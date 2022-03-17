NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Hempsana Holdings Ltd. a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce that Hempsana has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Dreamdos Therapeutics Inc. to supply ...

HMPS:CC