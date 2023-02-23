iMetal Resources Gets Ready for Next Phase of Drilling at Gowganda West Gold Project
“What we're looking to really confirm here … is whether Gowganda West is a continuation of the known, multimillion-ounce Juby deposit, or if we have new discoveries, new gold trends that are actually on our property," said iMetal Resources President and CEO Saf Dhillon.
The next phase of iMetal Resources’ (TSXV:IMR) drilling campaign will build on the success of its most recent 2,611 meter drill program, which confirmed additional multi-gold trends at Gowganda West, President and CEO Saf Dhillon said.
“What we're looking to really confirm here … is whether Gowganda West is a continuation of the known, multimillion-ounce Juby deposit, or if we have new discoveries, new gold trends that are actually on our property,” Dhillon said.
In January, the company received the permits for the next phase of its exploration program at Gowganda West, located 100 kilometers south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Mining's (TSX:ARIS) Juby project in the Shining Tree Camp in the southern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt
Gowganda West is iMetal’s flagship project, and in addition to the Juby project, it is also contiguous with the Knight project, a strategic partnership between Orefinders Resources (TSXV:ORX,OTCQB:ORFDF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM). iMetal’s recently completed seven hole, 2,611 meter drilling program intersected multiple gold zones, including a new gold trend to the east of previously discovered trends.
The company’s chief executive expressed optimism about the prospects of iMetal Resources and confidence in the company’s management team.
“My background is more on the finance and the market side of things. But I do … want to surround myself with more and more smarter people than myself. So I think as the company grows, we'll still be looking at more talent there,” Dhillon said.
Above, watch the full interview with iMetal Resources President and CEO Saf Dhillon.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by iMetal Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. IMetal Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with iMetal Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
