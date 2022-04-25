NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Hempsana Holdings Ltd. today announced fourth quarter and annual financial results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021. Randy Ko, Hempsana’s CEO commented: “2021 was the inaugural year for Hempsana. After several ...

HMPS:CC