Miramar Resources

High-Grade Copper, Lead and Silver Results from New Gascoyne Project

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce high-grade results from sampling completed during an initial reconnaissance field trip to the Company’s new “Chain Pool” Project, in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

  • High-grade copper, lead and silver results from “Joy Helen” prospect
  • Assay results up to 5.48% Cu, 54.5% Pb and 73.48g/t Ag
  • Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer closing 5:00pm (WST) Thursday, 18 July

Samples collected from around the “Joy Helen” prospect returned high-grade results including:

  • 5.49% Cu, 42.0% Pb and 73.48g/t Ag (CP003)
  • 5.43% Cu, 36.7% Pb, 36g/t Ag and 0.27% Zn (CP002)

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company’s Gascoyne region projects had potential for various commodities and deposit types but have been under-explored previously.

“For example, there has not been any modern and/or systematic exploration or driling at the Joy Helen Prospect despite the presence of high-grade base metal mineralisation,” he said.

“We look forward to getting this tenement granted and uncovering the potential of the Project,” he added.

Figure 1. Sample CP003 (5.49% Cu, 42%Pb, 73.48g/t Ag) showing malachite (green), galena (shiny grey) and sphalerite (grey-brown).

Joy Helen

The “Joy Helen” Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag occurrence is located approximately 275km northeast of Carnarvon in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, and contains historic workings and costeans over a strike length of approximately 400 metres.

Mineralisation is hosted in fine-grained dolomite of the Irregully Formation, towards the base of the Proterozoic Edmund Basin, and is interpreted to be sub-horizontal.

The mineralisation-style is interpreted to be “Mississippi Valley Type” with similarities to the Abra Pb-Zn- Ag deposit, which is also hosted in the Irregully Formation.

There is no outcrop and the geology and structure of the Joy Helen occurrence is therefore not well understood.

There has been no modern and/or systematic exploration of this prospect.

Historic drilling completed in the 1960’s intersected lead and copper mineralisation, including 1.5m @ 13.7% Pb and 1.6% Cu, however the locations of the drill holes are not recorded (WAMEX report a567).

In the 1990’s, CRA Exploration collected a limited number of rock chip samples around the workings and completed a regional stream sediment sampling programme further to the northeast, in the area now covered by the Barlee Range Nature Reserve.

In the period 2006-2009, Quadrio Resources Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Dominion Mining Limited, conducted exploration for SEDEX gold and base metal mineralisation within their “Edmund Project” which covered the area now held as E08/3676 (WAMEX Reports a075044, a077849 and a081694).

Quadrio collected rock chip samples, including around the Joy Helen workings which returned significant copper, lead and silver results.

Miramar recently conducted a brief site visit to the Joy Helen prospect as part of a wider Gascoyne field trip and collected a limited number of samples from amongst the workings which contained varying amounts of malachite, azurite, galena, sphalerite, cerussite and possibly also barite.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksnickel stockscopper stocksgold stocksnickel explorationcopper explorationgold explorationasx:m2rcopper investingCopper Investing
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


Anax Metals Limited

Drilling to Commence at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to announce that a diamond drill rig has mobilised to Whim Creek to commence drilling at the Evelyn deposit, targeting high-grade copper mineralisation. Evelyn is located approximately 25km south of Whim Creek (Figure 1). Anax has an 80%joint venture interest in the Whim Creek Project, with Develop Global Limited (ASX: DVP) holding the remaining 20%.
Three copper bars.

ASX Copper Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Copper saw sinking prices toward the end of 2023, but things began to shift in early 2024 as treatment charges at Chinese refiners dropped to single digit lows causing some to cut production.

This led to increased momentum in the price of copper as refined product supply became increasingly tight for consumers of the base metal. In April, the price broke the US$10,000 per metric ton and set new all time highs on both the London Metals Exchange and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Copper has since retreated and has been trading in the US$9,500 to US$9,800 mark in June and July. Despite recent pullbacks, copper prices are still up significantly year-to-date and markets are expected to see supply deficits over the next several years as demand from energy transition sectors continue to grow.

Cupric sulphate.

Investment Opportunities in the Growing Copper Sulphate Market

Used in industrial and agricultural sectors, the copper sulphate market offers investors an exciting opportunity amid an expanding demand dynamic. Copper is an essential mineral commonly found in our environment, foods and water. The recommended dietary amount of copper for adults is 900 micrograms per day.

Copper sulphate is produced by heating copper and sulphuric acid. The four most popular formulations are basic copper sulphate, copper sulphate monohydrate, copper sulphate anhydrous and copper sulphate pentahydrate.

Copper sulphate pentahydrate — often referred to simply as “copper sulphate” — is the most common formulation, comprising 25.47 percent copper, 38.47 percent sulphate and 36.06 percent water. It dissolves in water and methanol, but not in ethanol.

M&A concept with businessman in suit.

Mining M&A Heats Up as Rio Tinto and BHP Seek New Opportunities

Major mining companies are intensifying their search for new deals and projects.

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) are both reportedly exploring potential acquisitions to expand their portfolios, people familiar with the companies said last week.

Sky News said on July 12 that the former is currently evaluating a list of potential takeover targets, including Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK). Rio Tinto has reportedly approached banks for financing options.

Copper bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Solis Rises 75 Percent on Copper Exploration Update

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 7.94 points last week to close at 593.70.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with lawmakers this past week, addressing the US Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday (July 9) and the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday (July 10).

In his testimony on Tuesday, Powell repeated the Fed’s stance that it would continue to wait for more data that inflation was sustainably moving to the 2 percent target rate. He also acknowledged that the labor market was weakening, but said the unemployment rate remained at historically low levels.

China's flag and Russia's flag on US$100 bills.

Nornickel and China Copper Consider Joint Venture for Copper Plant

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) and Chinalco (SHA:601600) subsidiary China Copper are considering a joint venture, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move would let Nornickel relocate its copper smelting operation to China amidst London Metal Exchange (LME) restrictions on Russian metals that began in April. The company currently stores a significant amount of its metal on the LME.

Nornickel had previously announced plans in April to close its Arctic copper facility and establish a new plant in China with an unnamed partner.

Miramar Resources
June 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report

Daydream-2 Program to Recommence in Two Weeks

CuFe Acquires West Arunta Tenure with Exciting Geophysical Targets

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

×