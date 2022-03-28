Company NewsInvesting News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Hempsana Holdings Ltd. a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, is delighted to announce that it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with GAMA Corp to co-manufacture and ...

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, is delighted to announce that it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with GAMA Corp (" GAMA ") to co-manufacture and distribute new products and well recognized brands from the United States to the Canadian and International Markets for both recreational and medicinal use.

Under the terms of the agreement, GAMA will leverage Hempsana's EU GMP compliant facility and its full suite of product manufacturing capabilities to support the product development of the following product categories:

  • THC Diamonds
  • Infused Pre-Rolls
  • Hash
  • Edibles
  • Topicals

"We are extremely excited to partner with GAMA Corp to deliver Contract Manufacture Operation (CMO) services as we continue to expand our manufacturing capabilities into underrepresented product categories in the cannabis space. We're especially excited about the launch of various recognized brands for the Canadian consumers and medical patients," said Randy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Hempsana.

Combined, Hempsana and GAMA have over 195 SKUs that are currently under review with Health Canada and will be available to be purchased by Provincial Wholesalers by the beginning of summer 2022 with additional white label service offerings for LPs and brands interested in highly innovative products not yet available in the marketplace.

About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

The Company's business involves the manufacturing of major and minor cannabinoid derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including topical creams, vape pens and other infused consumables. Hempsana's Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides the Company access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally. Hempsana currently offers a wide range of product formats, including topicals, tinctures, salves, vape pens which can all be fortified with major and minor cannabinoids that are all manufactured and distributed by Hempsana.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the business and operations of the Company. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the state of the regulatory environment. Please refer to the Company's public record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional Information
For additional information regarding Hempsana, please contact:

Randy Ko
Director and Chief Executive Officer
T: (647) 255-8849
E: randy@hempsana.ca

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

HempsanaHMPS:CCCSE:HMPSCannabis Investing
HMPS:CC
Hempsana

Hempsana

Overview

Despite unexpected challenges faced in 2020, the cannabis industry continues to grow, with the global cannabis edibles market alone expected to generate approximately USD $11,564 Million by 2025.

An integral component of the cannabis edibles market is cannabis extracts, which refer to a variety of cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products processed from cannabis flowers into a concentrated form. These products allow consumers to ingest cannabis.

One company in the cannabis extracts industry is Hempsana (CSE:HMPS), which sets itself apart from other extraction companies as it focuses on providing well-engineered products and services that fuel its robust premier product development IP portfolio, as well as a focus on rare cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG and Delta-8 THC.

Hempsana operates with a goal to offer carefully crafted cannabinoid extracts for modern consumers looking for a safe and natural alternative, with products ranging from cannabinoid crude oil, distillate, to 99.9 percent pure cannabinoid isolates for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) use.

In under three years, Hempsana has received approval for CBD oil extraction in the European Union and an Industrial Hemp License from Health Canada, as well as a Standard Processing License from Health Canada.

Hempsana has established its reputation in the Canadian cannabinoid space by incorporating strict quality controls and extensive testing into its EU-GMP and GPP compliant facility. This allows access to wholesale and retail channels on a global scale and strategic partnerships in the EU, China, Asia, South America and Canada. Hempsana engages cannabinoid oil and isolate production and optimal cannabinoid formulation for cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical use.

As a cannabis derivative company, Hempsana has tailored its extraction methodology and technologies to provide advanced cannabinoid solutions beyond CBD and THC into rare cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and Delta-8 THC.

Hempsana’s broad portfolio also includes “As-A-Service” offerings, wholesale distribution and white labeling. The company’s team of experts continuously explores and develops solutions and formulations for businesses to resell premium products that are customized and packaged for medical sales or for the recreational market.

Under this offering, a number of partnerships have been established for the development and manufacturing of CBD products for distribution to the medical-patient and the retail consumer channels.

“This partnership provides Hempsana a pathway into the medical consumer segment of the cannabis industry; more importantly, medical patients will gain access to high-quality cannabis products from Hempsana. By further diversifying our distribution channels we continue to execute on accelerating revenue growth by monetizing our expertise in the medical cannabis sector,” stated Hempsana CEO Randy Ko.

The next steps for the company include obtaining EU GMP certification for its facilities and developing exciting, rare and innovative cannabinoid products for retail markets in 2021.

Hempsana is headed by a world-class team of experts in the cannabis world. Randy Ko and his team have combined years of experience in capital markets, cannabis markets and regulatory affairs, which prime the company for economic success and growth as a leader in the Canadian cannabinoid space.

Hempsana’s Company Highlights

  • Hempsana is a licensed cannabis extraction and purification company producing high-quality cannabinoid oils and cannabis-infused products.
  • The company has diverse revenue streams consisting primarily of retail, wholesale and manufacturing channels.
  • Hempsana offers high-quality cannabinoid products, including crude oil, distillates and isolates in increasingly high purities. Its services involve several avenues of revenue, including wholesale, Extraction-As-A-Service and white label service channels.
  • The company leverages the limited rare cannabinoid space in Canada in hopes of carving a spot as a pioneer in high-quality extraction and processing of cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and Delta-8 THC.
  • Hempsana looks forward to developing and delivering rare cannabinoid products to market, including innovative cannabinoid formulations for cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical use.
  • Hempsana holds a signed Letter of Intent with Canbud Distribution (CSE:CBDX, FSE:CD0) for the development and manufacturing of CBD products for distribution to Canbud’s medical-patient channel.

