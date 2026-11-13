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Jeff Valks: Investing in Juniors? Focus on This, Not the Gold Priceplay icon
Gold Investing

Jeff Valks: Investing in Juniors? Focus on This, Not the Gold Price

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Nov 13, 2026 08:50PM

Jeff Valks of the Gold Advisor said that when investing in juniors he pays attention to what these companies are actually doing instead of watching the gold price.

Jeff Valks, senior analyst at the Gold Advisor, gives his take on gold's fall below US$4,000 per ounce and whether it impacts his approach to investing in junior miners.

"When I'm looking at the juniors and looking at the junior price tag, I try to tell people (to) separate the spot price from what the juniors are doing," he explained.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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