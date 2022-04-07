Green River Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has commissioned a contractor to complete a UAV-MAG survey over the remaining portion of the Quesnel Nickel Project. The previous UAV-MAG surveys did not cover the entire 93 square kilometer property because a portion of the property was briefly under option to another company. As a result, the UAV-MAG survey completed in 2021 was completed in two pieces and a ...

CCR:CNX