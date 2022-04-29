Group Ten Metals: World-Class Critical Minerals Resource in the USA
Group Ten Metals (TSXV:PGE, OTCQB:PGEZF, FWB:5D32) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network's battery metals channel.
Group Ten Metals (TSXV:PGE, OTCQB:PGEZF, FWB:5D32) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its large-scale flagship Stillwater West platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold project in Montana, USA.
The project is located in the iconic Stillwater Complex of Montana, USA, a rare world-class magmatic system that is geologically similar to the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, which hosts the Flatreef, Mogalakwena, and Waterberg deposits, as well as numerous high-grade platinum deposits within the Merensky and UG2 reefs. Group Ten Metals holds additional district-scale secondary assets which it is seeking to monetize. The company recently announced an earn-in deal on its Black Lake-Drayton project, a high-grade gold project located in Ontario, Canada. Black Lake-Drayton is situated in the Rainy River gold district which hosts major mines and projects in an area that has expanded rapidly since the 1990s including several recent discoveries.
Stillwater Complex of Montanainvestingnews.com
Company Highlights
- Group Ten Metals has the second-largest landholding in the Stillwater Complex in Montana, USA, adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s mine complex.
- The company’s 100 percent-owned flagship Stillwater West project is district-scale in size, covering a rare and world-class magmatic system that hosts five minerals that are listed as critical by the US government.
- The Stillwater West project features Platreef-style deposits of battery and precious metals with exceptional expansion potential, and also high-grade gold.
- Stillwater West has a significant inferred NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 2.4 million ounces of palladium, platinum, rhodium and gold as well as 1.1 billion pounds of nickel, copper and cobalt.
- Group Ten Metals recently announced a deal whereby Heritage Mining may earn a 90% interest in the company’s Black Lake-Drayton gold project in the prolific Rainy River gold district in Ontario, Canada, by meeting specific exploration, development, and payment requirements.
- The company’s wholly-owned Kluane project is a district-scale, highly prospective platinum-group element, nickel and copper project located beside one of the largest undeveloped PGE-Ni-Cu deposits in the world in the Kluane mafic-ultramafic belt in Yukon, Canada.
- Group Ten Metals’ exploration and development team has extensive experience in top-tier districts such as the Stillwater and Bushveld districts.
- The company is well capitalized and fully permitted, with no debt.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1908.23
|+12.89
|Silver
|23.12
|-0.05
|Copper
|4.45
|+0.01
|Palladium
|2290.00
|+55.63
|Platinum
|930.50
|+13.51
|Oil
|106.28
|+0.92
|Heating Oil
|4.06
|+0.05
|Natural Gas
|7.04
|+0.10
