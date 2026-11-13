Jeff Valks: Investing in Juniors? Focus on This, Not the Gold Price
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Jeff Valks of the Gold Advisor said that when investing in juniors he pays attention to what these companies are actually doing instead of watching the gold price.
Jeff Valks, senior analyst at the Gold Advisor, gives his take on gold's fall below US$4,000 per ounce and whether it impacts his approach to investing in junior miners.
"When I'm looking at the juniors and looking at the junior price tag, I try to tell people (to) separate the spot price from what the juniors are doing," he explained.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.