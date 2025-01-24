Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production

Trending Press Releases

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

RUA GOLD Intersects Visible Gold and Antimony and Confirms Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

Radisson Mining Resources: Advancing High-grade Gold Exploration in Quebec

Greenland Tanbreez Project Maiden Drill Results

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Hempalta

HEMP:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

PRESS RELEASE HIGHLIGHTS:

  1. Green River will be entering the real estate development businesses, with a focus on the Edmonton and Northern Alberta region, beginning early in calendar 2025.

  2. The Company's primary business will continue to be exploration and development of its mineral properties in British Columbia.

  3. The new business will be a separate division involving a new senior manager with expertise and a track record of success in real estate development, particularly in the Edmonton region.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) ("the Company" or "Green River") has signed a letter of intent to work with an experienced Edmonton, Alberta based developer and rental property manager to develop real estate projects in the Edmonton region. The Company intends to invest primarily in multi-family residential units, including new building projects.

A final agreement with the Edmonton based developer and property manager is expected to be signed by February 15, 2025. Further announcements and details on planned projects will be announced as they are finalized.

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River comments, "Green River is not abandoning its primary business of exploration and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. This diversification and expansion move is being made to generate cash flow and reduce our reliance on the capital markets for funding exploration. Having lived in Edmonton for the past 45 years, I have watched the residential real estate market go through many cycles. The City is currently experiencing rapid population growth as families move from other Provinces where real estate is priced considerably higher. The Edmonton market has not experienced the rapid price appreciation that has happened in parts of British Columbia and Southern Ontario in recent years. Prices are among the most affordable of the larger cities in Canada. Also, taxes are quite low compared to other Provinces, with Alberta remaining the only Province with no Provincial Sales Tax. Our initial focus will be on building smaller (8-plex) mult-unit rental properties for resale in established neighbourhoods. New zoning bylaws that came into effect at the beginning of 2024 have opened up an opportunity in that market segment. The developer and builder we will be working with have significant experience in that area of the market."

The Company expects to close within the next few days on its $900,000 convertible debenture offering which was announced late in 2024.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel properties cover an area exceeding 200 square kilometres and straddle a 32-kilometre length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometres west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totalling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer
perry.little@greenrivergold.ca

780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-Looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238293

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River GoldCCR:CNXCSE:CCRPrecious Metals Investing
CCR:CNX
Green River Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Green River Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Green River Gold

Green River Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Gives Update on Drilling Progress and Results

Green River Gold Gives Update on Drilling Progress and Results

PRESS RELEASE HIGHLIGHTS:
  1. Drilling results from WK-24-01, WK-24-02, and WK-24-03 confirm consistent nickel mineralization within the Deep Purple Anomaly.
  2. Elevated gold mineralization has been identified in DH-24-01, with gold grades reaching up to 0.761 grams per tonne.

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) ("the Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce the completion of four drill holes for the 2024 season: WK-24-01, WK-24-02, WK-24-03, and DH-24-01. WK-24-01 to 03 were drilled with a portable Winkie drill rig (WK) using an AQTQ core barrel and DH-24-01 with a standard-sized diamond drill rig (DH) using an NQ barrel. The Company has received assay results for holes WK-24-01, WK-24-02, and WK-24-03. These holes were drilled along the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly at the Company's 100%-owned Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometres east of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the Cariboo Mining District of South Central British Columbia, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Records Anomalous High Gold, Cobalt, Lead, and Zinc XRF Readings at the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Records Anomalous High Gold, Cobalt, Lead, and Zinc XRF Readings at the Quesnel Nickel Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce the preliminary results for drill hole WK-23-01 on its 100%-owned Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers east by road, from Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District in South Central British Columbia, Canada.

The Company completed the first Winkie drill hole (WK-23-01) for the 2023 season, which ended at a depth of 120.9 meters. Drilling was halted at this depth due to difficult rock conditions. Drill hole WK-23-01 was drilled approximately 900 meters southeast of Zone 1, between Zone 1 and Zone 2 (Figure 2 shows the drill collar location). A strong serpentinized alteration zone was intersected from 47.4 meters to 50.8 meters. The strong alteration zone is highlighted red in the WK-23-01 cross-section (see Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Begins Drilling on Its Quesnel Nickel Project and Outlines Its Gold and Nickel Exploration Programs for 2023

Green River Gold Begins Drilling on Its Quesnel Nickel Project and Outlines Its Gold and Nickel Exploration Programs for 2023