Hempsana’s Key Products and Services

Premium Cannabinoid Products

Hempsana offers three channels of premier quality cannabinoid products.

The company’s full spectrum crude oil consists of a primary extraction with post-processing. The oil provides a consistent crude resin, which yields 65 to 75 percent cannabinoid concentration and is available for whole distribution as bulk raw CBD oil.

Additionally, its high-quality full spectrum cannabinoid distillate oil yields between 80 to 95 percent cannabinoid concentration, along with natural terpenes. Non-psychoactive and psychoactive cannabinoid offerings like CBD, CBG, CBN and THC-based distillate oils are available for wholesale distribution or as a fully finished product compounded on-site.

The last tier of products involves Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) grade cannabinoids. The distillates go through a crystallization process to create an ultra-pure powder containing over 99 percent pure cannabinoid, which can then be used for pharmaceutical compounding as needed. Like its distillates, the company intends to offer isolates for wholesale distribution or fully finished product compounded on-site.

Hempsana Premier Services

The company works with a range of cannabis companies to provide wholesale distribution, As-A-Service offerings and white label services.

Its wholesale platform operates extraction and processing services at Hempsana’s EU-GMP and GPP compliant facility to ensure quality production in compliance with all federal regulations.

Its service platform provides offerings of extraction, post-processing and formulation, either individually or as a complete package and at high-quality standards.

Lastly, its white-label platform provides design, creation and production services for fully finished high-quality products for retail markets.

Hempsana’s Management Team

Randy Ko — Co-Founder, CEO & President

Randy Ko is a management consulting executive with over 20 years of experience delivering business transformation initiatives and providing advisory services for startups across a broad spectrum of industries such as cannabis, agriculture, pharmaceutical, financial services, oil and gas, mining, retail, manufacturing and higher education.

Sohil Mana — Co-Founder, CQO

Sohil Mana is the president of Eurofins Experchem, an EU GMP Health Canada approved facility for biopharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, food and a leader in cannabis testing. He has extensive experience and expertise in Quality Assurance and Regulatory, with key relationships in the cannabis, pharma and food industries.

David Chan — CFO

David Chan brings over 20 years experience in accounting and finance, and has been a  principal factor in helping a number of companies grow and to maximize stakeholder value.  David also brings significant experience in helping companies grow through M&A.  Previously, David was CFO at VersaPay Corp (TSXv: VPY), a fintech software business. David is a CPA, CA, CFA, holds a BBA from Wilfrid Laurier University and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

Adam Potts – Head of Sales, Business Development

Adam Potts is an experienced sales executive with a proven track record in business development and sales.  He has deep roots in the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries and has more than 20 years of professional sales experience.  Mr. Potts has worked with multiple global corporations, including companies such as Pfizer, Bayer, Xerox, Tilray, and Khiron Life Sciences. Adam has earned a reputation for being an expert in sales strategy, training and development, and people management.  While at these companies he forged long standing client relationships, created and implemented sales strategies, raised capital, and drove revenue growth.

Keep reading...Show less
Hempsana Partners with 6Pak Solutions and NaturalSci Regulatory Consulting

Hempsana Partners with 6Pak Solutions and NaturalSci Regulatory Consulting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and manufacturing of Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce a trilateral partnership with NaturalSci Regulatory Consulting Corp. and 6Pak Solutions Inc. This partnership will provide full turnkey solutions to brands and licensed producers looking to launch cannabis products to the Canadian cannabis market and help them navigate through many of the go-to-market challenges that are faced in launching products including but not limited to:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempsana Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Barbados and Caribbean Market

Hempsana Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Barbados and Caribbean Market

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR
DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce that Hempsana has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Dreamdos Therapeutics Inc.(" Dreamdos ") to supply its premium medical cannabis products. Dreamdos is applying for its license to sell, distribute and import medical cannabis products in the Barbados market. Hempsana expects to ship its medical-grade cannabis products upon Dreamdos receiving its updated licensing.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempsana Announces Health Canada Medical Sales License

Hempsana Announces Health Canada Medical Sales License

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana "), a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it has received its medical sales license from Health Canada which provides the Company the ability to sell cannabis products directly to medical patients across Canada.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempsana Signs Custom Manufacturing Agreement with Feel Ventures to Launch ufeelu

Hempsana Signs Custom Manufacturing Agreement with Feel Ventures to Launch ufeelu

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana "), today announced that it has entered into a custom manufacturing agreement with Feel Ventures Inc. (" Feel Ventures "), to launch their first products from their ufeelu branded line of products.

