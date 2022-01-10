Company News Investing News
Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana "), today announced that it has entered into a custom manufacturing agreement with Feel Ventures Inc. (" Feel Ventures "), to launch their first products from their ufeelu branded line of products.

Under the terms of the agreement, Hempsana has agreed to manufacture their best-selling SKUs that target non-psychoactive experiences both from a cannabinoid and terpene level perspective. Hempsana will leverage its manufacturing services as well as its newly commercialized production capabilities focused on minor cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN to manufacture and distribute Feel Venture's first products from the ufeelu branded product line.

Feel Ventures is a Vancouver-based boutique brand house focused on creating innovative and approachable cannabinoid-based products. The ufeelu product line uses Canadian-grown hemp and carefully selected plant-based terpenes to craft naturally enhanced broad spectrum CBD blends in various consumable methods. The low THC line of products is designed for those who want to embrace whole plant extracts without the psychoactive effects.

"We are excited to be partnering with Feel Ventures to launch one of their best-selling SKUs from their ufeelu branded portfolio," said Randy Ko, CEO of Hempsana. "Working with a unique and innovative brand such as ufeelu complements our vision to bring exciting new rare cannabinoids to consumers. The ufeelu line will leverage Hempsana's minor cannabinoid extracts, to bring unique curated non-psychoactive CBD products to Canadian consumers in 2022."

"At ufeelu our goal is to set the bar on curated experience-based products," said Sameer Padamsey, Director at Feel Ventures. "Partnering with Hempsana, we get to leverage their research, development and extraction of rare cannabinoids with the work we have done with plant-based terpenes to set the industry standard for non-psychoactive craft cannabis products".

About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

The Company's business involves the manufacturing of major and minor cannabinoid derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including topical creams, vape pens and other infused consumables. Hempsana's Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides the Company with access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally. Hempsana currently offers a wide range of product formats, including topicals, tinctures, salves, vape pens which can all be fortified with major and minor cannabinoids that are all manufactured by Hempsana.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the business and operations of the Company. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the state of the regulatory environment. Please refer to the Company's public record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional Information
For additional information regarding Hempsana, please contact:
Randy Ko
Director and Chief Executive Officer
T: (647) 255-8849
E: randy@hempsana.ca

Despite unexpected challenges faced in 2020, the cannabis industry continues to grow, with the global cannabis edibles market alone expected to generate approximately USD $11,564 Million by 2025.

An integral component of the cannabis edibles market is cannabis extracts, which refer to a variety of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products processed from cannabis flowers into a concentrated form. These products allow consumers to ingest cannabis.

One company in the cannabis extracts industry is Hempsana (CSE:HMPS), which sets itself apart from other extraction companies as it focuses on providing well-engineered products and services that fuel its robust premier product development IP portfolio, as well as a focus on rare cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG and Delta-8 THC.

Hempsana operates with a goal to offer carefully crafted cannabinoid extracts for modern consumers looking for a safe and natural alternative, with products ranging from cannabinoid crude oil, distillate, to 99.9 percent pure cannabinoid isolates for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) use.

In under three years, Hempsana has received approval for CBD oil extraction in the European Union and an Industrial Hemp License from Health Canada, as well as a Standard Processing License from Health Canada.

Hempsana has established its reputation in the Canadian cannabinoid space by incorporating strict quality controls and extensive testing into its EU-GMP and GPP compliant facility. This allows access to wholesale and retail channels on a global scale and strategic partnerships in the EU, China, Asia, South America and Canada. Hempsana engages cannabinoid oil and isolate production and optimal cannabinoid formulation for cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical use.

As a cannabis derivative company, Hempsana has tailored its extraction methodology and technologies to provide advanced cannabinoid solutions beyond CBD and THC into rare cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and Delta-8 THC.

Hempsana’s broad portfolio also includes “As-A-Service” offerings, wholesale distribution and white labeling. The company’s team of experts continuously explores and develops solutions and formulations for businesses to resell premium products that are customized and packaged for medical sales or for the recreational market.

Under this offering, a number of partnerships have been established for the development and manufacturing of CBD products for distribution to the medical-patient and the retail consumer channels.

“This partnership provides Hempsana a pathway into the medical consumer segment of the cannabis industry; more importantly, medical patients will gain access to high-quality cannabis products from Hempsana. By further diversifying our distribution channels we continue to execute on accelerating revenue growth by monetizing our expertise in the medical cannabis sector,” stated Hempsana CEO Randy Ko.

