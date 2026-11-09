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Argentina Lithium and Energy: PFS at Rincon West Targeted in 2027play icon
Lithium Investing

Argentina Lithium and Energy: PFS at Rincon West Targeted in 2027

Gabrielle De La Cruz
Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
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Nov 09, 2026 08:00PM

“(A) great thing about Argentina is that the government is really backing lithium projects. They want (to) be a leader in the lithium space and move projects quickly,” said Shawn Perger, IR manager at Argentina Lithium & Energy.

Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV:LIT,OTCQB:LILIF,FWB:OAY3) IR Manager Shawn Perger spoke to the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference, highlighting the expected completion of a prefeasibility study (PFS) for Rincon West in Q2 2027 and a production pathway to follow.

“Our goal is to get about 15,000 tonnes per year (at Rincon), and the (seven year) offtake that we have with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is for up to 15,000 tonnes per year. We’re in good shape. Once we’re in production, we already have a built-in customer," he said.

Watch the full interview with Argentina Lithium & Energy IR Manager Shawn Perger above.

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Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
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