Green River Gold Corp. Requests Management Cease Trade Order to Allow for Finalization of Pending Annual Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company") announces that it has requested a temporary Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") from the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") in connection with the Company's filing of its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the applicable CEO and CFO certifications in respect of such filings for the financial year ended September 30, 2024 (collectively the "Annual Filings").

The Company's financial statements have significantly increased in complexity over the last year due to the Company's expansion into a new line of business. The Company is requesting the MCTO in order to secure additional time for the Company's auditors to complete the audit of the financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2024.

Accordingly, the Company has applied to the ASC for the MCTO that will prohibit the management of the Company from trading in the securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings are filed. No decision has yet been made by the ASC on this application. The ASC may grant the application and issue the MCTO or it may impose an issuer cease trade order if the Annual Filings are not filed in a timely fashion.

The Company notes that:

  • The Company is required to file its September 30, 2024 Annual Filings by January 29, 2025 (the "Filing Deadline"), as required pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎‎Obligations. At this time the Company is uncertain as to whether it will be able to complete its Annual Filings on or before the Filing Deadline.
  • The Company and its auditors are working diligently to prepare and file the Annual Filings, on or before March 28, 2025.
  • The Company confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases, there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed since the filing on August 29, 2024 of the Company's latest ‎interim financial reports for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 & 2023.
  • Until the ‎Company has filed the Annual Filings, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out.
  • During the period of default and until filing of the Annual Filings, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as required by National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometres and straddle a 32-kilometre length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometres west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totalling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little
President and Chief Executive Officer
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca

Forward-Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238772

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

