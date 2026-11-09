Grid Metals: Maiden Critical Minerals Resource at Falcon West, Drilling to Start in January

Grid Metals (TSXV:GRDM,OTCQB:MSMGF) has completed a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lucy South cesium deposit at its flagship Falcon West project in Southeast Manitoba, President and CEO Robin Dunbar shared with the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference. Drilling at the project will start in January.

Cesium is a rare alkali metal valued in the high-technology, medical and defense sectors, and is best known for its use in atomic clocks and oil and gas drilling fluids. It is recognized and designated as a critical mineral and critical material by major economies, including the US, Canada and China.

Dunbar added that Avenir Minerals, Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) critical metals subsidiary, can earn up to 30 percent of the project, providing most of the funding needed to bring it into production without significant shareholder dilution.

“We’re well funded to do the work. We don’t need to go to the market, and we think we’re really poised for a great year ahead,” Dunbar said.

Watch the full interview with Grid Metals CEO Robin Dunbar above.