Argentina Lithium and Energy: PFS at Rincon West Targeted in 2027
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“(A) great thing about Argentina is that the government is really backing lithium projects. They want (to) be a leader in the lithium space and move projects quickly,” said Shawn Perger, IR manager at Argentina Lithium & Energy.
Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV:LIT,OTCQB:LILIF,FWB:OAY3) IR Manager Shawn Perger spoke to the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference, highlighting the expected completion of a prefeasibility study (PFS) for Rincon West in Q2 2027 and a production pathway to follow.
“Our goal is to get about 15,000 tonnes per year (at Rincon), and the (seven year) offtake that we have with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is for up to 15,000 tonnes per year. We’re in good shape. Once we’re in production, we already have a built-in customer," he said.
Watch the full interview with Argentina Lithium & Energy IR Manager Shawn Perger above.