Base MetalsInvesting News

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") announces that the Company has applied for TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the expiry date on certain warrants that were due to expire November 21, 2022 (the "Warrants"). Per the application, 5,233,824 Warrants that were originally issued as part of a financing completed in November 2019 (see news release dated November 21, 2019) will be extended to a new expiration date of May 21, 2023. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CDN$ 0.25

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQB: PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the ongoing production of platinum group and other metals by neighboring Sibanye-Stillwater. The Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits at Stillwater West contain a compelling suite of critical minerals and are open for expansion along trend and at depth, with an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource update now in progress based on a 14-hole expansion drilling campaign.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario. Drayton-Black Lake is currently under an earn-in agreement with an option to joint venture whereby Heritage Mining may earn up to a 90% interest in the project by completing payments and work on the project. The Company also holds the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director
Email: info@criticalminerals.com
Phone: (604) 357 4790
Web: http://criticalminerals.com
Toll Free: (888) 432 0075

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724042/Stillwater-Critical-Minerals-Applies-for-Warrant-Extension

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Stillwater Critical MineralsTSXV:PGEBase Metals Investing
PGE:CA
Stillwater Critical Minerals Engages SGS Geological Services for an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project, Montana, USA

Stillwater Critical Minerals Engages SGS Geological Services for an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au Project, Montana, USA

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") announces that it has engaged SGS Geological Services ("SGS") for an updated independent National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") mineral resource estimate for its 100%-owned Stillwater West platinum group element, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold ("PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au") project in Montana, USA

The Company also provides updates on recently completed field campaigns, the integration of Platreef geologic models, carbon sequestration studies, and other priority objectives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stillwater Critical Minerals Congratulates Heritage Mining on their Initial Public Offering

Stillwater Critical Minerals Congratulates Heritage Mining on their Initial Public Offering

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") congratulates Heritage Mining Ltd. ("Heritage") for completion of their Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and commencement of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol HML

Under an earn-in agreement with SWCM announced November 29, 2021 ("the Agreement"), Heritage can acquire up to a 90% interest in the Drayton-Black Lake gold project in Ontario by completing cash and share payments totaling $320,000 and 7,200,000, respectively, and completing exploration and development work totaling $5,000,000 by the fourth anniversary of the Agreement.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stillwater Critical Minerals Reports Wide and High-Grade Intervals of Platreef-Style Mineralization in Resource Expansion Drilling in the HGR Deposit Area at Stillwater West Project in Montana, USA

Stillwater Critical Minerals Reports Wide and High-Grade Intervals of Platreef-Style Mineralization in Resource Expansion Drilling in the HGR Deposit Area at Stillwater West Project in Montana, USA

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") today reports wide, high-grade intervals of nickel sulphide mineralization with palladium, platinum, rhodium, cobalt, copper and gold in a final tranche of first-pass drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. Additional rhodium results are pending

Results continue to support the Company's priority objective of expanding the October 2021 inaugural mineral resource estimates with multiple wide and highly mineralized intervals returned in step-out drilling in six holes at the HGR deposit area at Iron Mountain (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Drilling in 2021 focused on resource expansion in three of the five deposit areas delineated by the 2021 estimates. Similar wide and well-mineralized intervals have now been reported from all three deposit areas as announced December 20, 2021, March 7, 2022, and May 3, 2022. Mineralization remains open to expansion along trend and at depth in all five deposit areas, which are set within 12 kilometers of the broader 32-kilometer-long land package in the lower Stillwater Igneous Complex (see Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Forum and Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

NiCAN to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Forum and Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) continues to expand its shareholder awareness initiatives. After completing a number of positive virtual meetings at the 121 Global Online Tech Metals conference, NiCAN will continue to introduce the Company, and its highly prospective Nickel projects in Manitoba Canada throughout the fourth quarter.

logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Brad Humphrey , President and CEO, will be participating in the one-on-one meetings hosted by the Swiss Mining Institute Forum on November 8 , 9 and 10. NiCAN will also be exhibiting at the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention ("CCMEC") at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 14 and 15.

NiCAN has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company.  Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.  Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario , and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c3881.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Expands Clayton Landholdings

CMX Expands Clayton Landholdings

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

November 3, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces completion of its 2022 claims staking program surrounding its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property in Idaho, USA.  The Company surveyed and staked 22 lode claims on federal Bureau of Land Management land, adding approximately 450 acres to CMX's landholdings. The staking has added significant prospective acreage to the Company's silverleadzinc project, bringing the total land position to 1,134 acres, a 66% increase in the area covered.  Prior to staking the new claims, CMX's land position was comprised of 29 patented mining claims and 2  patented mill sites aggregating 565 acres, plus 6 lode claims aggregating 119 acres.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Tom Peregoodoff to Board of Directors

American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Tom Peregoodoff to Board of Directors

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Tom Peregoodoff as Director, effective November 1st, 2022.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of the board, comments: "We are thrilled to have Tom and his vast technical and executive experience join our board. Tom's experience includes value-add roles with Pretium (sold to Newcrest in 2022), BHP, Peregrine Diamonds (sold to DeBeers Canada in 2018) and Apollo Silver."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Reports Latest Drill Results and Adds 14th Drill Rig at La Romanera

Emerita Reports Latest Drill Results and Adds 14th Drill Rig at La Romanera

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth. Presently, there are 13 rigs on La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at La Infanta. Six drilling companies are engaged in the program. The most recent drill rig is capable of drilling shallower angle drill holes and will accelerate drilling of some of the thicker, higher base metal grade sections of the deposit, based on the historical intercepts. This area of the deposit was not systematically assayed for gold by previous operators. According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, "The upper central area of the deposit is expected to contain a significant proportion of the historical resource, based on the base metal grades and thickness of the sulphide intervals in the historical drill holes. We are interested to see what the gold values are in this section of the deposit. In addition, we expect to commence drilling the El Cura deposit with two drills after December 1, 2022 which is after the hunting season in the area. El Cura is situated between La Romanera and La Infanta deposits."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Fox Retains Creative Capital Corporation

Copper Fox Retains Creative Capital Corporation

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE: HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Creative Capital Corporation ("Creative") to provide the Company investor relations services (the "Services") for an initial period of 12 months (the "Initial Term"), subject to the terms of the services agreement (the "Agreement"). The Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSXV andor OTCQX.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox stated, "The Company has retained Creative to provide heighten market awareness, and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,000,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $140,000.00 (the "Unit Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.07, with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("4-Year Warrant"). Each 4-Year Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of 4 years following the closing of the Unit Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share, subject to acceleration provisions (as set out below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×