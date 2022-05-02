Johnson & Johnson will participate in the Bernstein 38 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1 st at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. . This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at . A webcast replay will be ...

JNJ