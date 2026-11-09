Argentina Lithium and Energy: PFS at Rincon West Targeted in 2027

Argentina Lithium and Energy (TSXV:LIT,OTCQB:LILIF,FWB:OAY3) IR Manager Shawn Perger spoke to the Investing News Network at the New Orleans Investment Conference, highlighting the expected completion of a prefeasibility study (PFS) for Rincon West in Q2 2027 and a production pathway to follow.

“Our goal is to get about 15,000 tonnes per year (at Rincon), and the (seven year) offtake that we have with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is for up to 15,000 tonnes per year. We’re in good shape. Once we’re in production, we already have a built-in customer," he said.

Watch the full interview with Argentina Lithium & Energy IR Manager Shawn Perger above.