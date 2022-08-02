Life Science NewsInvesting News

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference at the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, MA on Wednesday, September 7 th . Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

Press:
Rachel Hooper
rhooper@its.jnj.com

Investors:
Sarah Wood
(732) 524-2617

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJMedical Device Investing
JNJ

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

XBiotech Sells Human Antibody to Janssen for US$750 Million

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced the closing of the sale of its True Human antibody Bermekimab to Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:BOSS

YIELD GROWTH Announces 130 Retail Locations Confirmed to Sell Urban Juve Products

The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS, OTCQB:BOSQF, Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that 130 retail locations across Canada and the US have agreed to sell Urban Juve products with 90 retail locations now live with product. The locations are diverse geographically, and will bring luxury, hemp-powered skincare products to new markets across North America.

Keep reading...Show less

Aduro Biotech Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer under Janssen Strategic Partnership

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announced the recent initiation of a Phase 1b study of ADU-214 (JNJ-64041757) in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced lung cancer. ADU-214 is an immunotherapy based on Aduro’s live, attenuated double-deleted Listeria (LADD) technology platform in development for the treatment of advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), Aduro’s license partner for ADU-214, is conducting the global trial.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Minerva Neurosciences to Report First Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Business Updates on May 3, 2016


April 26, 2016 08:30 ET
 | Source:Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



WALTHAM, Mass., April 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will release financial results and business updates for the first quarter of 2016 on Tuesday, May 3, 2016.  The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and updates.
The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-5845 for domestic callers or (765) 507-2618 for international callers and referring to conference ID number 74086869.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at ir.minervaneurosciences.com.  The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event for 30 days.
About Minerva Neurosciences:
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of products to treat CNS diseases.  Minerva’s proprietary compounds include: MIN-101, in Phase IIb development for schizophrenia; MIN-202 (JNJ-42847922), which recently completed Phase IIa and Phase Ib clinical trials for insomnia and major depressive disorder (MDD), respectively; MIN-117, in Phase IIa development for MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson’s disease.  Minerva’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “NERV.”  For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

 

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.



Waltham, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES 


Contact:
William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376




Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. Logo

LOGO URL | Copy the link below

Formats available:

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Announces Executive Additions to Lead Acquisition Growth

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced the additions of Michael Freeman as Chief Business Development Officer and Jeremy Trahan as Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Strategic Transactions. Prior to joining the team at Viemed, Freeman and Trahan were executives at LHC Group, Inc ("LHC")(NASDAQ:LHCG), where together they directed and were integrally involved in over 100 transactions valued at approximately $1.9 billion, collectively.

"We are thrilled to expand our team of extremely talented executives by welcoming Michael and Jeremy," said Casey Hoyt, Viemed Chief Executive Officer. "Together, they have a proven track record of success and their leadership and experience will support a strong acquisition infrastructure within our organization. I am confident that they will play a critical role in the next major chapter of our organizational growth."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALR Technologies Announces First Shipment of GluCurve Pet CGMs Expected in October and Update on the Manufacturing Agreement

ALR Technologies Announces First Shipment of GluCurve Pet CGMs Expected in October and Update on the Manufacturing Agreement

ALR Technologies SG Pte. Ltd ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, announces the Company has received manufacturing approval from Infinovo Medical Co., Ltd. ("Infinovo") to place the first purchase order ("PO") for the GluCurve Pet CGM with an expected delivery date of October 2022. Furthermore, the manufacturing and supply agreement with Infinovo was subject to certain closing conditions, including entering into a binding sales and distribution agreement for the GluCurve Pet CGM by July 31, 2022. Both parties agreed to let that agreement terminate and are now working on completing a new agreement under the same terms, extending the closing condition for ALRT to enter into a binding sales and distribution agreement for GluCurve to August 31, 2022.

"We have agreed in principle on the key terms for a global sales and distribution agreement with a leading animal health company," commented Joe Stern, Head of Animal Health at ALRT. "The last step in their due diligence process is to evaluate the GluCurve Pet CGM internally by using it on their own sample of customers and their respective pets. This step is taking longer than we initially projected due to scheduling delays. After discussing the delays with Infinovo we agreed it would be in both parties' best interest to complete a new contract extending the date of the closing condition for a sales and distribution agreement date to August 31, 2022. Based on our non-inferiority study results earlier this year, we do not expect this delay to alter our commercialization schedule and will provide further updates on timing and details of the initial launch upon the execution of the global sales and distribution agreement."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Provides Update Following Oral Order in XIFAXAN® Patent Litigation

-- Company to Appeal Expected Court Decision on Certain XIFAXAN® Patents –

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC), and its gastroenterology business Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced the U.S. District Court of Delaware issued an Oral Order in the matter of Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. et al v. Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding the infringement and validity of certain U.S. Patents protecting the composition and use of XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 550 mg tablets for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) and reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IIROC Trade Resumption - BHC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Companies Inc. Will Release Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Aug. 9

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") will release its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 . Bausch Health will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×