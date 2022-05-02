Life Science NewsInvesting News

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 38 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1 st at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) .

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

JNJ
Quarterly Activities Report 31 March 2022

Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. The focus areas for the quarter were ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) workstreams on the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project in Argentina, pilot plant and further drilling activities at HMW, as well as the first exploration sampling and mapping work at the Greenbushes South Lithium Project in Western Australia.