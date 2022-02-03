Green River Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 Flow-Through Common Shares to raise gross proceeds of up to $225,000.00 . Each Flow-Through Share will be offered at a price of $0.075. In addition, a one-half common share warrant will be issued for each Flow-Through Share issued under the Flow-Through Offering. Each full Warrant will be ...

CCR:CNX