Green River Gold (CSE:C CR) is exploring for gold, as well as nickel, cobalt and talc, in the historically-prolific Cariboo gold district in British Columbia, Canada The company's highly prospective and potentially high-grade project feature excellent access to infrastructure, including roads, power and local talent.

The fully-owned Fontaine Lode Gold project spans 8,900 hectares and is located 12 kilometres from Barkerville which was the epicentre of the Cariboo Gold Rush in 1860. The Fontaine Lode Gold project is contiguous to Osisko's Cariboo Gold Project, which is anticipated to begin production in the latter half of 2023.

Green River Gold is led by a highly experienced management team over 60 years of combined technical experience and over 30 years of capital market experience. CEO Perry Little has an impressive 28-year-long successful career with extensive experience in financing junior resource companies and trading in the public markets.

Green River Gold's Company Highlights

  • Green River Gold's highly prospective and potentially high-grade projects feature excellent access to infrastructure, including roads, power and local labour talent.
  • The Fontaine Lode Gold project is a fully-owned gold project spanning 90 square kilometres with significant upside potential due to a lack of exploration.
  • The Quesnel Nickel Cobalt Talc project is an early-stage silver project that spans approximately 2,219 hectares.
  • The Kymar Silver project is a silver project spanning 1,440 hectares in Southeastern British Columbia with several past-producing mines on site.
  • The company's projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold and Omineca Mining and Metals' Wingdam Gold project.
  • Green River Gold is led by a highly experienced management team with over 60 years of combined technical experience and over 30 years of capital market experience.
Green River Gold Corp. Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") announces that it has entered into a Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement (the "Rights Plan") with Computershare Investor Services Inc., as rights agent.

The Rights Plan is being adopted to ensure that, to the extent possible: (i) the shareholders of the Company and the Board have adequate time to consider and evaluate any unsolicited bid for the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"); (ii) the Board has adequate time to identify, develop and negotiate value-enhancing alternatives, if considered appropriate, to any such unsolicited bid; (iii) the Company's shareholders are treated fairly in connection with any take-over bid made for the Common Shares; and (iv) the Board can take steps to enhance shareholder value if an unsolicited bid is received. The Rights Plan has not been adopted in response to, or in anticipation of, any pending unsolicited bid to acquire control of the Company.

Green River Gold Commences Exploration Drilling at Its High-Grade Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in BC

Green River Gold Crop. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) ("Green River Gold") (the "Company") is pleased to announce an Initial Phased Exploration Drill Program at it's wholly-owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

This phase of exploration will be comprised of short drill holes which is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project that contains 5 million ounces of gold and plans to go into production in 2023. The primary purpose of current exploration is to confirm the grades and the depth potential for a wider drilling program in 2022.