Keep reading...Show less
Hempsana Announces Commercial Production of CBG

Hempsana Announces Commercial Production of CBG

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana "), a leading cannabis extraction company that focuses on the production of high-quality cannabis extracts, today announced its completion of it's largest commercial run of cannabigerol ("CBG").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CANNABIS AMNESTY PARTNERS WITH TOQi, AURORA CANNABIS TO CREATE ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY WITH FIRST TOQi FELLOWSHIP

Fellowship Aims to Bring Justice + Equality to Communities Harmed by Cannabis Criminalization; Applications Now Open for Two Summer Interns

TOQi Technologies Ltd ., award-winning creators of elegantly designed cannabis technology products, has partnered with Cannabis Amnesty a not-for-profit organization dedicated to righting the historical wrongs created by cannabis prohibition, to launch the TOQi Fellowship for Cannabis Amnesty . The inaugural Fellows, who will begin their internships during the summer of 2022, will also be supported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), a global leader in the medical and recreational cannabis industry, committed to high quality products and access for patients and consumers. This paid internship is designed to create economic opportunities for people from communities harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition while increasing Cannabis Amnesty's capacity to develop groundbreaking advocacy and programming.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant on top of US$100 dollar bill

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Cresco Labs to Buy Fellow MSO Columbia Care

A new blockbuster deal in the US cannabis space looks set to change the landscape of the industry.

Also this week, a Canadian producer continued the M&A trend in the space with its own purchase.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Columbia Care Inc.

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Care Inc. ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") (OTCQX: CCHWF) in connection with its proposed merger with Cresco Labs ("Cresco") (OTCQX: CRLBF). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.5579 shares of Cresco for each share of Columbia Care common stock owned, representing an implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.25 based upon Cresco's March 24, 2022 closing price of $5.82 . Upon completion of the transaction, Cresco shareholders will own approximately 65% and Columbia Care shareholders will own only 35% of the combined company.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own Columbia Care shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cchwf
Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7 th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether: (i) Columbia Care's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Columbia Care's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-investigates-columbia-care-inc-301511011.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Announces Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application

Adastra Announces Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to announce it completed the submission of its application for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License ("Dealer's License") on March 23, 2022 .

Adastra Holdings Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

A Dealer's License would permit Adastra to perform the following activities:

  • Procure controlled substances, including by import, synthesis, propagation, cultivation, and harvesting of psychedelic mushrooms for Psilocybin extraction;
  • Research and manufacture controlled substances such as Psilocybin and Psilocin;
  • Business-to-business sale of controlled substances, including by export

Known as a high-capacity processor of cannabis concentrates and extract products, and co-manufacturer for sought after Canadian brands, Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps to become a licensed tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5-MeO-DMT, and LSD. When the Dealer's License is formally approved, Adastra expects to conduct the majority of this work out of its 13,500 square foot, purpose-built extraction, and production facility located in Langley, BC .

The Dealer's License application was originally filed in September, 2021 with a Health Canada audit performed on March 9, 2022 . Adastra responded to Health Canada's request for more information and successfully submitted its Dealer's License application on March 23 . Unless Health Canada comes back with an additional request for information, the Company expects the Dealer's License to be received by early April 2022 .

"We see the expansion of our capabilities as a significant opportunity for Adastra's partners and shareholders," said Michael Forbes , Director and CEO, Adastra. "We are known in the cannabis industry as a reliable partner to many licensed producers and believe broadening the research, production and sale of more regulated products to emerging markets will strengthen our cash flow and profitability. We are excited for what the future holds at Adastra."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to the anticipated grant of the Dealer's License by Health Canada; the activities that the Company could conduct with a Dealer's License; the Company's expectations to conduct a majority of its work out of the extraction and production facility in Langley, BC upon approval of the Dealer's License; the effect that broadening the research, production and sale of more regulated products to emerging markets will have on the Company's cash flow and profitability; the changing regulations surrounding certain psychedelics and associated treatments; societal acceptance of psychedelic treatments; the ability of the Company to conduct testing, production, or sales of any compounds beyond cannabis; and the ability of the Company to work with partners such as medical doctors, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies if it is permitted to conduct extraction research and develop psychedelic compounds. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding multiple controlled substances; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c9996.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries Continues Community Investment Initiatives with Donation to Olive-Harvey College in Chicago

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, is expanding its partnership with Olive-Harvey College by donating $200,000 to support the school's cannabis education program. The program provides training, scholarships, equipment, staffing and industry access to help create a more diverse workforce within the cannabis industry. Olive-Harvey is a community college on the southeast side of Chicago and is part of the City Colleges of Chicago.

The donation was made on behalf of Green Thumb's Growing for Good social impact program and fulfills the Company's Social Equity Inclusion plan requirement for Illinois' early approval adult-use cultivation license holders. Green Thumb chose to partner with Olive-Harvey College, which has the only credit-approved cannabis training program in Chicago, to further the impact the school is making to prepare Black and Brown students for a career in cannabis while strengthening diversity in the industry​​.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Operating Cash Flow

Company reports 73% year-over-year revenue growth and 219% adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company "), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today released its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All financial information presented in this release is reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted, and all comparisons to prior quarters and the prior year are made on an as-converted basis under U.S. GAAP.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×