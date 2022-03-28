NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.
Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids and Cannabis 2.0 products, is delighted to announce that it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with GAMA Corp (" GAMA ") to co-manufacture and distribute new products and well recognized brands from the United States to the Canadian and International Markets for both recreational and medicinal use.
Under the terms of the agreement, GAMA will leverage Hempsana's EU GMP compliant facility and its full suite of product manufacturing capabilities to support the product development of the following product categories:
- THC Diamonds
- Infused Pre-Rolls
- Hash
- Edibles
- Topicals
"We are extremely excited to partner with GAMA Corp to deliver Contract Manufacture Operation (CMO) services as we continue to expand our manufacturing capabilities into underrepresented product categories in the cannabis space. We're especially excited about the launch of various recognized brands for the Canadian consumers and medical patients," said Randy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of Hempsana.
Combined, Hempsana and GAMA have over 195 SKUs that are currently under review with Health Canada and will be available to be purchased by Provincial Wholesalers by the beginning of summer 2022 with additional white label service offerings for LPs and brands interested in highly innovative products not yet available in the marketplace.
About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.
The Company's business involves the manufacturing of major and minor cannabinoid derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including topical creams, vape pens and other infused consumables. Hempsana's Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides the Company access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally. Hempsana currently offers a wide range of product formats, including topicals, tinctures, salves, vape pens which can all be fortified with major and minor cannabinoids that are all manufactured and distributed by Hempsana.
Additional Information
For additional information regarding Hempsana, please contact:
Randy Ko
Director and Chief Executive Officer
T: (647) 255-8849
E: randy@hempsana.ca