The next steps for the company include obtaining EU GMP certification for its facilities and developing exciting, rare and innovative cannabinoid products for retail markets in 2021.

Hempsana is headed by a world-class team of experts in the cannabis world. Randy Ko and his team have combined years of experience in capital markets, cannabis markets and regulatory affairs, which prime the company for economic success and growth as a leader in the Canadian cannabinoid space.

Hempsana’s Company Highlights

  • Hempsana is a licensed cannabis extraction and purification company producing high-quality cannabinoid oils and cannabis-infused products.
  • The company has diverse revenue streams consisting primarily of retail, wholesale and manufacturing channels.
  • Hempsana offers high-quality cannabinoid products, including crude oil, distillates and isolates in increasingly high purities. Its services involve several avenues of revenue, including wholesale, Extraction-As-A-Service and white label service channels.
  • The company leverages the limited rare cannabinoid space in Canada in hopes of carving a spot as a pioneer in high-quality extraction and processing of cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and Delta-8 THC.
  • Hempsana looks forward to developing and delivering rare cannabinoid products to market, including innovative cannabinoid formulations for cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical use.
  • Hempsana holds a signed Letter of Intent with Canbud Distribution (CSE:CBDX, FSE:CD0) for the development and manufacturing of CBD products for distribution to Canbud’s medical-patient channel.

Hempsana’s Key Products and Services

Premium Cannabinoid Products

Hempsana offers three channels of premier quality cannabinoid products.

The company’s full spectrum crude oil consists of a primary extraction with post-processing. The oil provides a consistent crude resin, which yields 65 to 75 percent cannabinoid concentration and is available for whole distribution as bulk raw CBD oil.

Additionally, its high-quality full spectrum cannabinoid distillate oil yields between 80 to 95 percent cannabinoid concentration, along with natural terpenes. Non-psychoactive and psychoactive cannabinoid offerings like CBD, CBG, CBN and THC-based distillate oils are available for wholesale distribution or as a fully finished product compounded on-site.

The last tier of products involves Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) grade cannabinoids. The distillates go through a crystallization process to create an ultra-pure powder containing over 99 percent pure cannabinoid, which can then be used for pharmaceutical compounding as needed. Like its distillates, the company intends to offer isolates for wholesale distribution or fully finished product compounded on-site.

Hempsana Premier Services

The company works with a range of cannabis companies to provide wholesale distribution, As-A-Service offerings and white label services.

Its wholesale platform operates extraction and processing services at Hempsana’s EU-GMP and GPP compliant facility to ensure quality production in compliance with all federal regulations.

Its service platform provides offerings of extraction, post-processing and formulation, either individually or as a complete package and at high-quality standards.

Lastly, its white-label platform provides design, creation and production services for fully finished high-quality products for retail markets.

Hempsana’s Management Team

Randy Ko — Co-Founder, CEO & President

Randy Ko is a management consulting executive with over 20 years of experience delivering business transformation initiatives and providing advisory services for startups across a broad spectrum of industries such as cannabis, agriculture, pharmaceutical, financial services, oil and gas, mining, retail, manufacturing and higher education.

Sohil Mana — Co-Founder, CQO

Sohil Mana is the president of Eurofins Experchem, an EU GMP Health Canada approved facility for biopharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, food and a leader in cannabis testing. He has extensive experience and expertise in Quality Assurance and Regulatory, with key relationships in the cannabis, pharma and food industries.

David Chan — CFO

David Chan brings over 20 years experience in accounting and finance, and has been a  principal factor in helping a number of companies grow and to maximize stakeholder value.  David also brings significant experience in helping companies grow through M&A.  Previously, David was CFO at VersaPay Corp (TSXv: VPY), a fintech software business. David is a CPA, CA, CFA, holds a BBA from Wilfrid Laurier University and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

Adam Potts – Head of Sales, Business Development

Adam Potts is an experienced sales executive with a proven track record in business development and sales.  He has deep roots in the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries and has more than 20 years of professional sales experience.  Mr. Potts has worked with multiple global corporations, including companies such as Pfizer, Bayer, Xerox, Tilray, and Khiron Life Sciences. Adam has earned a reputation for being an expert in sales strategy, training and development, and people management.  While at these companies he forged long standing client relationships, created and implemented sales strategies, raised capital, and drove revenue growth.

