Copper Investing News

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX, OTCQB: IMIMF, FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement ("Private Placement") of 220,000 common shares in its capital (the "Shares") offered at $0.50 per share in order to raise gross proceeds of $110,000. Proceeds from the sale of the Shares will be used for general corporate purposes and to maintain a strong treasury balance for the balance of 2022.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws of four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement. It is anticipated that the Private Placement will be closed by the end of this month. Closing will be subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ON BEHALF OF INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Jason Nickel, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1-604-754-7986

Email: CEO@interracopper.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Email: invest@interracopper.com

Telephone: +1-604-245-0054

Website: https://interracopper.com


INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously- operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper- gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the `Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the closing of the Private Placement and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals in connection therewith, and the use of proceeds from the Private Placement. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward- looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward- looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Source

Click here to connect with Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX, OTCQB: IMIMF, FRA: 3MX) to receive an Investor Presentation

copper explorationcse stockscse:imcxfra:3mxinterra copperotcqb:imimfCopper Investing
IMCX:CC
"gold analysis" -"apple" -"farm" -"game" -"gaming" -"medal" -"olympics" -"sport" -"world of warcraft" -"wow"

Interra Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2022 AGM and Welcomes New Directors

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire July 6, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 30, 2022 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 (the " Circular "), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 1,931,743 Common shares representing approximately 23.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. Announces Project Update on its Thane Copper/Gold Property

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Project Update on its Thane Copper/Gold Property

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

Located in Quesnel Terrane, the Thane Property covers 206 square km.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Market Maker Engagement

Interra Copper Announces Market Maker Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

June 17, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") Interra is pleased to announce that effective immediately,

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Chuck Creek Property Acquisition, bordering Major VMS Project, Located in Central British Columbia

Interra Copper Announces Chuck Creek Property Acquisition, bordering Major VMS Project, Located in Central British Columbia

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

June 9 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (CNSX:IMCX.CN) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a "definitive option agreement" with Christopher O. Naas and T. Greg Hawkins, both Directors of the Company, (the "Property Holders") to acquire a 100% of the Chuck Creek Property (the "Property"). The Property Holders hold a 100% interest in the Property, located in central British Columbia, approximately 30 kilometers east of Clearwater. On closing, Interra shall have paid to the Property Holders, CDN$ 30,000 plus 35,000 Interra shares and granted a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR), with a 0.5% buy back option.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper -- Geological and Geochemistry Analysis with Drill results at Pinnacle Zone

Interra Copper -- Geological and Geochemistry Analysis with Drill results at Pinnacle Zone

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Tinto Plc

Rio Tinto Plc

Rio Tinto searches for and extracts a variety of minerals worldwide, with the heaviest concentrations in North America and Australia. Iron ore is the dominant commodity, with significantly lesser contributions from aluminium, copper, diamonds, gold, and industrial minerals. The 1995 merger of RTZ and CRA, via a dual-listed structure, created the present-day company. The two operate as a single business entity. Shareholders in each company have equivalent economic and voting rights.

RIO TINTO FPO [RIO]

RIO TINTO FPO [RIO]

Rio Tinto searches for and extracts a variety of minerals worldwide, with the heaviest concentrations in North America and Australia. Iron ore is the dominant commodity, with significantly lesser contributions from aluminium, copper, diamonds, gold, and industrial minerals. The 1995 merger of RTZ and CRA, via a dual-listed structure, created the present-day company. The two operate as a single business entity. Shareholders in each company have equivalent economic and voting rights.

American West Metals

Thick Intersections of Strong Copper Mineralisation at The Storm Copper Project in Canada

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce outstanding visual results for the first two diamond drill holes completed by the Company at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its exploration focus is on gold, uranium and battery minerals throughout the Province. It also holds an interest in Kulyk Lake South; Bootleg Lake Gold Property, Robinson Creek; Wapawekka Lake Greenstone Belt, Munro Warden Copper Nickel Cobalt Property, Cameron Cobalt Property, Duddridge Lake Property, Flin Flon North Project, and English Bay Property in Canada.

Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells

Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells: Feasibility Study Establishes Robustness of the Casino Project

Western Copper and Gold CEO Paul West-Sells: Feasibility Establishes Robustness of Casino Projectyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less

Teck and Royal Ontario Museum Partner to Highlight Copper's Antimicrobial Benefits and Enhance Public Safety

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") and Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), Canada's world museum, today announced a partnership to outfit ROM with innovative antimicrobial copper surfaces and build awareness around the health benefits of copper. ROM is the first museum in Canada to incorporate antimicrobial copper, which continuously kills bacteria and reduces the spread of infection, to help create a safer environment for visitors and staff.

Through its Copper & Health program, Teck has donated $500,000 to ROM which is being used, in part, to outfit high-traffic areas with antimicrobial copper surfaces known as CuVerro Shield™ by Aereus Technologies. This installation will cover door handles, washroom stall latches and other high-touch surfaces to provide an added layer of protection to ensure the health and safety of all those who visit this landmark institution.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×