HIGHLIGHTS
- HMW Project DFS on budget and on schedule for completion by end-CY2022.
- Two pumping boreholes completed at HMW with short term pumping tests successfully performed on both wells; third borehole due to commence.
- Diamond drillhole, PP-02-22, completed to a depth of 450m at Pata Pila licence; results confirm HMW Mineral Resource extends to the east at depth.
- Further exploration drilling of new HMW target zones to commence this quarter.
- HMW pilot plant S1 pond completed and full of brine; evaporation testing commenced.
- Completion of 7,622 km of airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysics survey at Greenbushes South.
- Pathfinder element concentrations from Greenbushes South soil samples and rock chips indicate prospective targets near the trace of the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone.
- Graeme Fox appointed as Chief Financial Officer.
- Galan continues to adhere to Covid-19 protocols in Argentina, Chile and Australia with personnel and community health and safety its number one priority.
- Exercised options deliver $2.2m cash injection.
- Cash and investments on hand at end of the quarter was $59.2m.
Galan’s core strategy is based on rapid asset advancement to both realise, and further grow, underlying value. The Company’s exceptionally high-grade HMW resource stands at 2.3 Mt LCE @ 946 mg/l Li whilst total Indicated Resources in Argentina stand at 2.95 Mt LCE @ 858 mg/l Li. (1) These high-grade resources are complemented by two completed Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) studies (1) at HMW and Candelas. Both projects are 100%-owned and completely unburdened by any existing offtake, joint venture or royalty agreements