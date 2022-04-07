Precious MetalsInvesting News

Green River Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has commissioned a contractor to complete a UAV-MAG survey over the remaining portion of the Quesnel Nickel Project. The previous UAV-MAG surveys did not cover the entire 93 square kilometer property because a portion of the property was briefly under option to another company. As a result, the UAV-MAG survey completed in 2021 was completed in two pieces and a ...

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has commissioned a contractor to complete a UAV-MAG survey over the remaining portion of the Quesnel Nickel Project. The previous UAV-MAG surveys did not cover the entire 93 square kilometer property because a portion of the property was briefly under option to another company. As a result, the UAV-MAG survey completed in 2021 was completed in two pieces and a portion of the property was not covered at all. When the two pieces of the map were put together, the potential for a larger magnetic anomaly connecting the two sections became clear. The area outlined along the Western edge of the property is the area to be targeted by the additional UAV-MAG survey.

The magnetic anomaly is indicated by the purple areas trending North West to South East.

The area of recent drilling is indicated at the bottom of the upper North-West portion of the UAV-MAG survey. That drilling is being done in a known talc occurrence and it has encountered anomalous amounts of nickel, magnesium, and chromium along with the talc.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/119624_a705037ae4f71ac3_002.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/119624_a705037ae4f71ac3_002full.jpg

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River Gold Corp. comments "Once the two maps were combined, the possibility for the magnetic anomaly to continue through the area that was not covered by the initial UAV-MAG survey jumped out at us. The additional UAV-MAG survey holds the potential to significantly increase the size of the magnetic anomaly. The known talc occurrences extend in to the area not covered by the original surveys and we are hopeful that the magnetic anomaly will continue as well."

The previously completed UAV-MAG survey results over the Quesnel Nickel Project area indicated the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of a favorable ultramafic rock assemblage. These results are similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the BC Decar District.

Recently the Company received the initial assay results for drilling done late in 2021 at its wholly owned Quesnel Nickel Project (the Project) in the Cariboo Mining District of British Columbia.

The initial assay results covered the top 10 meters of hole Do-21-06 which was drilled to a depth of 15.24 meters. The assay results received were significantly higher than the preliminary results released on February 7, 2022, which were based on readings from a portable XRF sampler.

The assay results show 17.99% magnesium content where the XRF gun results indicated only 1.4% magnesium content. The higher percentage of magnesium was not expected and added yet another mineral to the existing nickel, chromium and talc that has already been shown to exist on the property. Magnesium and nickel prices have increased significantly over the past year.

The average nickel assay results over the 10 meter interval came back at 0.19% versus 0.11% shown by the XRF readings. In addition, the chromium assay results over the 10 meters assayed at 0.16% versus 0.13% based on the XRF readings. These results begin right at surface. The assay results over the 10 meters also showed 85 ppm of cobalt and 664 ppm of manganese. Assay results on the bottom 5 meters of the hole as well as the other 8 holes drilled in 2021 are pending and will be released as received.

The Company is looking forward to receiving assay results very shortly on one of the sections that showed higher grades of nickel and chromium in the prior testing with the XRF sampler. The assay results for the bottom 5 meters of hole Do-21-06 showed significantly higher XRF results than the top 10 meters discussed above. The XRF results for the bottom 5 meters of hole Do-21-06 were 0.25% nickel versus 0.11% nickel in the top 10 meters of the hole. The assay results for the bottom five meters are expected within a few days along with Davis Tube Recovery testing for nickel recovery from that same section.

According to preliminary tests made with a portable XRF sampler, tests indicated the presence of elevated nickel and chromium in core recovered from 9 shallow holes. The holes were drilled during the last 2 months of 2021 and range up to 18.3 m deep. The elevated elements are hosted in serpentinized ultramafic rocks belonging to the Slide Mountain Terrane. The rock terrane reaches up to 500 m wide and extends more than 3 km NW across the Project area. Elevated nickel and chromium concentrations were present in each XRF gun sample point in every drill hole, starting right from the surface. The Company is very encouraged by the discovery of this mineralization so close to the surface of a known area of talc alteration.

Although XRF results are currently considered less definitive than standard analytical techniques, they are nonetheless indicative of grade and are generally considered qualitative rather than quantitative. Our experience with the XRF unit has encouraged us to continue to use it for preliminary guidance on our future drilling.

Samples have been prepared and sent to ALS labs located in Vancouver for sample preparation and will undergo a four-acid digest multi-element suite including nickel and cobalt as well as a fire assay for platinum and palladium. Certain sections of the drill core will also have a nickel-sulphide fire assay along with Davis Tube Recovery testing.

The Company has purchased and modified a portable Winkie drill and will commence drilling deeper holes from the same location on the talc outcroppings as soon as ground conditions allow. That is expected to happen within the next couple of weeks. The new drill is capable of reaching depths over 100 meters and will give us a preliminary indication of the depth of the talc occurrence as well as an indication as to whether the nickel, chromium and magnesium mineralization continue throughout.

Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

  • 093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and a co-incident nickel sulfide showing.
  • 093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.
  • 093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Historical records indicate four widely separated areas of talc alteration along a 1-kilometer trend. Having discovered the presence of nickel in the talc mineralization in the area of Do-Do- Creek, we will be further investigating the other three known areas of talc alteration for the presence of nickel this season.

In addition to finding out more about the potential for a commercial talc deposit, the exploration focus will be on nickel, chromium, magnesium, and cobalt. Preliminary metallurgical work completed in 1971 has suggested the presence of nickel sulfide or nickel alloy minerals. One focus in the initial phase of exploration is to prioritize the multiple Nickel/Magnesium/Chromium/Cobalt targets within the project area for a follow-up RC/DD drill program and to expand the areas of mineralization in 2022.

Regional Exploration Plan:

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project, which is contiguous to the Quesnel Nickel Project and is also contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project.

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

For more information contact:

Green River Gold Corp.
Mr. Perry Little - President and Chief Executive Officer perry.little@greenrivergold.ca
780-993-2193

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Expressions such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "could", "intends", "may", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "will", "would" and other similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are generally indicative of forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

In addition, the forward- looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119624

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River GoldCSE:CCRGold Investing
CCR:CNX
Green River Gold

Green River Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts 17.99% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel over 10 Meters at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project

Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts 17.99% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel over 10 Meters at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project

 Green River Gold Corp. (CSE:CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it has received the initial assay results for drilling done late in 2021 at its wholly owned Quesnel NickelTalc Project (the Project) in British Columbia, Canada. The results represent a significant upside surprise to what was expected based on the XRF results released on February 7, 2022.

The initial assay results cover the top 10 meters of hole Do-21-06 which was drilled to a depth of 15.24 meters. The assay results received are significantly higher than the preliminary results released on February 7, 2022, which were based on readings from a portable XRF sampler.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Final Closing of Its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and the Closing of Its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Final Closing of Its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and the Closing of Its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Further to its news releases dated January 12, 2022 and February 2, 2022, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed on the final tranche of the oversubscribed previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Non-Flow-Through Offering"). The Company is also pleased to announce that it has closed on the previously announced non-brokered offering of flow-through shares ("Flow-Through Offering").

Final Closing of Non Flow-Through Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Intersects Anomalous Nickel, with XRF Results up to 1.05%, in Its Maiden Drilling Program at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project

Green River Gold Corp. Intersects Anomalous Nickel, with XRF Results up to 1.05%, in Its Maiden Drilling Program at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce it has intercepted nickel sulphides at its wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project (the Project) in British Columbia, Canada. The mineralization has been verified with a handheld XRF device with point data taken on the sulphides reaching up to 1.05% Ni.

According to preliminary tests made with a portable XRF sampler, tests indicate the presence of elevated nickel and chromium in core recovered from 9 shallow holes (Table 1). The holes were drilled during the last 2 months of 2021 and range up to 18.3 m deep. The elevated elements are hosted in serpentinized ultramafic rocks belonging to the Slide Mountain Terrane. The rock terrane reaches up to 500 m wide and extends more than 3 km NW across the Project area. Elevated nickel and chromium concentrations were present in each XRF gun sample point in every drill hole, starting right from the surface. The Company is very encouraged by the discovery of this mineralization so close to the surface of a known area of talc alteration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Share Offering

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 Flow-Through Common Shares ("Flow-Through Shares") to raise gross proceeds of up to $225,000.00 (the "Flow-Through Offering"). Each Flow-Through Share will be offered at a price of $0.075. In addition, a one-half common share warrant ("Warrant") will be issued for each Flow-Through Share issued under the Flow-Through Offering. Each full Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share ("Common Share") for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Flow-Through Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Common Share, subject to acceleration. The Flow-Through Offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2022.

If the closing price of the Company's Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the Common Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units ("Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $420,000.00 (the "Offering"). The Units will be offered at a price of $0.06, with each Unit consisting of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of 3 years following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant Share, subject to acceleration provisions (as set out below). The Offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2022.

If the closing price of the Company's Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (or such other principal exchange on which the Shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.20 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its sole option, accelerate the expiry date of Warrants to the date which is thirty (30) days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date is provided by the Company (given by way of news release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tempus Resources

Tempus Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce that further to the non-brokered private placement previously announced on March 7, 2022, it has raised approximately C$718,000 (A$762,309) through the issue of 9,828,571 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.07 per Unit, and 352,940 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $C0.085 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). Proceeds from the Offering will be used for expenditures on the Company's exploration projects and for general corporate purposes.

