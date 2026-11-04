Oceanic Iron Ore: Hopes Advance Project Provides Rail-Free Operational Advantage

Oceanic Iron Ore (TSXV:FEO,OTCQX:FEOVF) is advancing its Hopes Advance iron ore project in Québec’s Labrador Trough, which hosts a measured and indicated resource of 1.36 billion metric tons of iron. The company has updated its baseline environmental data in preparation for an application for environmental and other approvals.

The CEO added that the project’s recent preliminary economic assessment shows an initial capital cost of US$1.2 billion, with production starting at 5 million metric tons per year and expanding to 10 million metric tons after year five over a 28 year mine life.

“Because (we’re at tidewater) and don’t have (the rail) burden, we can start small and therefore limit our capital costs and the amount we would have to raise and expand with operating cashflow later on. That’s the real trick for us," he said.

Watch the full interview with Oceanic Iron Ore CEO Chris Batalha.