Jeff Valks: Investing in Juniors? Focus on This, Not the Gold Price

Jeff Valks, senior analyst at the Gold Advisor, gives his take on gold's fall below US$4,000 per ounce and whether it impacts his approach to investing in junior miners.

"When I'm looking at the juniors and looking at the junior price tag, I try to tell people (to) separate the spot price from what the juniors are doing," he explained.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.