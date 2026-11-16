Sharyn Alexander: Mining Sector in Bull Market, How I Evaluate Juniors
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
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"There's a lot of these alternative commodities and materials that I think don't get enough attention," said Sharyn Alexander of the Gold Advisor.
Sharyn Alexander, geologist at the Gold Advisor, shares tips for evaluating junior miners and discusses what sectors she has her eye on in 2027.
"Gold and silver are definitely the stalwarts of the industry, but it's the critical and strategic metals and minerals that are really in the news," Alexander said, mentioning copper, tungsten and phosphate.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.