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • 5.1 km zone of anomalous gold values found in soil and talus fine samples at Gracie
  • 43 soil samples from a 1,600 x 800 m central area average 0.49 g/t Au, with 8 samples >1 g/t Au
  • Zone underlain and adjacent to probable unexposed intrusion only 4 km from Snowline's 2021 "Valley" discovery
  • Intact carapace at top of intrusion presents high priority drill target for 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide an update on generative exploration results from its Rogue project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Geochemical assay results received from late season 2021 contour soil and talus fine sampling reveal a large zone of anomalous gold values to 1.71 gt Au on top of and around a probable, near-surface, gold-bearing intrusion at the Company's Gracie target

Figure 1 - Soil, talus fine and rock geochemical results from Snowline's Rogue project on top of ZTEM electromagnetic survey results. Surface sampling performed late in the 2021 field season demonstrates the scale of gold anomalism associated with a probable buried intrusion, with values of up to 1.71 g/t Au from talus fines at Gracie. Dashed blue ovals indicate zones of anomalous results. Samples from the central zone have an average of 0.49 g/t. North and south zones of anomalous gold values are along stratigraphic and structural trend with the unexposed intrusion. The Valley intrusion and suspected Gracie intrusion are expressed in in the ZTEM image as cooler colours representing relative electrical resistors, consistent with other known intrusions in the survey area.

"These results add to strong evidence that Gracie could host a large and fertile reduced-intrusion related gold system," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline. "What excites us about this-beyond the potential to duplicate our Valley discovery-is that the intrusion at Gracie hasn't been exposed by erosion. These gold systems can be most prospective at the very top of an intrusion, where initial cooling of the edges creates a brittle carapace that fractures to accommodate later gold bearing fluids. An intact carapace at Gracie thus makes for a compelling exploration target adjacent and complementary to the Company's 2021 Valley and Ridge discoveries."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Locates 5.1 km Long Trend of Anomalous Gold-In-Soils Grading to 1.7 g/t AU at Gracie, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • 5.1 km zone of anomalous gold values found in soil and talus fine samples at Gracie
  • 43 soil samples from a 1,600 x 800 m central area average 0.49 g/t Au, with 8 samples >1 g/t Au
  • Zone underlain and adjacent to probable unexposed intrusion only 4 km from Snowline's 2021 "Valley" discovery
  • Intact carapace at top of intrusion presents high priority drill target for 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide an update on generative exploration results from its Rogue project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Geochemical assay results received from late season 2021 contour soil and talus fine sampling reveal a large zone of anomalous gold values to 1.71 gt Au on top of and around a probable, near-surface, gold-bearing intrusion at the Company's Gracie target

Figure 1 - Soil, talus fine and rock geochemical results from Snowline's Rogue project on top of ZTEM electromagnetic survey results. Surface sampling performed late in the 2021 field season demonstrates the scale of gold anomalism associated with a probable buried intrusion, with values of up to 1.71 g/t Au from talus fines at Gracie. Dashed blue ovals indicate zones of anomalous results. Samples from the central zone have an average of 0.49 g/t. North and south zones of anomalous gold values are along stratigraphic and structural trend with the unexposed intrusion. The Valley intrusion and suspected Gracie intrusion are expressed in in the ZTEM image as cooler colours representing relative electrical resistors, consistent with other known intrusions in the survey area.

"These results add to strong evidence that Gracie could host a large and fertile reduced-intrusion related gold system," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and director of Snowline. "What excites us about this-beyond the potential to duplicate our Valley discovery-is that the intrusion at Gracie hasn't been exposed by erosion. These gold systems can be most prospective at the very top of an intrusion, where initial cooling of the edges creates a brittle carapace that fractures to accommodate later gold bearing fluids. An intact carapace at Gracie thus makes for a compelling exploration target adjacent and complementary to the Company's 2021 Valley and Ridge discoveries."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Initiates First Stage Drilling Program at the Discovery Bay Project

NV Gold Initiates First Stage Drilling Program at the Discovery Bay Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSX-V:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FRA:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated a first-stage four- hole drilling program at the Discovery Bay Gold Project in Nevada

The Discovery Bay Project is located approximately 14 km southeast of the McCoy Cove gold deposits in Lander County, Nevada (see figure 1).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross provides update on Great Bear development

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its development plan at the Red Lake, Ontario-based Great Bear project, following the completion of the acquisition of Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("Great Bear") on February 24, 2022.

Kinross plans to declare an initial inferred mineral resource as part of its 2022 year-end results and commence a pre-feasibility study (PFS) in 2023. Kinross expects to complete approximately 200,000 metres of drilling using approximately 10 drill rigs in 2022, focusing on the LP Fault zone, the most significant discovery to date at the project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross provides update on Great Bear development

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) ("Kinross" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its development plan at the Red Lake, Ontario-based Great Bear project, following the completion of the acquisition of Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("Great Bear") on February 24, 2022.

Kinross plans to declare an initial inferred mineral resource as part of its 2022 year-end results and commence a pre-feasibility study (PFS) in 2023. Kinross expects to complete approximately 200,000 metres of drilling using approximately 10 drill rigs in 2022, focusing on the LP Fault zone, the most significant discovery to date at the project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×