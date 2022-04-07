Life Science NewsInvesting News

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Premier Health of America Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: PHA All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 4:00 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory ...

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/07/c0444.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Applied UV

Applied UV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

The Company is also providing key operational metrics on results of operations for the three and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (844) 200-6205 within the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. The access code is 310385. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can be found in that section of our website under "Earnings Results." A replay of the call will be available under "News and Events" through Friday, May 13, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reem Capital Corp. Announces Proposed Business Combination with Israeli Based Kalron Holdings Ltd.

Reem Capital Corp. Announces Proposed Business Combination with Israeli Based Kalron Holdings Ltd.

Reem Capital Corp. (TSXV: REEM) ("REEM") is pleased to announce details concerning a proposed arm's length business combination (the "Transaction") with Kalron Holdings Ltd. ("Kalron"), a corporation formed under the laws of Israel.

Keep reading...Show less

ACC.22: Medtronic renal denervation system demonstrates significant blood pressure reduction through three years

  • Medtronic adds to its robust clinical program with long-term data demonstrating the continued blood pressure lowering effect of the Symplicity renal denervation procedure
  • Medtronic also completes enrollment in the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced long-term data from the first 80 patients in the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial, which were presented today at the American College of Cardiology's 71 st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22) late-breaking featured clinical research sessions. The data were also simultaneously published in The Lancet . 1

In the first 80 patients of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial, the data demonstrated that patients who were prescribed anti-hypertensive medications and treated with the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral™ Renal Denervation (RDN) System continued to show durable, clinically significant blood pressure reductions through three years. At three years:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Receives FDA Approval for Aveir VR Leadless Pacemaker System to Treat Patients with Slow Heart Rhythms

  • Abbott's Aveir single chamber (VR) pacing system is the world's only leadless pacemaker with a unique mapping capability to assess correct positioning prior to placement
  • Aveir VR has an increased projected battery life that can be up to two times longer than other commercially available leadless pacemakers when using the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard settings
  • Aveir VR is specifically designed to be retrieved when therapy needs evolve or the device needs to be replaced

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Aveir™ single-chamber (VR) leadless pacemaker for the treatment of patients in the U.S. with slow heart rhythms. This marks significant advancement for patient care and brings new, never-before-seen features to patients and their physicians.

The Aveir leadless pacemaker is implanted directly inside the heart's right ventricle via a minimally invasive procedure to treat slower-than-normal heart rates. Unlike traditional pacemakers, leadless pacemakers do not require an incision in the chest to implant the device or cardiac leads to deliver therapy.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HALF OF IBS PATIENTS SURVEYED REPORT IBS SYMPTOMS MORE CHALLENGING TO MANAGE IN THE PAST YEAR

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today released the results from the second edition of its Patient Perspectives Survey, an annual survey of U.S adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The current report, Patient Perspectives: Living with IBS Now, offers a current understanding of the behaviors and experiences of the IBS and CIC patient population in the past year ( February 2021 February 2022 ), including insights on diagnosis and symptom management. Most notably, almost half (49%) of respondents found their IBS or CIC symptoms have been more challenging to manage during the last 12 months. The report, which was developed based on a nationwide survey conducted in partnership with the Farleigh Dickinson University Poll (FDU Poll), also addresses gaps in symptom management and reporting, and barriers to effective treatment.  The survey also reveals trends in patient-provider communications.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9017851-salix-pharmaceuticals-survey-living-with-ibs-now/

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

