VIDEO — John Feneck: Gold Price and Equities Not in Sync, How to Play "Huge Disconnect"
"We're buying gold equities ... that are completely bombed out and completely misunderstood, with no analyst coverage," said John Feneck of Feneck Consulting.
John Feneck: Gold Price and Equities Not in Sync, How to Play "Huge Disconnect"youtu.be
The gold price has pulled back since the highs seen earlier this year, but it remains elevated as factors like the Russia/Ukraine war and inflation continue to provide support.
The same can't be said for gold equities, many of which haven't been boosted by the yellow metal's rise.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, said while this may be frustrating for investors, in his mind it presents an opportunity to buy in early.
Feneck Consulting has about 45 names in its portfolio at the moment with a focus on mid-, small- and micro-cap stocks; Feneck emphasized that he values active trading over a buy-and-hold approach.
Two companies held are Thunder Mountain Gold (TSXV:THM,OTCQB:THMG) and Idaho Champion Gold Mines (CSE:ITKO,OTCQB:GLDRF). The former, which is a recent buy for Feneck, has gold projects in Idaho and Nevada, while the latter has gold assets in Idaho, as well as cobalt claims in the state.
"There's been a huge disconnect with the gold equities and the price of gold, and that's why we're buying gold equities like the ones I named that are completely bombed out and completely misunderstood, with no analyst coverage," he said, pointing to the importance of getting ahead of the crowd.
Feneck noted that this approach is not what generalist investors and large firms like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard are doing. "They're waiting for a rally, that's how they work," he explained. "They don't buy something cheaply like we're trying to do — many of them will wait for some type of momentum and then latch onto that.
Beyond gold, Feneck is also interested in names in the silver and copper spaces, mentioning Aftermath Silver (TSXV:AAG,OTCQX:AAGFF), Golden Minerals (TSX:AUMN,NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN), Braveheart Resources (TSXV:BHT,OTCQB:RIINF) and Granite Creek Copper (TSXV:GCX,OTCQB:GCXXF).
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold juniors and more.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Should You Invest in Gold Stocks or Gold Bullion? | INN ›
- Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2022 | INN ›
- Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2022 | INN ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1966.99
|+14.49
|Silver
|25.40
|+0.32
|Copper
|4.70
|-0.01
|Palladium
|2342.00
|-96.00
|Platinum
|972.00
|-9.00
|Oil
|101.10
|+0.50
|Heating Oil
|3.35
|+0.02
|Natural Gas
|6.70
|+0.02
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.