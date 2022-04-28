Highlights Jervois Global Limited completes Bankable Feasibility Study for Stage 1 of São Miguel Paulista Nickel and Cobalt refinery restart to process mixed nickel hydroxide and cobalt hydroxide through to metal. Initial Stage 1 forecast production of 10,000mtpa 1 and 2,000mtpa of refined nickel and cobalt metal cathode respectively. Stage 2 BFS regarding a return to full 25,000mtpa refined nickel production ...

JRV:CA,JRVMF