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its 100%-owned Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers by road, from Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District in south central British Columbia Canada. This phase of drilling is a continuation of the Zone 1 drilling program from last year and will comprise approximately 500 meters in 5 diamond drill holes. Last year's Quesnel Nickel program consisted of 42 diamond drill holes, all of which encountered significant nickel, magnesium, chromium and cobalt from surface. The deepest hole was drilled to a depth of 128 meters and ended in mineralization (See Press Release dated January 5, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants and Engagement of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. to Provide Market-Making Services

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants and Engagement of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. to Provide Market-Making Services

Final Closing of the Flow-Through Offering

Further to its news releases dated March 23, 2023 and April 12, 2023, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering ("Offering") of units ("Units"). In total, the Company issued 7,856,359 Units at a price of $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD $549,945. Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 2 years following issuance at a price of $0.12 per common share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Acquires Lithium Prospect in Central British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. Acquires Lithium Prospect in Central British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% right, title and interest in the KaLi Pegmatite Project (KaLi). The KaLi Pegmatite Project was acquired for staking costs totaling $1,859.14.

The KaLi Pegmatite Project consists of 1059.5 hectares of land (the Property) and dates back to the early 1960's when Noranda Exploration conducted the first comprehensive soil Geochem survey over an approximate 5.0 km by 1.5 km wide area. This was followed up by two other grassroots surveys conducted by Amoco in 1974 and Norseman Mining Corp. in 1980 who further duplicated the geochemistry. In 1981 Placer Development Ltd. performed geochemical and geophysical surveys near the south-western extent of the Property. With the primary focus of exploration in this area over the last 6 decades being focused on Molybdenum, the potential for Lithium Bearing Pegmatites in the area was not specifically targeted by previous exploration. Updates to Green River Gold Corp.'s website are underway, which will include the Company's proposed lithium exploration plans.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Reports Two Major Gold Bearing Structures Identified on Its Glamorgan Project

RUA GOLD Reports Two Major Gold Bearing Structures Identified on Its Glamorgan Project

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update following the completion of the first phase of surface exploration on its Glamorgan epithermal gold prospect in the Hauraki region on the North Island New Zealand.

Highlights: 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has undertaken a LIDAR survey at its Tahami South Project in Colombia . The aim of the LIDAR survey is to acquire high-resolution geospatial data for topographic mapping and detailed terrain analysis. The resulting data will significantly support ongoing exploration efforts by providing accurate terrain models and enhancing the understanding of surface features essential for project planning, exploring, drilling and decision-making processes.

The outlined study area within the polygon covers a total of 575.10 hectares. Figure 1 and Table 1 provide the geospatial location of the polygon to be surveyed in DATUM UTM zone 18N WGS 1984.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Significant Gold Target Identified at Pearl Copper Project

Significant Gold Target Identified at Pearl Copper Project

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced SIGNIFICANT GOLD TARGET IDENTIFIED AT PEARL COPPER PROJECT

Download the PDF here.

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

Download the PDF here.

AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

Metal Hawk Limited (MHK:AU) has announced AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

Download the PDF here.

Rio Silver Inc. Announces Option Agreement to Sell a 100% Interest in Niñobamba Advanced Gold Silver Project in Peru to African Energy Metals

Rio Silver Inc. Announces Option Agreement to Sell a 100% Interest in Niñobamba Advanced Gold Silver Project in Peru to African Energy Metals

Rio Silver Inc. (TSXV:RYO) ("Rio Silver") and African Energy Metals Inc. (NEX: CUCO.H; FSE: BC2; WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals") jointly announce they have entered into an option agreement for African Energy Metals (the "Option Agreement") to earn an 100% undivided interest in the Niñobamba advanced gold silver project (the "Project") located in the Department of Ayacucho in South Central Peru.

Terms of the Option Agreement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Green River Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Green River Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Aurum Takeover of Mako: Compulsory Acquisition Notice

High Grade Rock Chips Highlight Potential Growth Areas for Triumph

4DMedical progresses to a commercial agreement with Qscan

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64%

Tech Investing

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Gold Investing

Aurum Takeover of Mako: Compulsory Acquisition Notice

gold investing

High Grade Rock Chips Highlight Potential Growth Areas for Triumph

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - CERENERGY Accredited Highest Possible Green Rating

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Rick Rule: Gold Stock Sweet Spot, Uranium's New "Easy Money" Period

×