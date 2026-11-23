The silver price has lived up to its reputation for volatility this year, setting a new record high above US$120 per ounce in January before crashing back down.

Currently trading at the US$43 level, the white metal's performance has some investors concerned, while others view it as a strong opportunity to buy.

At the recent Gold Advisor Network Summit, Peter Krauth of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, along with four silver company executives, weighed in on where silver may go from here and how miners and explorers are being impacted during these tumultuous times.

Watch the video above for thoughts from Krauth, as well as takeaways from Jason Weber of Silver North Resources (TSXV:SNAG,OTCQB:TARSF), Derek Iwanaka of Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC,OTCQX:PRNCF), David Wolfin of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) and Todd Anthony of Pacifica Silver (CSE:PSIL,OTCQB:PAGFF).

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Prince Silver is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.