fedow
(732) 524-6071

Investor Contact:

Raychel Kruper
(732) 524-6164

